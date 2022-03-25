Opinion Editorials
Let’s stop glorifying toxic hustle culture
(EDITORIAL) Our culture stopped considering running on 4 hours of sleep as a badge of honor, so how the hell is the “hustle” culture any different?
We all see on social media the people that tout the “hustle.” You’ve seen it. “Rise and grind,” we’re told. The intention behind these cliches is to inspire people around them to take action (or secretly to brag that they’re people of action, accomplishments).
But isn’t it really just an alternative to the glorification of being “busy” that we have also rejected? Our culture stopped considering running on four hours of sleep as a badge of honor, so how the hell is the “hustle” culture any different? Guys. It’s not.
That gig economy, baby
Being bombarded with the “inspiration” to “hustle” is giving rise to unnecessary stress. “I took an hour and a half off for lunch, I didn’t hustle, I need to hustle, I have to work until 10 tonight if I’m really someone who hustles,” many people think to themselves now.
Further, the rise of the gig economy (which we’ve written about in depth over the years) has people snagging endless “gigs” leading to a new culture of poorly trained workers that feel like they’re on top because they’re “hustling.”
A friend of mine recently Facebooked that she’s “On the hustle,” and bragged that not only is she an Uber driver, she takes gigs on Fiverr, sells Rodan+Fields, and so forth.
All I hear is that she’s banging her head against the wall with maximum effort and minimal return. No skills are being refined and tweaked when people feel like they have to pick up scraps in order to hustle, and very little money is coming their way. Every penny counts, but if you spend three pennies of effort to make one penny come to your bank account, it’s simply not worth it.
The problem is that my friend IS hustling. Hustling her little ass off. But it’s that “hustle harder” mentality (glorified with inspirational quotes on Instagram) that has people feeling like they come up short.
A peek behind the curtain
I’d like to officially reject the idea of “the hustle.” The intention behind the movement is good – work hard, then work harder. It’s much better than the alternative, but it’s time to be more honest about what “hustle” actually means.
I have a challenge for you. Next time you see someone on social media bragging about their hustle (because that’s what it’s become, a means to “play” successful online), consider if the hustle is real. Are they glorifying a fast buck, glorifying being busy, or desperate back patting? Don’t “like” it or chastise them, just move on. Don’t play into it.
You know who hustles?
- My grandma who wakes up early every day in Kenya to take care of orphans all day, sometimes being the only adult left behind when al-Shabaab storms the village (and the local workers flee), living on spotty electricity and food, all before retiring in a less-than-luxurious bed at night, exhausted but happy.
- My mechanic who hustles all day, obsessing over the quality of his work, who won’t even let me see my car until he’s pulled all of the protective linings out and he’s washed his hands and straightened his tucked-in shirt.
- My gal pal who wakes up with a newborn every day, yet juggles social media and recruiting, offering endless free help to people who can’t/don’t pay her to review their resume so they can get a job.
- My single dad when we were growing up – worked as a designer for a shitty boss (but didn’t quit because he had to feed us), skipped meals when there was only enough to feed us two kids, still sneaks out during lunch to go take lunch to (and eat with) his homeless buds up the street, still volunteers for the tasks at church no one else will do (like weed duty), always took side jobs he hated (illustrations for textbooks, art for the local paper), all for his family.
What real hustle looks like
And what do these people all have in common? They would all cringe at the idea of a selfie with glitter letters proclaiming they’re on the hustle. People that are focused on work, on advancing their life (and the lives of those around them) would be embarrassed to be lumped in with the Instagram selfie people that pat themselves on the back because today, they managed to shower, drive two people up the street for their Uber hustle, write a fake review on Yelp for their Fiverrr hustle, and sent out two aggressive sales emails to cousins to pressure them to buy their Rodan+Fields products in their trunk.
That’s not hustling, that’s what people are being told is hustling. It’s an unfortunate scrapping together of gigs that so many are being tricked into thinking is the only way to live, the only way to survive. The pressure is on to bring on more ways to hustle, and people are being screwed by the gig economy. It’s unfortunate.
And for that, I reject the glorification and glitterification of “hustle.”
This editorial was first published on July 5, 2016.
Clear out your digital hoarding to declutter the chaos in your life
(EDITORIAL) Marie Kondo inspired us to clean out our closets and keep what only what gives us joy. Let’s apply that declutter to our digital lives too.
When you can’t get your car into your garage, you know it’s time to declutter and organize or hold a sale. The extra stuff in your house is easily identified. You know that you need to whittle out the kid’s toy box when it’s overflowing or store winter clothes when you can’t put anything else in your closet. I would bet that when you do clean up, you get a really good feeling because you get a sense of freedom and productivity.
Digital clutter is clutter
When it comes to physical items that take up physical space in your house, office, or car, you actually see what to declutter. It weighs on you until you take care of it. But have you thought about the other space where you live? Think about how much of your life is stored digitally, either on your phone or computer. This information may not take up physical space around you, but you still feel as if you have a mess when you have 500, 1,000, or more emails in your inbox.
When computers first came out, disk space was very limited. I remember our first computer, a Tandy 1000 series. We had to save everything to a floppy disk that held about 1.44 MB of data. We had to be picky about what we saved and how. Everything needed to be labeled, or you might not ever find it. Or someone might write over the data without realizing how important it was.
Ample space in the cloud
Today, I have an iPhone 6s with 64 GB or almost 64,000 times more data than that little floppy. I rarely think about how much storage space I have for pictures or apps. If you were to look on my phone right now, you’d see pictures dating back to 2011. In Google docs, I have paperwork going back even farther.
You might even call it digital hoarding. We hoard photos, emails, newsletters, eBooks, and bookmarked websites that we never use. Rarely do we go back through our phones and computers to straighten up our digital lives. You may not think of it as harmful, but it can really do a strain on your mental health.
Take action to combat clutter
This clutter can affect our online presence, just as physical clutter affects our home life. You may not see digital clutter, but when you get frustrated over not finding the last picture you took of your Great-Aunt Sandy, you know it’s time to do something.
Taking action involves commitment. You can’t clean up your garage in one hour or two when you haven’t touched it in months. If your email is out of control, it will take time to get it down to a manageable problem.
My recommendation – get rid of all emails six months or older that you haven’t read or acted on. Then, start sorting and saving the current emails in some fashion.
You can do this with subscriptions, articles you’ve saved, and your stack of eBooks. Declutter your digital life much as you do your personal space. Live free without hoarding in cyberspace.
Opinion Editorials
‘Follow your passion and the money will follow’ is fake news
(EDITORIAL) Following your passion can create success, though it may not be financial. So should you really just “do what you love” and have hope?
If you asked anyone who knows me, they would tell you that I’m a strong advocate for people following their passion. However, when I encourage people to pursue their dreams, this comes with a big asterisk.
I recently heard someone use a phrase along the lines of, “if you do what you love, the money will follow.” Um… no.
While it’s great that you’ve found something you’re passionate about, that’s only a trillionth of the battle. You need to be willing to work your ass off and be willing to sacrifice everything in order to make that enthusiasm into a success.
Most people that have started their own business will tell you that it took a while into the process to begin paying themselves. Again, if it truly is your passion, this is all worth it in the end. But if you like food and shelter, it might not be.
Say, for example, your passion is acting and your goal in life is to become a famous movie star. Now, you can’t pull a Tobias Funke and simply say, “I’m an actor” and then expect everything to miraculously fall into place.
Like any other passion, you need to invest in yourself. You’ll need to get headshots, take acting classes, and find a flexible day job that allows you to go on auditions. Cutting corners on any of this in order to expedite the process or save a few bucks will end up hurting you in the long run.
For the sake of this article, let’s define “passion” as loving something so much you couldn’t imagine doing anything else… you would even do it for free. And, as there is no correlation between having passion for something and money, you just might.
While doing what you love is admirable, be aware that it may take an incredibly long time to see results in the form of numbers. Because of this, it’s wise to always have a back up plan to support yourself financially and pursue passion with a strong business plan in tact.
It is never wrong to want to follow your passion. I personally think that everyone should give it at least something of a shot during the course of their career so that you never ask “what if?” But following passion because you read a cliche statement can lead to major financial and emotional losses, so put on your business hat before blindly chasing dreams.
Opinion Editorials
Should you be paying people to interview?
(EDITORIAL) In this competitive job market, employers are asking how to stand out in the hiring process. Offering pay to interview may be the answer.
There is a small trickle that could soon turn into a trend in the business world, and that is compensating job seekers for their time. Let’s talk about how this is implemented and why it might or might not be a fit for your company.
Last week, I got a text from my best friend who works in a marketing position for healthcare products. She was recently promoted and has been working on the ever-exciting and ever-daunting task of hiring employees for her team.
The text was a screenshot of an email from a candidate that interviewed for an open position. It read: “Hello! Just wanted to drop by and say it is so completely unprofessional to invite someone for an in-person interview that lasts for almost two hours (I had to tour the whole place and speak to every single person employed there) and then not even have the common courtesy to respond to an email letting the candidate know you’ve hired someone else. Thank you for completely wasting my time!”
Okay, a few things: first, this person has lost a shot at ever being up for another opportunity at this company. Second, the entitlement and confusion of what is part of the interview process is staggeringly evident. Third, a job in social media marketing is no place for your run-on sentence.
While we’ve all been this person (hopefully sans the email) and know how incredibly frustrating it can be going through the interview process (taking time off work, commuting, spending your time in an interview, etc.), the process is rarely cut and dry.
To this email, my friend wrote back: “Thank you for the feedback. Although we chose to go another direction for the position, it was only finalized yesterday, hence why you have yet to receive a formal email stating such.”
“We very much enjoyed getting to know you. As you were one of the final candidates, it would have been premature to tell you that we had decided on another applicant when our process wasn’t complete. We’ve had new hires change their minds at the last minute and/or not make it through their first day of work, at which point we offer the position to a person that we felt would also have been a great fit.”
“I apologize if you feel your time was wasted. I will use your feedback to ensure more transparency with applicants in the future. I wish you all the best in your job search and next career step!”
This was good for two reasons: one, it was professional (even though I know my friend and know she seethed the whole time writing it). Two, it speaks to the feedback and transparency that are required of an interview – on both sides of the table.
This is even more important nowadays as finding workers can be a difficult task, and it’s important that employers get creative in how they’re attacking the process.
First would be the example above: be completely transparent from the get-go of what the process will look like (to the best of your knowledge). This can extend to the job listing itself, as more employees and job seekers are calling for salaries to be included in the description. Putting a base salary would save everyone a lot of time.
Speaking of finances, a company in Toronto recently made headlines for paying candidates to come in for interviews. They are paying qualified candidates $75 for a one-hour interview.
For companies that can swing it, that seems totally reasonable. This can help offset the cost of gas, travel, time taken off the current job, etc. But smaller businesses may not be able to compete with that. However, that doesn’t mean they can’t still improve their interview practices.
Start with the idea above and make the job listing as detailed and transparent as possible. You’re looking for the best possible candidate and they’re looking for the best possible fit for them. A way to expedite this process (and hopefully weed out any not-so-good fits early on) is to begin with detail and transparency.
Another interview suggestion that I wrote about recently is that you shouldn’t ask a candidate for feedback if you’re not willing to provide them with feedback. It’s a bit crummy to be all “thanks, but no thanks. Oh! Can you fill out this survey real quick?”
Set a hard beginning and end time for an interview and stick to it. And let the candidate know of the hard start time and give them a heads up of how long they should anticipate being there. Of course, things come up (and conversations go on) that might extend or push back a few minutes, but try to be respectful of the time of everyone involved (including the next candidate in the waiting room).
Overall, just be honest in what you’re looking for and ask them questions that will truly get to the bottom of that (not that BS “what are your strengths and weaknesses?”). Tailor everything to this job to make it worthwhile for yourself and the candidate.
And, if you’re the candidate, don’t send a snippy email after the fact. It doesn’t bode well for anyone.
Chris Johnson
July 6, 2016 at 11:23 am
What you’re saying isn’t hustle. It’s failure. #failure isn’t a sexy hashtag.
Hustle is an aspirational statement. It says: I won’t be beaten. I won’t be put down. Even if it means that I’m forced to PM my facebook friends and sell them juice cleanses. That’s Hustle.
And sometimes the willingness to do anything, to try anything is an attribute. A virtue. However not learning…and chanting a mantra to make it better sucks.
Chris Lengquist
July 6, 2016 at 1:55 pm
Time blocking. That’s my lifestyle. When I’m working I’m highly focused in that work. When I’m playing (riding my bike…and yes, I time block that, too) I’m focused on playing.
An associate of mine said to me years ago “Be where you are.” So put the phone down and get back to those emails and texts when you are working. Unless you are a brain surgeon or hold the key to the nuclear missiles, do you really need to be accessible 24/7?
Maybe “hustling” and looking busy make you look more important to your peers. But to me, and this is just me speaking, when I quit hustling and started ordering my life, my life got a whole lot better. And oh, by the way, my income shot through the roof as compared to where it had been.
Lana
July 7, 2016 at 4:58 am
It mostly sounds like you’re sour about hearing people doing good or happy about doing good. Hustling doesn’t need a direct definition, all that matters is that you’re either moving forward or you’re not.
Lani Rosales
July 11, 2016 at 11:45 am
I agree with you that what matters is whether or not you’re moving forward, and I agree with you that I’m sour, but not about people doing well, rather about people being screwed by the gig economy.
James Festini
July 7, 2016 at 4:11 pm
I totally agree. I am so beginning to cringe at that word. A hustler back in the day was a con. I call it working your ass off and harder than the competition. I am knocking 100 doors a day and cold calling 100 people a day trying to break into a new territory. I call that #workingmymotherfuckinassofftoGetatonoflistingsandsellthemwhileprovidinggreatservicebeforethemarkettakesanothershitonmycareer
Pingback: How your struggle for perfection could actually ruin your life - The American Genius
Pingback: When the #hustle becomes valuable (and when it's just busy work) - The American Genius
Pingback: Having ten side gigs is not hustling, it's romanticized wheel spinning - The American Genius
Pingback: Why I reject the idea of the #hustle - Austin Digital Jobs ®
Pingback: If you're not constantly hustling, are you even living?
Pingback: It's Me, myself, and I; not work, job, and side hustle - The American Genius