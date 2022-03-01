Opinion Editorials
MLMs continue to prove their wild misinformation and predatory tactics
(EDITORIAL) MLMs never change. They revolve around preying on the vulnerable and mesh personal with business, so what happens when a bad review is given?
Ahh, MLMs…the lifeblood of the American economy. Well, that’s what MLM-ers think.
It’s a hot topic and has been for years thanks to the likes of Mary Kay and Rodan + Fields. They’ve changed over the years and have found their way into the digital marketplace with social media being the ideal platform for marketing and sales.
Social media also makes for the ideal platform for naysayers who feel MLMs prey on the wallets of customers. It also gives these naysayers a place to leave public reviews and comments that may deter others from future spending.
Such an example was recently shared on Reddit as a smoothie shop exclusively selling Herbalife products had its image of “health and wellness” challenged by a negative review.
The review claimed that products are not FDA-approved and the parent company has numerous lawsuits filed. This was based on the reviewer’s independent research.
The shop owner personally responded back in an incredibly condescending manner, spitting rhetoric brainwashed into them by whomever got them into Herbalife. Rather than just offering retorts to specific points made in the review, they made it personal and come off as condescending, negative, and unprofessional.
This is a common occurrence with MLM operators, as they tend to spew whatever they’ve been taught and continue backing themselves into a corner of wrongness.
Maybe it’s because they truly believe in the product and they have fully bought into what their “mentor” has sold them. Or maybe they’re stuck with hundreds of dollars worth of product and have to save face by defending the product in an effort to sell it.
What comes of this is a culture of self-righteousness about the products and the company that either A) people see right through; or B) people buy right into and the cycle continues to perpetuate itself.
MLMs have existed for decades and are unlikely to ever leave completely. But this situation teaches two valuable lessons.
First, it’s incredibly important to research where your money may be going. Decide for yourself if your value aligns with the company at hand.
Second, don’t make business personal. Don’t respond to reviews with the same negativity that the “customer” is giving. Sure, it might encourage some readers to take your side and will get you their business. But, for the most part, it will be a major turnoff to those researching your business.
But, you already know that last part, because you’re an American Genius.
Scale your business by keeping score & up your game against competition
(EDITORIAL) A scoreboard at a Friday night football game can be relevant to your own business. This score, and how its posed, makes all the difference!
I’ve lived in the great state of Texas for more than 25 years and I regularly get the opportunity to drive across the state to visit my clients. During these long journeys, it’s not unusual to pass a small city in the countryside that has an enormous football stadium. Yes, everything you’ve heard about things being “bigger in Texas” is true – especially our high school football stadiums. You can see the score on the boards miles away!
At the end of each football field sits an old-school scoreboard, not the giant LED screens that have taken over college and the NFL. For the most part, these digital megatrons haven’t made it to Texas high school stadiums – yet.
But all scoreboards exist so the teams, media and fans can quickly understand where each team stands in relation to the game.
The central pieces of information are the Home and Away scores, and although the scoreboard does include a few other items of critical information, such as the amount of time left in the game, the quarter, or the current down, the score is the most prominent. Why? People just want to see who’s winning.
RESULTS SHAPE FUTURE ACTIONS
We know that the coaches have a full arsenal of statistics beyond what you see on the scoreboard (e.g. completion percentage, yard per carry, turnovers), but they review those additional stats after the game. A simple scoreboard tells the teams and fans everything they need to know about the game while it’s happening.
Surprisingly, many businesses haven’t taken the time to create a scoreboard for their team members.
It’s a critical step in the pursuit of wins. Thinking back to a Friday night football game in Texas, imagine how different the game would be if neither the team, fans nor coaches knew the score. How would the coach know what plays to run? Should they run a hurry-up offense? Or should they focus on the running game to burn up the clock? It’s unimaginable to play a football game without a score.
START BY UNDERSTANDING THE GAME
To create a scoreboard for your organization, start by clearly understanding how your company wins at your game. What main activities need to be completed on a regular basis? What deliverables drive your business? These activities may be different from department to department but start with the primary deliverable for your customer. What is it?
“Hint: It’s never about net profit. That’s a result of doing everything else correctly.”
A good way to determine the numbers on your scoreboard is to consider a balance of leading and lagging indicators. Lagging indicators happened in the past, such as net income, or the score of either team. Leading indicators are activities completed on a regular basis, such as open orders, or the current down. Typically, the accomplishment of a leading indicator will directly influence a lagging indicator. That’s why football coaches tell their players to think about one play at a time.
FOCUS ON CRITICAL NUMBERS
Greg Crabtree, author of “Simple Numbers, Straight Talk, Big Profits” holds that most critical numbers come with a quantity and a rate. For example, the number of orders processed is the quantity, but we also need to know the average gross margin per order – the rate.
Too much focus on either the quantity or the rate can create a problem.
For example, processing a lot of orders at a low margin is not successful – neither is producing a high-margin item, only to process a few. In football, you can gain a lot of yards on the offensive, but it doesn’t mean much if you don’t score points. Always make sure you have a quantity and a rate.
Once you have identified the critical numbers for your scoreboard, the next step is to post and regularly update them.
I recommend that you start simple and evolve to a sophisticated solution over time. For smaller organizations, a dry-erase whiteboard that’s updated daily is a great first step. Once you’re comfortable with the data on your scoreboard, you can eventually adopt digital dashboards with fancy graphics that update in real-time.
But just like those old-school football scoreboards in Texas, the most important step is to let your team know if they’re winning.
#Scoreboard
If you are funny and a female, you’re less likely to be promoted
(EDITORIAL) Science says that the funnier a female, the less likely she is to be promoted. Add it to the list of discriminations in the workplace.
Faceless keyboard warriors around the world have been – incorrectly – lamenting that women just aren’t funny for years now (remember the “Ghostbusters” remake backlash?).The good news is they are obviously wrong. The bad news? When women dare to reveal their comedic side in the workplace they are often perceived as “disruptive” while men are rewarded.
That’s right. Women not only have to worry about being constantly interrupted, receiving raises less frequently than men despite asking for them equally as often, and still making nearly $10,000 less than men each year, but now they have to worry about being too funny at the office.
A recent University of Arizona study asked more than 300 people to read the fictional resume of a clothing store manager with the gender-neutral name “Sam” and watch a video presentation featuring Sam. The videos came in four versions: a serious male speaker, a humorous male speaker, a serious female speaker, and a humorous female speaker.
According to the researchers, “humorous males are ascribed higher status compared with nonhumorous males, while humorous females are ascribed lower status compared with nonhumorous females.” Translation: Male workers earn respect for being funny while their funny female coworkers are often seen in a more negative light.
There are, of course, several reasons this could be the case. The researchers behind this particular study pointed to the stereotype that women are more dedicated to their families than their work, and being perceived as humorous could convey the sense they don’t take their work as seriously as men.
Psychiatrist Prudy Gourguechon offered another take, putting the blame directly on Sam the clothing store manager, calling out their seemingly narcissistic behavior and how society’s tolerance for such behavior is “distinctly gender-based.” She says these biases go back to the social programming of our childhoods and the roles mothers and fathers tend to play in our upbringing.
So what are women supposed to do with this information?
Gourgechon’s status quo advice includes telling women to not stop being funny, but “to be aware of the the feelings and subjectivities of the people around you.” While recommending an empathetic stance isn’t necessarily bad advice, it still puts the onus on women to change their behavior, worry about what everyone else thinks, and attempt to please everyone around them.
We already know that professional women can have an extremely hard time remaining true to themselves in the workplace – especially women in the tech industry – and authenticity is often a privilege saved for those who conform to the accepted culture. We obviously still have a long way to go before women stop being “punished” for being funny at work, but things seem to be progressing, however slowly.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared her thoughts last year on the improvements that have been made and the changes that still need to happen, including encouraging men to step up and do their part. In the wake of the #metoo movement, CNBC recommended five things men can do to support women at work. There are amazing women in STEM positions around the world we can all admire and shine a spotlight on.
All of these steps – both big and small – will continue to chip away at the gender inequality that permeates today’s workplaces. And perhaps one day in the near future, female clothing store manager Sam will be allowed to be just as funny as male clothing store manager Sam.
This article was first published here in March 2019.
‘Ok Boomer’ can get you fired but Millennial jokes they let slide
(EDITORIAL) The law says age-based clapbacks are illegal when aimed at some groups but not others. Pfft. Okay, Boomer. How is that right?
A brand new meme is out and about, and it’s looking like it’ll have the staying power of ‘Fleek’ and ‘Yeet!’
Yessiree, ‘Okay, Boomer’ as related to exiting a go-nowhere conversation with out-of-pocket elders has legitimate sticky potential, but not everyone is as elated as I am. Yes, the Boomer generation themselves (and the pick-me’s in my age group who must have a CRAZY good Werther’s Original hookup), are pushing back against the latest multi-use hashtag, which was to be expected.
The same people happy to lump anyone born after 1975 in with kids born in 2005 as lazy, tech-obsessed, and entitled, were awfully quick to yell ‘SLUR’ at the latest turn of phrase, and I was happy to laugh at it.
But it turns out federal law is on their side when it comes to the workplace.
Because “Boomer” applies to folks now in their mid 50’s and up, workplace discrimination laws based on age can allow anyone feeling slighted by being referred to as such to retaliate with serious consequences.
However for “You Millenials…” no such protections exist. Age-based discrimination laws protect people over 40, not the other way around. That means all the ‘Whatever, kid’s a fresh 23-year-old graduate hire’ can expect from an office of folks in their 40s doesn’t carry any legal weight at the federal level.
And what’s really got my eyes rolling is the fact that the law here is so easy to skirt!
You’ve heard the sentiment behind #okayboomer before.
It’s the same one in: ‘Alright, sweetheart’ or ‘Okay hun’ or ‘Bless your heart.’
You could get across the same point by subbing in literally anything.
‘Okay, Boomer’ is now “Okay, Cheryl” or “Okay, khakis” or “Okay, Dad.”
You can’t do that with the n-word, the g-word (either of them), the c-word (any of them), and so on through the alphabet of horrible things you’re absolutely not to call people—despite the aunt you no longer speak to saying there’s a 1:1 comparison to be made.
Look, I’m not blind to age-based discrimination. It absolutely can be a problem on your team. Just because there aren’t a bunch of 30-somethings bullying a 65 year old in your immediate sphere doesn’t mean it isn’t happening somewhere, or that you can afford to discount it if that somewhere is right under your nose.
But dangit, if it’s between pulling out a PowerPoint to showcase how ‘pounding the pavement’ isn’t how you find digital jobs in large cities, dumping stacks of books showing how inflation, wages, and rents didn’t all rise at the same rate or defending not wanting or needing the latest Dr. Oz detox… don’t blame anyone for pulling a “classic lazy snowflake” move, dropping two words, and seeing their way out of being dumped on.
The short solution here is – don’t hire jerks – and it won’t be an issue. The longer-term solution is… just wait until we’re your age.
