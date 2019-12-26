Business Entrepreneur
MLMs can be dangerous; this podcast explains the schemes
(ENTREPRENEUR) The Dream podcast provides another valuable way to understand the pervasive nature of MLMs. From their history and tactics, to their legality.
Okay, if you haven’t been a part of an MLM scheme or known someone in an MLM who has had things go horribly wrong, it can be hard to understand why they are so pervasive and so dangerous. If you don’t know what an MLMs are, check out our introduction here, but if you’re ready to learn more, consider checking out The Dream, a podcast by Little Everywhere and Stitcher.
The Dream podcast is a great way to gain insight into the world of MLMs. Narrated by Jane Marie, this podcast uses a blend of research, interviews and personal experiences – one team member actually joins an MLM – to give an in depth view on how they operate. You’ll learn about why people join and stay in MLMs, ways they screw over their customers and the history behind MLMs.
This podcast manages to tackle difficult topics without dehumanizing the people victimized by the system. One reason is likely due to the fact Marie grew up surrounded by individuals who had been sucked into MLMs, including family members, and she discusses their plights with compassion.
That said, the sweetness of sympathy in each episode is cut with legitimate research from academic authorities. From the history of MLM mentalities to the legal battles waged around these pyramid schemes masquerading as businesses, listeners will gain a logical, as well as emotional, understanding of how these schemes operate.
Each episode ranges from 30 – 60 minutes, perfect for listening during a commute.
Need a second opinion before taking the plunge? Here’s what others have had to say about The Dream.
Alice Florence Orr of The Podcast Review notes: “The podcast zooms in and out, encompassing both the deeply personal and shockingly political.”
Shannon Plaus of Slate adds that: “This relatability is exactly what makes the show so excellent. Rather than perching from a place of financial guru explaining to people why MLMs are so bad, it willingly positions itself as closer to the victim of such a scheme.”
The first season is eleven episodes, with an additional four “bonus” episodes, opening with a discussion about pyramid schemes before diving into the more sinister world of MLMs. The Dream has also recently started its second season, this time with a focus on the “wellness” industry.
If you want to learn more about MLMs, you could do a lot worse than the well-researched, deeply personal perspective of The Dream. Check it out today wherever you get your podcasts.
Entrepreneurs thrive because they are easily distracted?!
(ENTREPRENEUR) If monotony and boredom at work- well bores you, it’s possible you may fit with the other entrepreneurs with a quick and constantly changing career.
When Bill Gates was a kid, he knew he liked messing around with code. He couldn’t have known how it might evolve, but he was willing to live in the distraction, focusing on details when needed, but always learning, moving on, taking risks and growing in the process.
Some of the most successful folks among us are not content to sit and make widgets every day. They cannot thrive in a detail and focused work environment. So, it may come as no surprise to know that people who are more easily distracted are also more likely to thrive as entrepreneurs.
According to this study, if you are intelligent and get distracted more easily, those two qualities combined will likely enhance your creativity. And, that creativity and ability to use distraction as an advantage can be channeled to create new things, jobs, companies, etc.
For those of us who are more easily distracted, who enjoy doing different things every day, and who like learning, a recent article in the Harvard Business Review suggests a good option is to find a career path that provides the right amount of distraction and which is a great fit for your personality. If you do that your talent is more likely to be apparent because you are playing to your strengths. Also, if you are working in your sweet spot you will be more productive and motivated.
Maybe not surprisingly, the top job for those who live in distraction is entrepreneur. The term “easily distracted” often comes with a negative connotation, but considering an entrepreneur is taking risks, making things happen and creating companies, ideas, products that may have never existed, this spins that idea on its head. Entrepreneurs are the chief cooks and bottle washers of the world. They ideate, create, hire and inspire. None of that is possible in a monotonous work environment.
“Unsurprisingly, meta-analyses indicate that entrepreneurs tend to have higher levels of ‘openness to experience,’ so they differ from managers and leaders in that they are more curious, interested in variety and novelty, and are more prone to boredom — as well as less likely to tolerate routine and predictability,” according to the HBR story.
Other careers that are great fits for those of us (me included) who enjoy distraction are PR/Media Production, Journalism and Consultant. What these fields all have in common is, there is never a dull moment, switching from task to task is pretty commonplace, and you will do well if you can be a generalist – synthesizing information and weeding out the unnecessary.
Not sure where your strengths lie? Here’s a quick quiz to give you some feedback on how curious you really are.
An easy to use template for annual year-end reviews with your team
(BUSINESS) Work might be getting “done” this month, but one critical thing that should be on every boss’ to-do list is the end-of-the-year review. Save time and use a template, friend.
It’s that time of the year!
Holiday party time? No, bro.
Ugly Sweater time? No, sis.
Regifting time? No, Karen. (Really?)
It’s end-of-the-year review time! Woot, woot!
Wait, wait… Don’t click off this story. We are here to help.
Year-end reviews are a critical time for leaders and direct reports. While it can seem challenging, it doesn’t need to be.
Rather than be all formal and “Boomerish” this review should be more of a conversation. And, it’s necessary to build rapport, show you are interested in your employees’ growth and your growth as a leader.
The end-of-the-year review is a time to reflect and show your employee “we’re good”, according to Claire Lew at Signal V. Noise. The review allows you and your direct report to sit down and discuss what went well and how you are a good cohesive team.
Or, conversely, to consider if your working relationship isn’t a good fit.
End of the year reviews aren’t meant to be a formal rate yourself on a scale of 1-10, Lew says, it’s a time to consider how to make the coming year better, identify areas for improvement, and growth opportunities.
To build the working relationship and evaluate ways to do and be better in the coming year, Lew, CEO at Know Your Team, a software company to help leaders avoid being a terrible boss, says the questions should be different from those that are standard fodder for performance reviews.
Lew offers a template and sample questions to guide the conversation. She also says it’s likely that in the 1-hour to 1.5-hour time frame, all of the questions will not be addressed, but that is ok. It allows an opportunity to have more relationship-building conversations.
The conversation should be broken down into four areas:
• Catching Up – 10-15 minutes
Questions should relate to holiday plans and end-year work wrap up.
• Reflections on the past year – 30-45 minutes
This is the opportunity for you as the leader to ask what you did well and could do better. Also, how your employee feels they did, where were they challenged, what did they learn, and how has your relationship grown together.
• Looking Ahead – 30 minutes
How do your employees want to grow in the next year? What areas do you, as the leader, need to give more energy?
• Takeaways and Next Steps – 10 minutes
A wrap-up of what you and your direct report(s) need to do in the coming year.
With a little planning and exaction you and your team will end the year on a good note and set the tone for 2020.
What is multi-level marketing (MLM)? Why do people join?
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) MLMs may sell your favorite products, and seem like an easy cash grab, but those are signs of potential seedy practices. Look closer.
Even if you don’t know what the acronym MLM stands for, chances are high that you’ve stumbled across one. Maybe a friend keeps inviting you to join their makeup products group on Facebook, or an acquaintance keeps posting about their new wellness product on Instagram, or – heaven forbid – someone invites you over for a “tupperware party.” They might come in different forms and with different products, but make no mistake: MLMs are everywhere.
As such, it’s really worth understanding what an MLM is so you can make informed decisions.
First things first: MLM stands for “multi-level marketing.” Essentially, these businesses depend on a workforce paid in commissions and benefits to sell their products. In many cases, these sales people are also encouraged to invite friends and family to also start selling the products. Companies will often provide additional pay and/or perks to those with a lot of salesmen under them.
If it sounds like an MLM could be a pyramid scheme, you’re not wrong. Some MLMs are pyramid schemes and there have been plenty of companies to be shut down for that very reason. But many MLMs are sneaky; they skirt that legality by doing things like selling actual products.
Just because an MLM is, strictly speaking, legal, doesn’t mean it’s a good investment for you. Unsuspecting individuals who join MLMs often discover things like hidden fees, poor infrastructure and a (purposeful?) lack of communication from the company. When it comes to MLMs not working out, at best you’ve just annoyed all your friends. At worst? It could leave you bankrupt.
So, why do people join MLMs? Well, it depends. Some people legitimately like the product they’re peddling. Others, like stay at home parents, are looking for a flexible way to make money, which MLMs can potentially provide. It also helps that most people are introduced to MLMs through friends or family; you’re way more likely to trust someone you know over a random online ad.
These are all perfectly fine reasons for joining, but before you join any MLM, it’s really worth doing your homework. The last thing anyone wants is to be slapped with hidden fees or saddled with expensive products that are impossible to unload. Sites like MLM Truth and LaConte Consulting are good places to start, though it’s also worth looking for reviews (both good and bad) to see what other people are saying.
