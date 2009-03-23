Opinion Editorials
What Are Managing Brokers Actually Managing?
A New Manager
Today’s my first day as the new Managing Broker of one of our brokerage offices. For 6 years, I’ve been a real estate agent. A year ago, I got my broker’s license. Since New Year’s, I’ve been “training” to be a Managing Broker. It’s exciting — I’m excited. It’s the beginning of a new journey in real estate.
Most of our Managing Brokers continue to sell real estate. I will do the same. However, with rank comes responsibility — instead of just dealing with problems that arise in my own transactions, I’ll be dealing with everyone else’s too. In a busy office of 40 agents, this will no doubt keep me very busy.
What Do Managers Manage?
Real estate sales is different than just about every other industry. Agents are all independent contractors — whether they act like it or not, they all are running their own businesses — Me, Inc. Thus, apart from making sure that agents do not run afoul of the law or the REALTOR Code of Ethics, or various company policies, there is very little control that a Managing Broker actually has over the agents in his or her office.
So what do we manage?
- Reputation — an agent’s and a company’s reputation are the most important assets in real estate. Mess up and forever tarnish your image in the eyes of the public. One agent screws up and it can (rightly or wrongly) diminish the reputation of the entire office forever.
- Motivation — a managing broker’s job entails keeping the agents in their office motivated. Whether the market is good, bad, or otherwise, it’s the manager’s job to keep the agents focused on their goals. Agents who don’t have their goals in writing should meet with their managing broker to discuss this. A Managing Broker must be a cheerleader for the office and their agents.
- Education — one of the largest roles any broker can fulfill is to educate the agents in the office about the newest developments in the market, the laws, the policies of the MLS, etc. Moreover, making sure that brand new agents are up to speed about the ins and outs of real estate is crucial to the success of the office. This is why we have a mentoring program in place.
- Ethics / Law — more than anything else, a broker is responsible (and liable) for ensuring that agents do not do anything unethical or illegal. I’m fairly certain that my background as an attorney and having practiced real estate law helped in my selection to be a managing broker.
Unlike traditional managers in the corporate world, managing brokers do not tell their agents what to do. We may advise on how to do it. We’re there to answer questions and help an agent discover a solution.
Perhaps I need a Couch in my Office
In training to become a Managing Broker, my “mentor” explained that the most important attribute of a manager is the ability to listen. Listen to what an agent says — listen intently. And then ask a question — “Is that it? Is there anything else you want to tell me,” wait and listen some more. According to him, agents rarely, if ever, tell the full story. You need to listen, listen, listen and listen some more.
We all repeat the maxim that “Buyers are liars. And sellers are too.” Now, before I go accusing any agents of this character trait during my first day on the job, let me just say, that I’ll wait and listen. Hmmm… How does that make you feel?
Some New Things to Focus Upon
As an agent, my focus has always been on how to get more prospects, how to sell more homes, how to help my clients and how to solve their problems. Since I’m still selling, these priorities will still remain.
However, there will be some new things to focus my energies as a manager. Yet the same skill sets will be applied. As a broker, the priority shifts to recruiting new agents for the office, helping agents focus on and exceed their goals, making sure that the office is profitable, and maintaining an esprit du corps within the office.
I’m looking forward to this new adventure.
Any advice from those who have been down this road is appreciated.
16 Comments
Leave a Reply
Opinion Editorials
9 ways to be more LGBTQIA+ inclusive at work
(OPINION EDITORIALS) With more and more people joining the LGBTQIA+ community it’d do one well to think about ways to extend inclusiveness at work.
LGBTQIA+ people may have won marriage equality in 2015, but this momentous victory didn’t mean that discrimination was over. Queer and LGBTQIA+ identified people still have to deal with discrimination and not being in a work environment that supports their identities.
Workplace inclusivity may sound like the hottest new business jargon term on the block, but it actually just a professional way of making sure that everyone feels like a valued team member at the office. Business psychologists have found when people are happy to go to work, they are 12 percent more productive.
Making your business environment a supportive one for the queer community means you’re respecting employees and improving their workplace experience.
Here’s nine ways you can make your workplace more inclusive for LGBTQIA+ people.
1) Learn the basics.
If you’re wanting to make your workplace more open to LGBTQIA+ people, it’s best to know what you’re talking about. Firstly, the acronym LGBTQIA+ stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual and the plus encompassing other identities not named; there are many variants on the acronym. Sexual orientations (like lesbian, gay, bisexual) are not the same as gender identities.
Transgender means that that person “seeks to align their gender expression with their gender identity, rather than the sex they were assigned at birth.” Cisgender means a person identifies with the sex they were assigned at birth. If you need a more comprehensive rundown about sexual orientation, gender identity, and the like, visit the GLAAD reference guide.
2) Stop using the word “gay” as an insult.
Or insinuating people you don’t like are “gay” together. This is the most basic thing that can be done for workplace inclusivity regarding the queer community. Anything that actively says that LGBTQIA+ people are “lesser” than their straight counterparts can hurt the queer people on your team and make them not feel welcome. It’s not cool.
3) Don’t make jokes that involve the LGBTQIA+ community as a punchline.
It’s not cute to make a “funny quip” about pronouns or to call someone a lesbian because of their outfit. This kind of language makes people feel unwanted in the workplace, but many won’t be able to speak up due to the lack of protections about LGBTQIA+ identities in anti-discrimination statutes. So stop it.
4) Support your colleagues.
If you’re in a situation and hear negative or inappropriate talk regarding the LGBTQIA+ community, stick up for your co-workers. Even if they’re not there, by simply expressing that what was said or done was inappropriate, you’re helping make your workplace more inclusive.
5) Avoid the super probing questions.
It’s okay to talk relationships and life with coworkers, but it can cross a line. If you have a transgender colleague, it’s never going to be appropriate to pry about their choices regarding their gender identity, especially since these questions revolve around their body.
If you have a colleague who has a differing sexual orientation than yours, questions about “how sex works” or any invasive relationship question (“are you the bride or the groom”) is going to hurt the welcomeness of your office space. Just don’t do it.
6) Written pronoun clarity is for everyone!
One thing that many LGBTQIA+ people may do is add their pronouns to their business card, email signature, or name badge for clarity. If you’re cisgender, adding your pronouns to these things can offer support and normalize this practice for the LGBTQIA+ community. Not only does it make sure that you are addressed correctly, you’re validating the fact that it’s an important business practice for everyone to follow.
7) Tokens are for board games, not for people.
LGBTQIA+ people are often proud of who they are and for overcoming adversity regarding their identity. However, it’s never ever going to be okay to just reduce them to the token “transgender colleague” or the “bisexual guy.”
Queer people do not exist to earn you a pat on the back for being inclusive, nor do they exist to give the final word on marketing campaigns for “their demographic.” They’re people just like you who have unique perspectives and feelings. Don’t reduce them just to a token.
8) Bathroom usage is about the person using the bathroom, not you.
An individual will make the choice of what bathroom to use, it does not need commentary. If you feel like they “don’t belong” in the bathroom you’re in due to their gender presentation, don’t worry about it and move on. They made the right choice for them.
An easy way to make restroom worries go away is creating gender neutral restrooms. Not only can they shorten lines, they can offer support for transgender, nonbinary, or other LGBTQIA+ people who just need to go as much as you do.
9) Learn from your mistakes.
Everyone will slip up during their journey to make their workplace more inclusive. If you didn’t use the correct pronouns for your non-binary colleague or misgender someone during a presentation, apologize to them, correct yourself, and do better next time. The worst thing to do is if someone corrects you is for you to shut down or get angry. An open ear and an open heart is the best way to make your work environment supportive for all.
The workplace can be a supportive environment for LGBTQIA+ people, or it could be a hurtful one, depending on the specific culture of the institution. But with some easy changes, it can be a space in which queer and LGBTQIA+ people can feel respected and appreciated.
Opinion Editorials
“Starting a business is easy,” said only one guy ever
(OPNION EDITORIAL) Between following rules, finding funding, and gathering research, no business succeeds without lifting a finger.
While browsing business articles this week, I came across this one, “Top 10 Business Ideas You Can Start for Free With Barely Lifting a Finger.” These types of articles make me mad. I can’t think of many successful freelancers or entrepreneurs who don’t put in hours of blood, sweat and tears to get a business going.
The author of the article is Murray Newlands, a “VIP Contributor.” Essentially, he’s a freelancer because he also contributes to Forbes, HuffPro and others. He’s the founder of ChattyPeople.com, which is important, because it’s the first business idea he promotes in the article.
But when I pull up his other articles on Entrepreneur.com, I see others like “How to Get Famous and Make Money on YouTube,” “Win Like A Targaryen: 10 Businesses You Can Start for Free,” and “10 Ventures Young Entrepreneurs Can Start for Cheap or Free.”
I seriously cannot believe that Entrepreneur.com keeps paying for the same ideas over and over.
The business ideas that are suggested are pretty varied. One suggestion is to offer online classes. I wonder if Newlands considered how long it takes to put together a worthy curriculum and how much effort goes into marketing said course.
Then, you have to work out the bugs, because users will have problems. How do you keep someone from stealing your work? What happens when you have a dispute?
Newlands suggests that you could start a blog. It’s pretty competitive these days. The most successful bloggers are ones that really work on their blog, every day. The bloggers have a brand, offer relevant content and are ethical in how they get traffic.
Think it’s easy? Better try again.
I could go on. Every idea he puts up there is a decent idea, but if he thinks it will increase your bottom line without a lot of hard work and effort, he’s delusional.
Today’s entrepreneurs need a plan. They need to work that plan, rethink it and keep working. They have to worry about liability, marketing and keeping up with technologies.
Being an entrepreneur is rewarding, but it’s hard work. It is incredibly inappropriate and grossly negligent to encourage someone to risk everything they have and are on the premise of not lifting a finger.
Opinion Editorials
Why freelancers should know their worth
(OPINION EDITORIAL) Money is always an awkward talking point and can be difficult for freelancers to state their worth.
Recently, I delved into what I’ve learned since becoming a freelancer. However, I neglected to mention one of the most difficult lessons to learn, which was something that presented itself to me rather quickly.
“What is your fee for services?” was not a question I had prepared myself for. When it came to hourly rates, I was accustomed to being told what I would make and accepting that as my worth.
This is a concept that needs multiple components to be taken into consideration. You need to evaluate the services you’re providing, the timeliness in which you can accomplish said services, and your level of expertise.
Dorie Clark of the Harvard Business Review believes that freelancers should be charging clients more than what they think they’re worth. The price you give to your clients is worth quite a bit, itself.
Underpricing can send a bad message to your potential clients. If they’re in the market for your services, odds are they are comparing prices from a few other places.
Having too low of a number can put up a red flag to clients that you may be under-experienced. What you’re pricing should correlate with quality and value; set a number that shows you do good work and value that work.
Clark suggests developing a network of trustworthy confidants that you can bounce ideas off of, including price points. Having an idea of what other people in your shoes are doing can help you feel more comfortable when it comes to increasing prices.
And, for increasing prices, it is not something that is going to just happen on its own. It’s highly unlikely for a client to say, “you know what, I think I’ll give you a raise!”
It’s important to never take advantage of any client, but it’s especially important to show loyalty to the ones that have always been loyal to you. Test the waters of price increasing by keeping your prices lower for clients that have always been there, but then try raising prices as you take on new clients.
At the end of the day, keep in mind that you are doing this work to support yourself and, theoretically, because you’re good at it. Make sure you’re putting an appropriate price tag on that value.
IBM is putting blockchains to work for banks
Jenzy helps perfectly measure your kids’ feet
9 ways to be more LGBTQIA+ inclusive at work
A real life robot battle: America vs Japan
“Starting a business is easy,” said only one guy ever
A few smarties are trying to create space cryptocurrency via Bitcoin
Microsoft’s Autism Hiring program really is driving innovation
LL Bean just stole the show with their invisible ink ad in the NYT
iPhone 8 Plus devices allegedly split open while charging #splitgate
Does creativity die as we age? Science says sorta
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur7 days ago
The top 10 startup cities in America
-
Tech News3 days ago
Russia vetoed cryptocurrency and came back with CryptoRuble
-
Opinion Editorials2 days ago
9 ways to be more LGBTQIA+ inclusive at work
-
Business News4 days ago
Ending a dismal year, Samsung says goodbye to CEO
-
Business News7 days ago
Identity-protecting roller stamps are a must for any office
-
Business News3 days ago
These stores refuse to start Black Friday early
-
Business News3 days ago
Amazon is extending its takeover to sportswear
-
Opinion Editorials4 days ago
DNA tests are cool, but are they worth it?
Matt Stigliano
March 23, 2009 at 7:24 pm
Brian – While managing perhaps you should work to strike this from the real estate lexicon:
Is it any wonder our reputation is less than stellar when these sorts of things were passed around offices for years? I actually heard this at licensing school. Whether its an old phrase or not, it needs to go away. We change language to adapt and this is one phrase that I will fight to my death to get rid of.
For the record – its not a maxim for me, its just plain disgusting that we would say that, then turn and smile at our clients and tell them we’ll take good care of them.
(Other than that, I enjoyed the article and if I can pass on anything I’ve learned from my broker and the way he deals with us, it would be to learn how to motivate each individual separately. What works for one agent, might not work for the next.)
Missy Caulk
March 23, 2009 at 8:45 pm
I managed for a year and hated it. I had a sign on my door, “do not disturb” because as you know RE/MAX Brokers sell too.
No one listened everyone thought they were the exeception.
Yes my advice get a couch.
Brian Block
March 24, 2009 at 6:09 am
Matt, I agree. While I wrote that “we all repeat the maxim,” it’s not a phrase that I’ve ever used or ever believed — just a trite one that I’ve heard over and over from others.
Missy, I’m sorry that you didn’t enjoy your experience with managing. I doubt I’ll ever have a “do not disturb” sign on my door however.
Cindy Jones
March 24, 2009 at 7:11 am
Brian congratulations on your new role. I’m curious on your opinion of being both a manager and a “competitor” with the agents in your office. Do you anticipate any issues with agents who may consider it a conflict of interest?
Brian Block
March 24, 2009 at 8:17 am
Cindy,
I don’t see myself as truly in competition with the other agents in the office. Most of my business comes through the internet, referrals from current and past clients, and sphere of influence, I don’t anticipate crossing paths with many of the agents. Everyone has their own ways of marketing and I don’t plan on sending postcards to anyone else’s farm. Besides, there’s enough business to go around for everyone.
Matt Stigliano
March 24, 2009 at 9:03 am
Brian – Good to see you agree. I was a bit concerned as when I read it, it sounded as if you were saying the phrase yourself. Perception of the written word is a difficult thing sometimes.
The good thing is that you’ve inspired me for a post, so I can’t complain there.
PS I had a feeling that an AG writer wouldn’t have this feeling towards their buyers – Lani and Benn are too good at picking people to allow that to happen.
Dee
March 24, 2009 at 6:20 pm
I was in the same position for a short time, did the non-compete deal but missed selling!
I’m BIC of my current company in my MLS area but it’s set up differently than other companies so my selling doesn’t conflict with the agents that I bring on. Heck, half of them are in other markets!
Much success with your new position, I’m sure you will be a great asset!
Bill Lublin
March 25, 2009 at 9:00 am
Brian- Best wishes on your new position- I agree that you can manage and produce without competing. Even ass the CEO of my company I am still productive as a listing agent, and have been for my entire career. There is not one of those listings that would have gone to my company if I were not here, so that doesn’t strike me as competition either.
BawldGuy
March 25, 2009 at 10:41 am
The cliché about buyers/sellers reminds me of the first time I heard the expression, back in 1969. I too questioned the validity of the old saying. An old salt told me to ponder how clichés become clichés.
Danilo Bogdanovic
March 25, 2009 at 4:16 pm
I wish you luck in your new position. You have more patience than I do, that’s for sure.
Brendan from San Mateo
March 25, 2009 at 5:56 pm
Forgive me if I’m wrong here. But, aren’t one of managers main objectives to be as profitable as possible too? Are you guys running only on desk fees or are their commission splits?
All the things you manage are very important but without money, companies can’t survive.
FSBO ads
March 27, 2009 at 2:47 am
i’m curious on your opinion of being both a manager and a “competitor” with the agents in your office.
Cleve Gaddis
March 28, 2009 at 11:22 am
A comment on “Buyers are Liars and Sellers are too.”
When I first got into real estate I didn’t have any idea what people meant when they said “Buyers are Liars.” I felt sure that buyers and sellers were not lying to real estate agents intentionally. Over the last seven years I realized just what the phrase meant. Both Buyers and Sellers make decisions based upon the informaiton they have up to the point of decision. This information changes nearly every day during the buying and selling process, so it only makes sense that the decisions they make change along with this added informaiton. Example – the last two houses I purchased (Chicago and Atlanta) were absolutely, positively going to have a three-car garage. Want to know how many houses with three-car garages I’ve ever owned? NONE. Now you could say it’s a case of “Buyers are Liars” (because I did send my poor agent looking all over town for houses with three-car garages) or it could be that I just changed my mind during the buying process based upon what I had learned(a house with a three-car garage wasn’t in my budget). Just a thought – for what it’s worth.
Judy Fithian
April 12, 2009 at 6:16 pm
What kind of compensation structure is fair for a managing broker who also sells and lists?
Matt Wolff
April 1, 2010 at 9:49 pm
I’m trying to find out information about Managing Broker compensation. I’ve been offered to be a managing broker of a small firm – 4 other agents. I see the question asked here, but no responses are visible. Does anyone have any thoughts they can share?
Thanks,
Matt
Darius Bailey
October 16, 2017 at 1:23 am
Brian, congratulations on the new position. I’m a REALTOR® licensed in Georgia and Florida. I’m planning to open a brokerage in mid-2018 and am looking forward to it. I’m very aware that there will be challenges but when I consider the only alternative, which is branding another company and sharing $$$, my own brokerage makes more sense to me.