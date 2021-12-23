Opinion Editorials
5 ways to make your small business a little bit more tech savvy
(HOW TO) In small business, the concept of utilizing cutting-edge technology feels like a pipe dream. But it doesn’t have to be that way.
Small businesses are notorious for stingy spending and tight budgets, and for good reason: As business owners navigate the cost of doing business, they must consider how they spend each and every penny.
This can make the concept of utilizing cutting-edge technology feel like a pipe dream. But it doesn’t have to be that way. There are many ways that enterprises of all sizes can incorporate technology into their business operations in the name of reducing costs, streamlining activity, and generally improving their companies.
Here are several accessible and affordable ways that small businesses can be more tech-savvy.
1. Improve Your Internet
It’s impossible to operate a modern business without the internet. Too many systems have become dependent on the need for an online connection.
Planning on becoming more tech-savvy in order to maintain an edge over the competition is wise. In order to do so, though, you need to ensure that your internet is up to the task.
A strong internet signal is a must. But you can also take things to the next level by getting a small business Wi-Fi solution like Plume WorkPass. This turns your router into a full-blown business intelligence platform. Along with a powerful signal that adapts to your internet needs, you also get a suite of other features, including analytics and enterprise-grade, AI-enhanced security.
By improving your internet connection, you can feed two birds with one scone. You can implement a new piece of innovative tech for your business and set the stage for other internet-needy tech to follow.
2. Address IT Early
Powerful, enhanced Wi-Fi is an excellent start. However, there are plenty of other ways that you can clear the path for a smooth entry of new tech into your company.
One of these is establishing dependable IT support. For larger companies, this involves setting up an IT department with multiple full-time salaried workers. This is a luxury that is far out of reach for most smaller companies.
Fortunately, there are other ways around your IT needs. For example, you can lean on part-time employees and freelancers to help you navigate new tech needs at a low cost.
In addition, look for tools that come with competent support from the manufacturers, update themselves, and ideally are cloud-based. That way you remove as much of the IT burden as possible from your operation.
3. Don’t Overlook Security and Analytics
Along with competent IT support and strong internet, you also want to consider security and analytics. If you’re using something like WorkPass, avant-garde cybersecurity and insightful data come right along with the deal.
If you choose to go another route, there are still many security options that you can turn to in order to keep your business safe. These can safeguard your individual devices and tools as well as your Wi-Fi as a whole.
Analytics are also important. They give you insight into countless areas of business. From marketing campaigns to time management, there are plenty of ways that analytics can impact your bottom line.
Most tech tools come with analytics built right into them these days. Your job as a small business owner is to figure out how to set up effective OKRs (objectives and key results) that utilize this information to better your company.
4. Streamline Finances
Finances are the life-blood of any business operation. They aren’t just the end goal in the form of profits and your bottom line. You also need to send and receive money throughout your company’s activities to keep things moving on a daily basis.
The good news is that there are plenty of ways to streamline your financial activity by using technology. For example, there are a plethora of cloud-based tech tools that can help you simplify your invoicing activity.
In addition, you can abridge payroll activity by using tech tools. Many of these aren’t just accessible to smaller companies. Some are specifically designed to meet the needs of entrepreneurs running startups.
You can tailor these to the needs of your business, and they can scale along with you as you grow. Best of all, they take a huge part of the headache out of managing payroll through things like automation and letting your employees have a bigger role in managing their pay.
5. Utilize Productivity Tools
Productivity tools are another simple-yet-effective way to use tech to take your small business to the next level. There are countless options that address numerous areas of productivity.
For instance, there are little ways you can implement tech for your team, such as encouraging them to use time-tracking software or a productivity app.
You can also implement tech tools in a larger, company-wide setting. Workflow platforms like Trello and Asana are popular ways to help keep your team’s projects, assignments, and deadlines in a single location. You can access these both on-site and remotely and offer a repository for files and documents that multiple members of your team might need.
There are many simple ways that small businesses can incorporate tech into their operation. From finances to productivity and beyond, small businesses have many areas that can benefit from innovative tech tools.
The important thing is that you set the stage first. Set up a strong Wi-Fi network, create IT support channels, and make sure you have a firm grasp on security and analytics. If you can do that, you’ll be able to embrace newer tech that can streamline your operation and ultimately boost your bottom line.
Business Finance
How to win over investors immediately with a great 1st impression
(BUSINESS FINANCE) First impressions are everything, and it’s no different when it comes to approaching investors. We have the tips to win them over.
Going in for your first pitch meeting with investors can be nerve-wracking – especially if you haven’t yet met these investors in person. Fortunately, if you land a solid first impression, you can set the right tone for the meeting, and make the rest of the presentation a little easier on yourself.
But why are first impressions so important, and how can you ensure you make one?
Let’s start with a recap of the benefits of a strong first impression:
-
- A reputation framework. Our brains are wired to make quick judgments about our surroundings. Accordingly, we tend to judge people based on our first interactions with them, with little opportunity to change those initial judgments later on. If you strike investors as a smart, likeable, and capable person early on, they’ll see your pitch deck in a whole new light.
-
- Memorability. First impressions stick with people. If yours stands out from the other entrepreneurs pitching these investors, they’ll be more likely to remember you, specifically, and therefore may be more likely to eventually fund your project.
- Personal confidence. If you know you’ve nailed the first impression, you’ll feel more confident, and as you already likely know, confidence makes you a better public speaker. You’ll speak more deliberately, more passionately, and with fewer mistakes.
So how can you make sure you land this impression?
-
- Arrive in a nice vehicle. Show up in a luxury vehicle, or at least one that’s been recently detailed, sends a message that you’re already successful. This isn’t a strict necessity, but it can speak volumes about what you’ve already achieved, and how you might look when you drive to meet your future clients.
-
- Dress for the occasion. Along similar lines, you’ll want to dress nicely. You don’t need to have ridiculously expensive clothes, but you should wear standard business attire that fits you properly and has no signs of wear. It’s also a good idea to get a haircut, shave, wear tasteful makeup, and make other small touches that improve your overall appearance.
-
- Smile. Smiling is contagious, and it instantly makes you more likable. Don’t force a grin (or else you’ll look like a robot), but do flash a genuine smile as often as appropriate during the first few minutes you meet your prospective investors.
-
- Use your investors’ names. When you speak to your investors, try to address them by name as often as possible. People love to hear the sound of their own names, so it might help you win their favor. As an added bonus, it will help you reinforce your association with their name and face, so you eliminate your risk of calling someone by the wrong name later on.
-
- Warm-up with something personal. It’s tempting to get down to business right away, especially because your investors’ time is limited, but in most cases, it’s better to warm up with something personal—even if it’s only a few lines of a conversation. Tell a funny joke you heard earlier in the day, or share an anecdote about how your morning has been going. It makes you seem more personable and charismatic.
-
- Find a common link. If you can, try to find something in common with each of your prospective investors. You might comment that you got your tie at the same place they did, or that you use the same type of pen. Look for subtle clues about their personalities, lifestyles, and hobbies, and forge a connection through those channels. People disproportionately like other people like them, so the more commonalities you can find with your prospective investors, the better.
- Watch your posture. Your posture says more about you than you might think. Keep your back straight with your shoulders back, and walk confidently with your hands out of your pockets. This is crucial for projecting confidence (and feeling it internally as well).
If you can land a great first impression, you’ll set the stage for a killer presentation—but don’t think you’re out of the woods yet. You still need to make sure you have a fantastic pitch deck in place, and enough knowledge on your startup idea to handle the toughest investor questions. If this is your first pitch, don’t worry – it does get easier – but the fundamentals are always going to be important.
Opinion Editorials
How to declutter the chaos in your life by cleaning your digital hoarding
(EDITORIAL) Marie Kondo inspired us to clean out our closets and keep what only what gives us joy. Let’s apply that declutter to our digital lives too.
When you can’t get your car into your garage, you know it’s time to declutter and organize or hold a sale. The extra stuff in your house is easily identified. You know that you need to whittle out the kid’s toy box when it’s overflowing or store winter clothes when you can’t put anything else in your closet. I would bet that when you do clean up, you get a really good feeling because you get a sense of freedom and productivity.
Digital clutter is clutter
When it comes to physical items that take up physical space in your house, office, or car, you actually see what to declutter. It weighs on you until you take care of it. But have you thought about the other space where you live? Think about how much of your life is stored digitally, either on your phone or computer. This information may not take up physical space around you, but you still feel as if you have a mess when you have 500, 1,000, or more emails in your inbox.
When computers first came out, disk space was very limited. I remember our first computer, a Tandy 1000 series. We had to save everything to a floppy disk that held about 1.44 MB of data. We had to be picky about what we saved and how. Everything needed to be labeled, or you might not ever find it. Or someone might write over the data without realizing how important it was.
Ample space in the cloud
Today, I have an iPhone 6s with 64 GB or almost 64,000 times more data than that little floppy. I rarely think about how much storage space I have for pictures or apps. If you were to look on my phone right now, you’d see pictures dating back to 2011. In Google docs, I have paperwork going back even farther.
You might even call it digital hoarding. We hoard photos, emails, newsletters, eBooks, and bookmarked websites that we never use. Rarely do we go back through our phones and computers to straighten up our digital lives. You may not think of it as harmful, but it can really do a strain on your mental health.
Take action to combat clutter
This clutter can affect our online presence, just as physical clutter affects our home life. You may not see digital clutter, but when you get frustrated over not finding the last picture you took of your Great-Aunt Sandy, you know it’s time to do something.
Taking action involves commitment. You can’t clean up your garage in one hour or two when you haven’t touched it in months. If your email is out of control, it will take time to get it down to a manageable problem.
My recommendation – get rid of all emails six months or older that you haven’t read or acted on. Then, start sorting and saving the current emails in some fashion.
You can do this with subscriptions, articles you’ve saved, and your stack of eBooks. Declutter your digital life much as you do your personal space. Live free without hoarding in cyberspace.
Opinion Editorials
Friends in the business world: How to tell if they’re true and genuine
(OPINION EDITORIAL) How can you know your true business friends are? In the cutthroat world of business, can you even have colleagues that you can depend on?
I don’t care how many Facebook friends you have, I would hazard a guess that there are only about 10, at most, that you really count on and that might include some family. Recently, I was reading Storyline about knowing your true friends. It got me thinking about other social networks, such as LinkedIn. How can you know your true business friends are? In the cutthroat world of business, can you even have colleagues that you can depend on? How can you tell?
Who are your business friends?
True friends are those who show up when the going is tough. That might mean someone who comes through when you’re moving across the country or that person who comes over to sleep on your couch after you’ve watched a horror movie. The people who are just one phone call away, even when you’ve ignored them for the past few weeks or even longer.
When you get to be successful in business, it can be difficult to really know who is loyal to you and who is just loyal to your achievements.
But it’s important for entrepreneurs and business owners to have people who will be there for the ups and downs of your life. You need two or three people who are going to tell you the truth, who you respect, and who can push you forward in your career. The real question is finding those individuals.
What’s the secret?
I think one of the best places to meet people who will be loyal business friends is outside of your actual business. I belong to the local Lion’s Club, and I’ve never met a group of people who are so dedicated to the community and to each other. The camaraderie is genuine, even between competitors.
Professional organizations are a great way to find others who will become a true business friend.
In business, much like your personal life, you have to work on building relationships with mentors and colleagues. Measure those relationships by who is there for you when you need a good kick in the pants, a pat on the back, or a harassment-free business hug. Go ahead and make connections on LinkedIn and Facebook, but don’t forget to nurture relationships in your community with business people. Look for people who have a good character and reputation, who want you to be successful.
#BizTrueBlue
