Why tech talent is in the process of abandoning Austin
(AUSTIN TECH) There is no single reason Austin tech talent is packing their bags, but a handful of factors have collided to create a tenuous situation.
“Nothing’s keeping me here” is a phrase we keep hearing around town. Being in the center of the tech space, we’ve been able to keep my finger on the pulse, and what we thought was primarily housing that is driving folks out of town turns out to be far more insurmountable than we could have ever imagined.
A perfect storm is brewing as the housing market collides with a dramatically transformed workforce that has become accustomed to working remotely and shifted priorities.
Last time Austin was bleeding talent, the year was 2011 and most investments were focused on early stage startups and there weren’t enough open roles that were senior level, so we started losing people to competitive markets. In response, we built a massive employment hub (the Austin Digital Jobs Group (ADJ)) and volunteered hundreds of hours to help make Austin a magnet for high quality employers.
This time around, we expressed to the Group of over 55K members that we were frustrated that people were confiding in us that they were leaving (or considering it). Some are even people that we all imagined to be part of the very fabric of Austin tech. We feel helpless this time.
Many of these talented people said that the soaring housing prices in Austin had them eyeballing smaller towns in Texas, or worse, their hometowns outside of the state. There are only so many times you can try to buy a house, get rejected, or get outbid on 22 homes before you start looking at other places. Only so many people will accept a billion percent rent increase at renewal time before thinking that going back home to Louisiana’s lookin’ pretty good.
This week, Austin CultureMap reported that Austin now ranks number two among the most overvalued home markets in America.
Tesla is getting ready to open their Gigafactory, Oracle is moving their headquarters to Austin, and Samsung is currently trying to get buy-in from city officials in Taylor so they can build their mega plant near Austin. Home investors and firms from all over are salivating.
It all feels both exciting, yet overwhelming when you’re going to buy a house here, only to get outbid by $150K over asking price from an investor in California. It’s been demoralizing for so many.
Because we also own a massive real estate publication, we’re firmly in touch with that sector, and brokers in Austin are telling us that the summer was out of control and overheated, but they’re already seeing that hyper-activity slow a bit.
Housing alone isn’t enough of a reason for an entire sector to be packing up or dreaming of leaving. So what gives?
At last count, a thread in ADJ on this topic is at 806 comments, and I personally received several hundred more via direct message with people in tech explaining why they’re leaving or considering leaving.
There are challenges within the city limits of Austin that have bubbled over like crime and separately, the contentious issue of houselessness – it’s an ongoing and very serious issue that has people leaving downtown, but not necessarily leaving the surrounding areas.
So if housing isn’t the exclusive driving force, how has that problem combined with the employment market shifts? How has the job market changed in such a way that talent is ready to hit the eject button on this town? It boils down to a changing talent pool, fractures in the hiring process, a shift in priorities, and a lingering brokenness in the entire process that is exacerbating all other conditions.
Let’s dig into that further.
Because of the global pandemic, remote work has become a staple in the tech industry, teams adjusted and realized the office is more of a luxury than a requirement, and many large brands swear that they’ll never require their employees to come into the office again.
For that reason, tech workers’ expectations have been forever changed. Fully remote options will drive the market for years to come, and hybrid options or flex work hours will also be how large tech firms attract and retain talent – ping pong tables and chill vibes will be less of an appealing sales pitch.
The pandemic has also shifted the talent pool to include everyone in America – if all workers are remote, employers no longer have to look just to the local workforce. This talent pool expansion is a double-edged sword – if an Austin tech company can look to Nebraska for workers, then remote workers can look outside of Austin to other budding tech hubs, potentially shifting the entire environment. That’s the main driver for Austin brands continuing to hire in Austin, lest the entire ecosystem fail.
All that said, a disconnect in the job market in Austin tech remains. Holdouts from attitudes and old systems of the past linger on.
A theme we continue to hear from high quality candidates is that employers have increasingly unrealistic expectations. You already know the stereotype of job listings that say they’re entry level but require a decade of work experience. But as budgets tightened in the face of uncertainty, Austin tech companies are becoming phenomenally great at hiring someone to do three jobs that pay less than one. One of our Group members asserted that employers are looking for turnkey employees. It used to be that employer job descriptions were a realistic wish list and that if you hit over 60% of them, you might get an interview. Now people believe that the requirements are becoming unrealistic and if you meet less than 100% of them, there is zero chance of an interview. Many have complained that hiring managers and recruiters continue to not be aligned, slowing the process repeatedly.
The timing of the acceleration of unrealistic expectations has locals feeling like the pandemic created conditions that allowed for employers to take advantage of job seekers who must be desperate since the world is upside down. I don’t personally believe this has anything to do with the pandemic, rather it is a continuation of an ongoing trend.
If you think this is an exaggeration, just this week a job seeker let me know that a recruiter sent them a job description that required the “ability to code in any language.” WTF. The recruiter was serious. Try telling me this isn’t out of control and I will laugh right in your face, friend.
Another serious point of contention in Austin is that salary levels are not increasing anywhere near the skyrocketing living expenses.
Many believe the salary levels are a decade old and simply can’t keep up with the market conditions in Austin and while we’ll leave the “you are a remote worker, you shouldn’t earn as much since you moved to a less expensive locale” debate to another day, we will firmly assert that this problem will hold back the tech innovation and the overall economy in Austin.
In that massive thread in our Group, one member asked, “So I guess a question is: do we accept the idea that Austin is now only for those making 6 figures??”
What is so disheartening about the salary conditions is that changing this couldn’t possibly be done overnight – it requires time and structural changes, and the bigger a company is, the slower it is to turn the proverbial ship.
Meanwhile, numerous people retired early during the pandemic, or began freelancing or consulting full time. Many of these people aren’t likely to return to the workforce under current conditions, and they feel like they have less roots in Austin – they can live anywhere now. See how remote work has caused a ripple effect?
Do you remember when some tech executives in Austin reluctantly sent employees home as the pandemic hit, flippantly warning that it wouldn’t be a coronacation!? Bad behaviors like this and other employee treatment during the pandemic haven’t and will not be forgotten – the memories will remain as fresh as the time you got shoved by that bully in elementary school. You may have forgiven, but you’ll never forget. Trust has been broken.
Trust was also broken during the pandemic when people lost what they believed to be stable jobs. It has created a certain trepidation in the marketplace.
The pandemic has forever altered all of our lives as individuals. Thousands died from COVID-19, and those of us left behind lost loved ones. We were all sent home with no job security. Many of us became homeschool teachers and somehow also had to keep up with our careers. We were forced to share spaces with our partners, our children, our parents, our family.
Some would think all of this is a recipe for resentment, but in the majority of cases, what has happened is a serious shift in priorities to favor the family, to appreciate quality time, to find solace in more quiet time and a less full calendar.
People tell us they don’t intend on going out for drinks after work when they’re called back into the office – it turns out we actually like our kids or partners now that we’ve gotten to know them, or that we value our newfound connection to old hobbies. The priorities aren’t fleeting – this pandemic has changed us.
Because of this fundamental change in who we are, ongoing problems in the employment market are now magnified.
“Isms” still plague the hiring process. Ageism continues to be a very serious problem in Austin tech, for example. People tell us that they’re still experiencing sexism, racism, ableism, and every other sort of discrimination. In 2021. It’s unbelievable. You can say all of that is simply perception, but in this scenario, perception truly is reality. And because our priorities have shifted, our giveashitters are pretty low when it comes to tolerating bad actors.
That same shift has also lowered tolerance levels for burnout. One member in the Group pointed out that after the market crash in 2008, resource levels were depleted – and here we are in 2021, they haven’t been restored. People were burned out before the pandemic, and now they’re moving to the country to work remotely and begin healing this burnout that is coming to a head.
It’s difficult to deal with ghosting (be it computer-aided or overworked recruiters) when you’re already burned out and thinking you’re the only one. It’s giving this sector a terrible reputation that is spreading.
Resources aren’t the only factor here that is stuck in 2008. Companies were so used to getting a flood of applications for every single job listing, their ATS (applicant tracking system) filters were implemented accordingly. The volume of applications has dropped, yet the filters remain overly restrictive. They put their ATS on auto-pilot once upon a time, and it remains that way, yet they continue to reach out to us in confusion, asking us where all the applicants are.
In the eyes of tech talent, the hiring process has deteriorated. Simultaneously, in the eyes of companies hiring, the process has been improved. Enhanced.
The disconnect here is not in the unrealistic expectations previously outlined, or the rising opacity in salaries, but in the actual mechanics of the hiring process. Even smaller companies have added additional rounds of interviews and ridiculous red tape in what is an effort in vain to compete with the Googles of the world. There’s a lot of what I would call “playing office” going on, with non-technical hiring managers hiring for technical roles, or unrelated staff being roped into panel interviews to weigh in on whether or not someone is a “culture fit.”
The process has become lengthy and demanding with endless personality tests, whiteboard tests, Zoom calls, questionnaires, more phone and video calls, aptitude tests, and so forth. Most people have come to accept these as hoops to jump through, but the practice of having job seekers do extensive unpaid projects as part of their job application is creating deep resentment and a growing resistance. No one expects to shake a hand and get a job today, but doing a 12 hour assignment that is due in 24 hours is unreasonable, especially unpaid and with no promise of their intellectual property being protected.
It started off as a way to aide candidates into demonstrating their true skills and it was simple. But over time, the practice has “evolved.” It feels to some like every Austin tech recruiter and hiring manager went to some evil underground conference a few years ago and were brainwashed into thinking that if they ALL assign abusive tasks, no one in the sector will notice because they’ll just accept that it’s “how things are done now.” But that’s not happening and the overly complicated process combined with other market factors is driving seriously qualified tech talent out of Austin.
The hiring process has continued to degrade and for no good reason. We actually built ADJ in a way that would directly connect hiring manager and job seeker, promoting the concept of simplifying the hiring process. Yet here we are.
The final nail in the coffin is that candidates and employers are blaming each other for a power imbalance, and thinking that their situation is unique. A feeling of isolation is growing due to peoples’ inability to openly discuss this process – both hiring folks and job seekers.
The bottom line is that numerous market conditions have converged to create a scenario where people are tired and simply won’t settle anymore. Expectations have changed. And we have changed as people.
We will inevitably get hate mail because of this editorial and folks will say that the very publication of this piece will push people out of town, but we would argue that if no one makes an effort to diagnose the growing illness, it will metastasize.
Coping tactics for exhausted working parents living with pandemic life side effects
(EDITORIAL) Exhausted working parents have been forced into wearing too many hats by the pandemic – here are some coping tactics that can help.
The last 18 months have been undeniably difficult for many people, but families have encountered some of the more exhausting side effects of the pandemic – from isolation affecting small children to an inability to rest effectively. HBR’s Daisy Dowling has some tips to help anyone, but especially working family members, start to find some value in themselves again after being wiped out for so long.
Dowling’s first technique involves making a list of all of the positive things you have done for your job or your family. It’s an expansive list, to be sure – she mentions things like cooking for your family each day and keeping your cool in Zoom meetings in which coworkers are being annoying. Keeping a tally of your accomplishments in the last year and a half may give you a much-needed confidence boost.
It’s also a good way to check in on things like special skills and job experience for your resume, though Dowling warns against using your more official hiring documents as a lens for this activity.
Another step is more of a spiritual one: It involves labeling each distinct phase of the pandemic – Dowling encourages the reader to be “serious or flippant, basic or unique” at their discretion – and separating them with lines, saving your current phase for last. This is a less-active, arguably less-productive task than the last one, but it can help you close a lot of mental doors (or tabs, if you prefer) and allow you to move on to the next “phase” of this collective experience.
Finding your “point of control” is another notion posited by Dowling, and it centers around figuring out what you can actually control in your life. For most of us, there isn’t much that fits this description; Dowling assures that this is fine, and that finding any point (no matter how small) where you feel entirely in control is sufficient.
Possible contenders include anything from your wake-up routine to the shape in which you keep your house.
You don’t need to focus on work or your family for this exercise, either. As important as those two arenas are, finding your point of control should involve your desires and nothing else. In this case, it’s all about you – and, if your familial pandemic experience has been anything like everyone else’s, you could probably use some you time.
On the complete opposite side of the spectrum, Dowling recommends taking some time to focus on your career – and nothing else.
Even if it’s just a tiny chunk of time per week (she mentions that 15 minutes or so is fine), part of reintegrating into the workforce involves conscious planning and thought about your job. It’s hard to wear the parent hat, the employee hat, and the at-home-personality hat all at once; this is your chance to take off all but one of them for a while.
Finally, using your experience to mentor or tutor a colleague or prospective employee can do wonders for your self-esteem, especially because it can help remind you about your true skill set and how much you actually know about your job. Nothing makes your expertise more apparent than working with someone who needs things broken down into basic components, and you’re doing your field a service along the way.
Dowling concludes by acknowledging that not all of these techniques will work for everyone, but the key is trying for now. “Whatever the case, you’ve just taken a critical, proactive step forward,” she says of anyone who has attempted something on this list. “You’re finding new ways to be a committed professional, a loving parent, and yourself at the same time.”
Even if you aren’t a parent, take a shot at some of these techniques – you may find yourself coming out of a pit you didn’t even know you were occupying.
Why robots freak us out, and what it means for the future of AI
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) Robots and humans have a long way to go before the social divide disappears, but research is giving us insight on how to cross the uncanny valley.
We hate robots. Ok, wait, back up. We at least think they are more evil than good. Try it yourself – “are robots” in Google nets you evil before good. Megatron has higher SEO than Optimus Prime, and it’s not just because he’s so much cooler. It cuz he evil, cuz. It do be like that.
It’s not even a compliment to call someone robotic; society connotes this to emotionless preprogrammed shells of hideous nothing, empty clankbags that walk and talk and not much else. So, me at a party. Or if you’re a nerd, you’re a robot. (Me at a party once again.)
Let’s start by assuming robots as human-like bipedal machines that are designed with some amount of artificial intelligence, generally designed to fulfill a job to free up humanity from drudgery. All sounds good so far. So why do they creep us out?
There’s a litany of reasons why, best summed up with the concept of the uncanny valley, first coined by roboticist Masahiro Mori (Wow he’s still alive! The robots have not yet won) in 1970. Essentially, we know what a human is and how it looks and behaves against the greater backdrop of life and physics. When this is translated to a synthetic being, we are ok with making a robot look and act like us to a point, where we then notice all the irregularities and differences.
Most of these are minor – unnaturally smooth or rigid movements, light not scattering properly on a surface, eyes that don’t sync up quite right when they blink, and several other tiny details. Lots of theories take over at this point about why this creeps us out. But a blanket way to think about it is that our expectation doesn’t match what we are seeing; the reality we’re presented with is off just enough and this makes us uncomfortable .
Ever stream a show and the audio is a half second off? Makes you really annoyed. Magnify that feeling by a thousand and you’re smack in the middle of the uncanny valley. It’s that unnerving. One possible term for this is abjection, which is what happens the moment before we begin to fear something. Our minds – sensing incompatibility with robots – know this is something else, something other , and faced with no way to categorize this, we crash.
This is why they make good villains in movies – something we don’t understand and given free will and autonomy, potentially imbued with the bias of a creator or capable of forming terrifying conclusions all on its own (humans are a virus). But they also make good heroes, especially if they are cute or funny. Who doesn’t love C3PO? That surprise that they are good delights us. Build in enough appeal to a robot, and we root for them and feel empathy when they are faced with hardships. Do robots dream of electric sheep? Do robots have binary souls? Bits and zeros and ones?
Professor Jaime Banks (Texas Tech University’s College of Media & Communication) spends a lot of time thinking about how we perceive robots. It’s a complex and multifaceted topic that covers anthropomorphism, artificial intelligence, robot roles within society, trust, inherently measuring virtue versus evil, preconceived notions from entertainment, and numerous topics that cover human-robot interactions.
The world is approaching a future where robots may become commonplace; there are already robot bears in Japan working in the healthcare field. Dressing them up with cute faces and smiles may help, but one jerky movement later and we’ve dropped all suspension.
At some point, we have to make peace with the idea that they will be all over the place. Skynet, GLaDOS in Portal, the trope of your evil twin being a robot that your significant will have to shoot in the middle of your fight, that episode of Futurama where everything was a robot and they rose up against their human masters with wargod washing machines and killer greeting cards, the other Futurama episode where they go to a planet full of human hating murderous robots… We’ve all got some good reasons to fear robots and their coded minds.
But as technology advances, it makes sense to have robots take over menial tasks, perform duties for the needy and sick, and otherwise benefit humanity at large. And so the question we face is how to build that relationship now to help us in the future.
There’s a fine line between making them too humanlike versus too mechanical. Pixar solved the issue of unnerving humanoids in their movies by designing them stylistically – we know they are human and accept that the figure would look odd in real life. We can do the same with robots – enough familiarity to develop an appeal, but not enough to erase the divide between humanity and robot. It may just be a question of time and new generations growing up with robots becoming fixtures of everyday life. I’m down for cyborgs too.
Fearing them might not even be bad, as Banks points out: “…a certain amount of fear can be a useful thing. Fear can make us think critically and carefully and be thoughtful about our interactions, and that would likely help us productively engage a world where robots are key players.”
Also, check out Robot Carnival if you get the chance – specifically the Presence episode of the anthology.
Funny females are less likely to be promoted
(CAREER) Science says that the funnier a female, the less likely she is to be promoted. Uhh…
Faceless keyboard warriors around the world have been — incorrectly — lamenting that women just aren’t funny for years now (remember the “Ghostbusters” remake backlash?).The good news is they are obviously wrong. The bad news? When women dare to reveal their comedic side in the workplace they are often perceived as “disruptive” while men are rewarded.
That’s right. Women not only have to worry about being constantly interrupted, receiving raises less frequently than men despite asking for them equally as often, and still making nearly $10,000 less than men each year, but now they have to worry about being too funny at the office.
A recent University of Arizona study asked more than 300 people to read the fictional resume of a clothing store manager with the gender-neutral name “Sam” and watch a video presentation featuring Sam. The videos came in four versions: a serious male speaker, a humorous male speaker, a serious female speaker and a humorous female speaker.
According to the researchers, “humorous males are ascribed higher status compared with nonhumorous males, while humorous females are ascribed lower status compared with nonhumorous females.” Translation: Male workers earn respect for being funny while their funny female coworkers are often seen in a more negative light.
There are, of course, several reasons this could be the case. The researchers behind this particular study pointed to the stereotype that women are more dedicated to their families than their work, and being perceived as humorous could convey the sense they don’t take their work as seriously as men.
Psychiatrist Prudy Gourguechon offered another take, putting the blame directly on Sam the clothing store manager, calling out their seemingly narcissistic behavior and how society’s tolerance for such behavior is “distinctly gender-based.” She says these biases go back to the social programming of our childhoods and the roles mothers and fathers tend to play in our upbringing.
So what are women supposed to do with this information?
Gourgechon’s status quo advice includes telling women to not stop being funny, but “to be aware of the the feelings and subjectivities of the people around you.” While recommending an empathetic stance isn’t necessarily bad advice, it still puts the onus on women to change their behavior, worry about what everyone else thinks and attempt to please everyone around them.
We already know that professional women can have an extremely hard time remaining true to themselves in the workplace — especially women in the tech industry — and authenticity is often a privilege saved for those who conform to the accepted culture. We obviously still have a long way to go before women stop being “punished” for being funny at work, but things seem to be progressing, however slowly.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared her thoughts last year on the improvements that have been made and the changes that still need to happen, including encouraging men to step up and do their part. In the wake of the #metoo movement, CNBC recommended five things men can do to support women at work. There are amazing women in STEM positions around the world we can all admire and shine a spotlight on.
All of these steps — both big and small — will continue to chip away at the gender inequality that permeates today’s workplaces. And perhaps one day in the near future, female clothing store manager Sam will be allowed to be just as funny as male clothing store manager Sam.
This article was first published here in March 2019.
JJ
September 9, 2021 at 9:32 pm
You nailed it. Spot on
Robert Walker
September 9, 2021 at 10:44 pm
Elon is gonna screw Austin for years to come…so sad, Austin is another POS San Francisco. I won’t go back and don’t tell people where I live. I hope all you liberals choke on taxes ?
David bortfeld
September 9, 2021 at 11:12 pm
Moved to Austin in 2012 from Orange County, California. Moved back to California in 2018. Why? High property taxes, my wife took a 50% pay cut at a job she hated, stagnated career progress for me, traffic far worse than anything I’ve experienced in Orange County, weather doesn’t hold a candle to California. I could go on. But why?
Chris
September 10, 2021 at 3:34 pm
These are all great reasons for y’all to get the he!! Out of Austin. No one asked you to come here. Please leave so I can have my city back. I here California needs you back
Zena Mitchell
September 9, 2021 at 11:16 pm
I thought your article was spot in, even leaving a few items out, like “Do we really need Indeed ” what do they actually do? Another layer of screening. Trying to get hired with the COA has been the most defeating because of thr supplemental questions. and I know the City hires people with very little experience because I have sat through some college presentations in the Small Business Workshops they offer. when you do finally get an interview and there is no call. one way or another after my time and investment. I realize I don’t want to work for a company that doesn’t respect my time. I am grateful you are writing about the hiring process, because it really isn’t working for those of us who have healthy work boundaries and understand our skills have value!.
Melvin
September 9, 2021 at 11:22 pm
I am a tech ceo of a company that generates a few million and has raised around $10M. After 7 years in Austin, I moved. It didn’t have to do with hiring. It had to do with the fact that Austin for all of its rallying cries of being a blueberry in a cherry pie, did not care much about people of color. After a while it became clear that I needed to move to a place where I felt safer.
Donna
September 10, 2021 at 12:37 am
I agree incompletely. Companies have been expecting far to much from Employees without true compensation & job protections. It has failed a they aren’t waking up to the reality
of it. People are fed up…. Life is to short.
Katy Washburn
September 10, 2021 at 1:36 am
Thank you, thank you, thank you! For being brave and saying exactly what’s happening. My heart breaks because of the greed that is allowed to exacerbate the housing industry, mainly for my son’s and their future. The very core of what we all need, to have a place to nurture ourselves and our families, is no more. Without a place to live, there is no future here. At 61 I plan to leave with my 32 year old son and his family when they have to leave. Ageism is real as I look for work. This recruiter business/ double interviews is ridiculous. It has slowed the process and caused me to miss opportunities and caused me to go further in debt. And I’m not in the tech industry. Houselessness will only get worse until we care about the core of families.The homeless are people that have experienced an extreme loss of family support. It goes full circle.
An Gela
September 10, 2021 at 1:56 am
Loved this article. I was a hiring manager in Q1 2021 and also an applicant (all in San Diego, CA). I feel you’ve captured both sides of the pain!
Leo Lotspeich
September 10, 2021 at 4:13 am
A fine piece. Anyone who hates this is in denial of the horrible situations that it is turning a spotlight on.
As someone who is both looking for a career and a home (been in the apartment game too long), I see a lot of what has been described here. It is exhausting. It is isolating…and part of me wishes some of these people that have been flooding Austin and flooding our housing market would simply leave. The key word there is ‘some.’ Obviously if they all leave Austin will feel the impact. I feel it will become a delicate balancing act between employers adjusting their expectations and applicants gaging whether a certain ‘job’ will let them have a life outside of the business.
Again, though, beautiful article!
D. Y. Padilla
September 10, 2021 at 6:45 am
Goodj job identifying issues that are usually pushed under the rug an continuously operating as nothing is really happening, I work place or social environment.
Watch out Austin?
Abigaile
September 10, 2021 at 6:54 am
Great article thank you
Ria Persad
September 10, 2021 at 7:46 am
Lani, no truer words spoken concerning the ridiculously narcisstic (and astoundingly counter-productive) hiring practices that abound pretty much everywhere. It’s like a disease. Thanks for your candor and total honesty. Let’s see if we can find a company with a real sense of reason and humanity out there. Does it even exist?
Richelle
September 10, 2021 at 7:49 am
Excellent article! Thank you
Jim
September 10, 2021 at 9:15 am
This article sounds like the Yogi Berra saying: nobody goes there anymore, it’s too crowded.
Withheld
September 10, 2021 at 9:17 am
We’re considering moving because frankly the Texas State Government is trying to kill us: woefully inadequate power grid, firearm ownership requires no training so any yahoo can own one, insisting our kids go to school unmasked so they can contracted a potential fatal but preventable virus, and such poor precautions for said virus that there are scant few ICU beds in one of the country’s largest cities making a crosstown drive a risky proposition in case you are involved in a serious accident.
Oh, and 50% of the population now has less body autonomy than ever.
Austin is great, but the madness of Texas is getting harder to dodge.
Don't CA My TX
September 10, 2021 at 5:57 pm
Please don’t let the door hit you on the way back to your CA cesspool. This is TX and there is a reason why it’s better than CA and people are flocking here for freedom.
Tara Iagulli
September 10, 2021 at 9:22 am
You are so right on with this article! I worked with tech candidates for 10 yrs at UT long before the Austin housing mkt was destroying dreams and back then the hiring process was ridiculous already. Recruiters would tell me they couldn’t find candidates who could code – then I would ask about their GPA screening – 3.5 – please! I’m also married to a talented software engineer and watching him spend a week on an interview project assignment while we have 2 toddlers when he already has 20 yrs of software development experience is just disheartening. One point you missed – working remote means you’re never allowed to take a day off – even when he was so sick & completely lost his voice he was still expected to be on Zoom all day – how come managers don’t treat tech employees like humans and “say stop working get some rest.” No in fact whenever he would try to say it’s too much pressure during the pandemic with all the work and 2 toddlers, his manager’s response was – “you get paid enough to deal with it.” Then when his private company sold they only gave us half the money we invested in their stock – literally stole from their employees to fund huge parachute payments for executives who can’t write a single line of code for the software companies they manage. This is common – here’s some stock options you have to vest and then buy and oh we sold the company sorry your investment is worthless. Yes we’re grateful he has a job and makes a good salary, but the attitude is bonkers. His company’s stock soared during the pandemic and they still took away the 401k match. Bottom line money matters, but people don’t stay just for money – employers need to make their people feel seen and appreciated for their work. Thank you for writing the truth!
CML
September 10, 2021 at 1:26 pm
“when his private company sold they only gave us half the money we invested in their stock – literally stole from their employees to fund huge parachute payments for executives who can’t write a single line of code for the software companies they manage.”
THAT is the kind of thing that makes you just want to blow it all up. Infuriating!
Deb
September 10, 2021 at 9:35 am
Having lived in Austin for 30 years it’s hard to watch as your city is taken over by wealthy entitled people. When you can’t afford a home in your hometown it’s pretty sad. I say greed is driving things, everyone wants a piece of the pie…and well soon there will be no pie left.
B Bunderson
September 10, 2021 at 10:05 am
On point! Completely agree as a 44yo skilled professional that is currently job searching here. We have given up buying a home for now and are even reconsidering why we moved here nearly two years ago.
Craig Richard Hunt
September 10, 2021 at 10:08 am
In my world this article is completely true and the loss is real. I am currently leaving the downtown Austin area even though I used to love the town lake area. Sadly, the forever pandemic variants, impossible housing cost rise rate and 17 computer languages required by people who can’t name half of them are all to blame. On that note, Open Source Software is also a similar double edged sword. It feels like every programmer wants to invent a new language or product now. The concept and value of standardizing, which previously was used to build wealth in software and oil industry titans, are all lessons lost. That said, while some of us like me will be thrown out as the market forces normalize I am not sure this is a net loss for Texas or the USA. Maybe it is a good thing if we have MORE new neighborhoods in every county instead of the fortunate few who can still walk to a single community in downtown Austin.
Casey James
September 10, 2021 at 10:35 am
Spot on analysis. I have a decent paying, dead end tech job. I’ve been through many rounds of layoffs, and frankly I’m tired of being expected to do the job of 2-3 people without a commensurate raise or even recognition. I’m constantly training my future replacements, who inevitably move on. Why would they want to continue working in a place with oppressive management when they can make the same money at a fast food joint? In the meantime, I can’t learn anything new because I’m needed where I’m at. My company likes to proclaim that we’re all in this together, but we’re not. This is NOT the company that I enjoyed working at for years, and my work ethic is broken. I’m trapped by my current rate of pay and accumulated vacation time. I’m basically holding out for a retirement package or the price of “the privilege” of living in Austin to become so high that I throw up my hands and leave. This is the sentiment of many of my long time coworkers.
Jannene
September 10, 2021 at 10:50 am
An excellent article.
Y Ali
September 10, 2021 at 10:52 am
I’m in tech and I moved to Austin recently. I got a better job and pay from my previous employer with similar job expectations. Also I receive 2-3 messages every week from recruiters for a new job opening. I agree to the skyrocketing housing prices is a problem in Austin, but to me rest of the points in this article looks incorrect.
Mario
September 10, 2021 at 11:09 am
As a hiring manager, I appreciate this article. Hits home on MANY fronts. Thank you for take the time to research and write this. Phenomenal!!!
Will
September 10, 2021 at 11:32 am
Nail hit directly on head. Great article / description / explanation.
Read it, chew on it, digest it.
Understand your position in this well-described work-culture-scape
Look at it through the perspectives of the described ‘others who are not in your position’
Respond and plan accordingly.
Oh, and … Pass it on.
Jeremy Lopez
September 10, 2021 at 11:34 am
Let’s talk about the big elephants. The crappy Texas policies on voting and reproductive rights are a little restrictive to put it mildly.
TX leadership wants the tech money but not the people.
Protecting the unborn
September 10, 2021 at 6:44 pm
If what concerns you is the protection of humans where a heartbeat has been detected, then you can take your pro-murder policies to some other liberal cesspool.
Amber Wimberly
September 10, 2021 at 11:42 am
I believe a lot of long time and native Austinites would appreciate it if a good number of the new people would leave. TBH
Chris
September 10, 2021 at 3:48 pm
Yes. Yes we would appreciate it very much!!! I even have a truck you can borrow and will help you pack and show you the fastest way out. That’s the beauty of it all. No one asked you to come or is making you stay.
Dave Pedley
September 10, 2021 at 11:46 am
Thank you for the though provoking article. One element of people’s decision making process that was not addressed is the impact of the state legislative priorities that are turning Texas into Gilead. Perhaps in a follow up article you could expound on that, both on people leaving Texas and the effect on attracting talent to Texas.
Robby TT
September 10, 2021 at 12:00 pm
let’s not ignore that the state of texas is taking away women’s rights, human rights, and voting rights while allowing anyone over 18 to openly carry a firearm anywhere they please without any training or licensing. these trends will begin to drive folks away from texas and specifically liberal austin in droves.
Tommy Ward
September 10, 2021 at 12:21 pm
Cheap McMansions and good barbeque can attract a lot of people, but if enough people come the houses won’t be cheap anymore, or they will be located at the end of a nightmare commute.
The current political climate in Texas is also going to be a turnoff for at least half of potential candidates.
Pandemic related WFH policies have created a sense among talented knowledge workers that putting up with unpleasant location, commute, or culture is no longer a requirement for work.
John
September 10, 2021 at 12:33 pm
Spot on. This should be in WSJ.
The Coincidentalist
September 10, 2021 at 1:11 pm
I was stuck in Austin for just over 2 years due to COVID. I found Austin to be boring AF. Mathew Mcconaughey is a damned liar. There is nothing, and I mean NOTHING “weird” about Austin. The place is practically sterile. And the culture? Outside the trend-hole hipster neighborhoods it’s largely comprised of willfully ignorant rednecks and their republican death cult Jesus’ gospel of “screw everyone else I’ll do what I want, I’m the son of god!”. That and the pervasive Sexual Exploitation … with a seemingly endless supply of Hooters knock offs and strip clubs. The food scene? A handful of mediocre pseudo high end places that are pretty good, but nothing to write home about and hands down some of the worst Mexican food on the planet
Floyd Creosote
September 10, 2021 at 2:53 pm
Many good points made, but the problem is that there isn’t just one problem that can be easily identified and dealt with. There’s a whole mess of things that have come to a head right now. Some are local Austin problems, some specific to our industry, but I suspect the whole nature of employment is being rethought by a lot of people and things are never going to go back to how they were.
ML
September 10, 2021 at 2:56 pm
When I moved back to ATX 5 years ago from Chicago, my money stretched further here. Living here has catapulted my career in tech, which I will forever be grateful for! But even with a good salary I find half of my monthly take home pay going to living expenses…rent and bills have gotten so much higher than Chicago. It’s making me want to move back.
TruthIsHard
September 10, 2021 at 3:33 pm
Just because you can’t get a piece doesn’t mean it’s no good. Wasting time ranting here is not going to change the fact a city with the talent and nature and the safety without earthquakes, fires flood and hurricanes will keep growing and attracting capital
Rich Man
September 10, 2021 at 4:16 pm
The time has come for tech talent to unionize. If we don’t we will continue to be marginalized and mistreated. And I’m a conservative libertarian thinker. But sometimes unions are the answer. Just look at how much good ALPA has done for pilots. A union is not necessarily a socialist institution.
Let’s unionize!
Dale Swanson
September 10, 2021 at 4:19 pm
I’ve got a few friends who’ve lived in Austin (and ultimately left, for good) including a couple native Texans. They cited everything said above. But on top of all that, they added the current – and ongoing – political climate, which has allowed George W. Bush, Rick Perry, and now Greg Abbott to take up residence in the Capitol, and fostered such socio-politcal fecal matter as a social media “censorship” law; a racially restrictive (and explicitly political) voting rights law; and the country’s most reprehensible anti-choice abortion law (which a packed and complicit Supreme Court deliberately let stand). On top of everything else mentioned in the article, and the responses, Austin is still the capital of Texas.
Nick
September 10, 2021 at 5:22 pm
By Felicia
Justakbs
September 10, 2021 at 5:24 pm
When did Austin become the “center of the tech space”? ?