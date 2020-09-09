Business Entrepreneur
Kanception simplifies your project management with nested tasks
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) There are already many available options for project management tools. Kanception.io offers a new approach with nested Kanban boards.
Project management tools are a project manager’s best friend. They help organize client requirements and keep track of team tasks, timelines, budgets, and various project restraints. Being able to streamline and delegate work in one place helps PMs be more efficient. At least, they should.
If a PM has to spend more time managing the software rather than managing projects, that clearly isn’t a good sign. The key to productivity is finding the platform that best suits your needs. Any new or seasoned PM will tell you that even the best scoped out projects will receive last-minute requirement changes from stakeholders. So, taking into consideration extra padding to make adjustments for a project’s new feature is important.
So, what is the best project management tool? There are a lot of good management software tools out there, and each one is slightly different. Finding the right one is difficult because there is no one-size-fits-all software. Thanks to Kanception.io, that decision just got a little harder (or easier).
This “team based project management software” has simple boards and cards just like Trello, but with an added kick. And better yet, it’s free!
Getting started with Kanception is simple enough. You sign up for a free account on their website and start creating your board. Using the “Invite Team” option, you can add and share projects with teammates. After you’ve named and created your board, you can create cards (tasks). These cards can be moved from the Backlog to In Progress with a simple drag and drop operation. But creating your Kanban board doesn’t have to stop there!
This Kanban board has a nested card feature. Large tasks can be broken into “bite-sized, nested subtasks.” It’s a Kanban board within a Kanban board within a Kanban board. The levels of nesting are infinite. To access any nested card, all you have to do is single-click on a card. Then, you are easily taken to that card’s inner Kanban board.
The tool also lets you track time and project planning with the Gantt chart. By double-clicking on a card, you can schedule to-dos. With the calendar, projects can be viewed at a glance. This is helpful when you are trying to display tasks in terms of time.
“Here at Kanception, we believe apps should be intuitive and simple to use,” Kanception’s website reads. On the surface, the app does appear very straightforward. Overall, if you work with large projects and need a more organized approach, this could be the project management tool for you. The nested Kanban boards will help break down all your subtasks into clean and tidy bits.
Business Entrepreneur
6 entrepreneurial tools to keep startup productivity high
(ENTREPRENEUR NEWS) Whether you’re a small business or startup, improving efficiency means more money and less stress. Here are six tools to help do just that!
Truly great entrepreneurs are also well organized and know which tools will help them see their startup ideas to fruition.
That can be key for getting a startup business off the ground. Good ideas and a strong entrepreneurial spirit aren’t always enough on their own. Sometimes you need the right mix of technology and tools to keep the more mundane and tedious tasks from bogging down your efforts.
Here are six tools almost any entrepreneur can use to help keep productivity high when starting a new business:
Lawtrades: For legal help
For most entrepreneurs, it’s not the most exciting thing in the world, but making sure you have your legal ducks in a row is important for any startup. Lawtrades helps with that while trying to keep costs down — music to the ears of any startup business owner.
The service is a legal marketplace of sorts designed specifically for startups and entrepreneurs. It connects business owners with legal professionals that it claims don’t charge “bloated law firm hourly rates.”
Lawtrades offers a number of services, including business formation, employment and labor, contracts and agreements and intellectual property.
Do: For productive meetings
Anyone who has started a business knows that it doesn’t happen without a multitude of meetings. Do is a service that can help make your meetings productive so you can waste as little time as possible.
The app allows you to plan and share an agenda to make sure everyone is on the same page. Other features include the ability to track accountability by showing you which points and/or tasks have been covered.
1Password: For easy password management
Starting a new business likely means starting and managing lots of online accounts. The 1Password app from AgileBits helps you save time by remembering passwords and other information for you.
The app helps you generate strong and unique passwords for your many accounts, and secures them behind one safe password known only by you. The app doesn’t only work for passwords — it can also help remember other information such as credit card numbers, safe combinations or street addresses.
Kanbanize: For product development
If your startup involves a specific product or set of products, Kanbanize helps you develop them with your team without bogging down the process. The software allows you to post and share boards that include product information and progress, and you can choose which people see which information.
For example, if you want to update investors on the status of your product development, you can share certain boards with stakeholders and no one else.
Evernote: For organization
There are many applications available that aim to help team productivity, but Evernote is one of the best.
The software allows you to collaborate with your team all within one workplace, keeping projects and other work together. You can also give feedback on ideas and share notes while syncing the data across computers and phones.
There are many other features as well, including in-app chat functionality and integration with Google Drive.
TaskHusky: For web development
Almost any new business will want some sort of business, but a staff of web designers and developers isn’t always an option for startups. That’s where TaskHusky comes in.
TaskHusky is an on-demand service for small businesses that need help with one-off tasks with the Shopify, Bigcommerce or WordPress platforms. The company has a simple three-step process: You create a task and pre-pay, a TaskHusky team member is assigned the task and gets to work and the task is completed and is sent back for your approval.
The takeaway:
Smart entrepreneurs understand they can’t get everything done on their own when it comes to starting a new business. These six tools may not be everything you need to launch and maintain a startup, but they will go a long way to helping you keep productivity at a high level.
#productivity
Business Entrepreneur
Taking the gloom out of Zoom
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Feeling some Zoom-related dread? Here are 5 tips to make the most of your next Zoom meeting.
Zoom meetings: The perfect way to bring the boredom of an office meeting into the living room you haven’t left for six months. Don’t get me wrong, those of us who can work remotely are certainly very lucky to be able to do so… but that doesn’t change the fact that nearly every “Zoom meeting” seems to combine the worst parts of work and video chat.
Seriously, Zoom fatigue is real, y’all.
Unfortunately, Zoom meetings aren’t going away any time soon. In fact, the impromptu experiment in remote work caused by COVID-19 might actually be pushing many businesses towards a more permanent remote model, even after the health risks abate. This is why we’re sharing 5 tips for making Zoom meetings more bearable:
1. Cut back on video
Part of what can be exhausting about Zoom calls is the pressure to perform. In person, there are plenty of focus points, but when a close-up of your face is plastered on a screen for everyone to see, it’s only natural to try to keep up appearances. Not to mention, when you present at an in-person meeting, you don’t have to watch a reflection of yourself the entire time.
And to make matters worse, it looks like the number of meetings has actually increased since remote work began in March.
With that in mind, it’s worth considering where to cut back. Can your Zoom meeting agenda be communicated through an email? Perfect. If not, can it be done over voice chat instead of video? Voice chat meetings are especially useful when there’s a presentation – not only do people already have something to focus on, they don’t have to be distracted by their co-workers (or themselves.)
2. Help yourself get comfortable on camera
No, I don’t mean wear pajamas (though really, I’ve been loving the new “sweatpants at work” development). Instead, there are things you can do to help make being on camera more enjoyable. Or, at the very least, less of a struggle.
If you feel self-conscious about how you look on camera, try dressing up! You can actually feel better on and off camera by making it a routine to dress nicely. Or take it further with these tips for looking good on Zoom meetings. Feeling confident about your appearance on camera will help make Zoom calls more bearable.
3. Make notes
One perk of Zoom meetings is that you can set up notes to make presenting and interacting easier than ever! For example, take advantage of the Sticky Notes app to prep talking points before the meeting and pull them up when it’s your turn to speak. It can help draw your attention away from watching yourself talk (which still feels weird, six months later), and help you if you’re distracted from the dozen or so faces on screen at any given moment.
Plus, not only does taking notes during the meeting give you something to do instead of worrying about potentially performing for the camera, you also have helpful meeting notes at the end of it!
4. Don’t sweat the pets
Our furry friends have quickly become our new co-workers and in the wake of this new normal, so we should embrace this! Showing off pets can be a great way to bond with co-workers or clients. Sure, your cat probably shouldn’t be camped out on your keyboard, but nothing livens up a tired afternoon meeting quite like a cameo from your fluffiest coworker.
5. Have some fun
Working remotely might mean we lost the commute, but we also lost precious in-person interactions like water-cooler chats and lunch time hangouts. Breaks like these don’t just build connections between coworkers, but can also increase creativity, productivity, and mental health.
So make some time for fun! Play games, enjoy zany activities (like this virtual zoo!), invite guest speakers, or even just chat about your weekend. Human connection is more important than ever.
Zoom meetings don’t have to be the worst part of your day. Let us know how you’ve been making meetings better!
Business Entrepreneur
How your self-talk can improve your performance
[ENTREPRENEUR] Speaking to others can be scary, but speaking to yourself is normal and can actually improve your speech performance overall.
Do you talk to yourself? Don’t worry, this is a no-judgment zone. I probably talk to myself more than I talk to other people – especially when considering the inner monologue.
I once read that people who talk to themselves are likely to be more intelligent. Whether or not this is factual I don’t know, but I do know that it’s important that you’re smart about the way you talk to yourself.
I’m a fairly self-deprecating person, so when I’m talking to myself about myself, it’s usually some sort of insult. About a year or so ago, I realized how often I was doing this, and made a conscious effort to be a little bit nicer. In that time, my mood has been a bit more positive.
This experience fits well into the research efforts of psychologist Ethan Kross, who has examined the differences in life success based off of how people talk to themselves. “Talk to yourself with the pronoun I, for instance, and you’re likely to fluster and perform poorly in stressful circumstances,” said Kross. “Address yourself by your name and your chances of acing a host of tasks, from speech making to self-advocacy, suddenly soar.”
This can be simplified as: Talk to yourself the way you would (or maybe, should) talk to someone else, and respond in the way you would want them to respond. Act with kindness, and receive kindness back – as a result, things are more cohesive, copacetic, and successful.
After working with participants in his study, Kross found a number of performance benefits to this self-talk method, including: better performance, higher well-being, and greater wisdom.
To demonstrate better performance, judges were brought in to listen to five-minute speeches prepared by participants about why they should be hired for their dream job. Half of the participants used “I” statements, while the other half referred to themselves by their own name. The judges found that the latter half performed better, and were found to have experienced less depression and felt less shame.
In regards to higher well-being, Jason Moser, a neuroscientist and clinical psychologist, measured electrical activity in the brain during participants’ usage of the different types of self-talk. During stressful situations, those who used their names instead of personal pronouns were found to have a significant decrease in anxiety levels, which positively correlated with a major decrease in energy use by the frontal lobe (talk about a win-win!)
With greater wisdom, the research found that people who use their names instead of pronouns are able to think things through more wisely and more rational and balanced way. “The psychologically distanced perspective allowed people to transcend their egocentric viewpoints and take the big picture into account,” Kross said of this piece of the research.
Well, Taylor is now ready to wrap up this article, and she hopes that you’ll give name-first self-talk a try, as The American Genius only wants what is best for their readers! Additionally, encourage people around you and those on your team to give this self-talk, first name idea a try – circle back after a week of trying it and share the results.
Kanception simplifies your project management with nested tasks
Why you must nix MLM experience from your resume
The American Genius Presents: 2020 Business Survivors
Bitcoins worth $300K recovered from an old zip file
Freelancers, rejoice! AB5 modified for the better
6 entrepreneurial tools to keep startup productivity high
How your self-talk can improve your performance
Try these mantras to help you cope with COVID-19 anxiety
5 side hustles that could turn into your new career
Free shipping is everywhere… how can small businesses keep up?
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur5 days ago
6 entrepreneurial tools to keep startup productivity high
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
How your self-talk can improve your performance
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Free shipping is everywhere… how can small businesses keep up?
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Minimalism doesn’t have to happen overnight
-
Business Marketing2 hours ago
Why you must nix MLM experience from your resume
-
Tech News5 days ago
How to personalize your site for every visitor without learning code
-
Business News1 week ago
The end of Uber and Lyft’s business models? Good.
-
Business Marketing5 days ago
This startup’s growing success is due to… WhatsApp and data science?