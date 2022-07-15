Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business Entrepreneur

How struggling SaaS startups can quickly get back on track

SaaS startups are also being affected by the global pandemic. These helpful metrics will help you keep track of your company’s health and hopefully, continue to propel it forward.

Published

SaaS metrics

SaaS companies are in hot water after over a decade of success, and SaaS startups may bear the brunt of that stress. Fortunately, there are a few steps SaaS company owners can take to mitigate some of the economic damage that would otherwise befall them.

SaaS–an acronym which stands for “Software as a Service”–companies embody an industry in which the product is largely static and accessed remotely by clients rather than living on those clients’ devices. Such company services can range from outsourced customer management, or CRM, to things like web hosting and cloud storage.

Because SaaS companies’ overhead is positioned to be relatively low, they have a little bit of freedom that many brick-and-mortar businesses are not afforded.

There are a few things you can do to keep your SaaS startup from going under during strenuous times, the first of which involves reaching out to vendors, sponsors, or landlords responsible for hosting your product, and negotiating any possible discounts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This is, of course, easier said than done, but given that many of these sources of expenses are also affected by the ongoing pandemic, they may be more open to negotiating to everyone’s benefit.

It is ideal to establish a cash reserve of between 12 and 24 months’ worth of expenses for future conflicts. If that isn’t something that’s doable for now, it’s understandable.

Another metric to track is how quickly (or slowly) customers are paying their accounts. You can expect this number to fluctuate during economic crises, but having the pertinent information up front is especially important during times such as these. Once you know what your outstanding balances are, you can begin to forecast for the coming year.

And, as with your vendors, allowing customers some flexibility for now may strengthen your relationships with them – a move that increases your company’s longevity for sure.

Tracking your product’s lifetime value (LTV) – your growth and profitability – is also important, especially during a period of time when customers may reasonably request discounted services. Knowing this value will help you determine how many customers are sticking around after the free trial period (if that’s your thing), and it will help shape your development going forward.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lastly, keep an eye on your refund and credit numbers to ensure that you nip any downward trends as quickly as possible. If you notice that you’re assigning an unreasonable number of credits to accounts as a measure of good faith, this metric will help you pinpoint exactly where you can cut back on the charity.

Now is the time where accessibility and profitability have to be balanced, and as difficult as it can be to do that, keeping track of these metrics will help.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove's Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Metrics that SaaS startups should track to achieve growth - Buzzing Startups

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/get-american-genius-newsletter/

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Man at a whiteboard outlining his startup plan. Man at a whiteboard outlining his startup plan.

Business Entrepreneur

Before starting that startup, consider these factors

(ENTREPRENEUR) Building your own startup and being your own boss sounds tempting, but be sure you make these considerations before starting out.

May 26, 2022
A set of wine from Craft Hugo, showing off pleasing branding in labels. A set of wine from Craft Hugo, showing off pleasing branding in labels.

Business Marketing

What we can learn & apply about branding from trendy startups

(MARKETING) What are the branding secrets of these new trendy startups and how can they be applied to your large enterprises?

May 25, 2022
A tablet open to stocks and investments numbers venture capitalists use A tablet open to stocks and investments numbers venture capitalists use

Business News

Go with the Floww: A company matching startups, venture capitalists on merit

(BUSINESS NEWS) Floww has created an effective, modern way to raise millions of dollars for many startups and venture capitalists virtually.

June 10, 2021
Tesla factory at sunset, with cars parked outside the building. Tesla factory at sunset, with cars parked outside the building.

Business Entrepreneur

Tesla: One company, or a collection of innovative startups?

(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) The success of Tesla has been very impressive over the years, and their success has been built in unconventional ways.

April 26, 2021

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.