Business Entrepreneur
You should say no to one-way video interviews
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Recruiters, please stop asking job applicants to send in one-way video interviews — they are demoralizing and could be discriminatory.
It’s hard enough out there for job seekers, but now some companies are requesting one-way video interviews from candidates. This is problematic on several levels. Unless the job is specifically “making TikTok or Reels videos of yourself,” HR departments should not ask this of job candidates. Even if that is the precise job description, a portfolio would be enough to show that an applicant can do the required work well.This format is also ripe for discrimination, as the recruiter can make assumptions and decisions due to their implicit bias more easily over a disembodied video than for a flesh-and-blood interviewee.
For starters, job hunting and interviewing are two stressful activities for most people. Especially post-pandemic, when it’s more likely than ever that candidates have been unemployed or underemployed for too long already, the pressure people feel about finding a job is intense. Interviewing makes most people nervous to begin with. Being on camera makes a lot of people even more nervous. One-way video interviews are not unlike public speaking, something an estimated 75% of people have a phobia of public speaking to some degree, according to various publications. Add to that the discomfort many people have seeing themselves on camera, and one-way interviews seem not only rude, but also cruel.
One benefit to one-on-one interviews, either by phone call, Zoom, or in person, is that the interviewer and the candidate have the opportunity to interact in a more authentic, conversational way. This can help put the candidate at ease, or at least will give them an opportunity to ask the HR recruiter questions about the role and the company. It also gives the interviewer a better feel for the candidate and how they would fit into a company culture or team. There is an exchange of energy for better or worse. Face-to-face, or person-to-person interviews show candidates that you value their time as well as your own. One-way video interviews are one sided, indicating that only the recruiter’s time is valuable or worth being valued.
Many job candidates have likely already applied for several positions. Updating and sending out a resume and portfolio, filling out an online application form, and possibly crafting a cover letter should be enough to convey a candidate’s qualifications to move on to an interview. Many of those documents are lost in the ether, as many recruiters and HR teams do not reply to all applicants. One-way video interviews seem impersonal at best. As with the resumes and applications, there is also the possibility that nobody will watch it, that nobody will reply. How soul-crushing. To add insult to injury, the process for these seems wildly inconsistent from company to company, with some telling the candidates to make it as long as possible. Other companies provide automated, popup questions at timed intervals, either cutting the candidate’s previous answer short or leaving them with dead air time waiting for the next question. Excruciating—surely not an opportunity to shine.
The thought of someone putting themselves through a process that could be so grueling for them personally only to hear crickets in response is simply depressing. It’s possible that a real live human won’t even see these, because if an HR recruiter doesn’t have the time to schedule a phone screener at least, they likely won’t be taking the time to watch all of the one-way video interviews they receive. This shows so little regard for the applicant that it reflects poorly on the company—and tells applicants something about how the company will likely treat their employees.
If Reddit r/recruitinghell and members of the Austin Digital Jobs Facebook group are to be believed, a lot of candidates won’t bother with these awkward and dehumanizing one-way video interviews anyway. In a popular Reddit post, hundreds of commenters weighed in to agree with u/tron_mexico25’s post saying he turned down a request to do one of these. The Reddit post concludes, “If you would like for candidates to pursue your open roles, I would humbly suggest someone reaches out with a more personal touch instead of asking candidates to speak into a camera with no opportunity for meaningful interaction.”
Both HR recruiters and candidates in Austin Digital Jobs responded to the posting of a CareerPlug article, written by their Director of HR, Natalie Morgan, that they should be avoided and “are hurting the candidate experience.”
The ADJ members strongly agreed with Morgan that these one-way videos were disrespectful, “gross,” “terrible,” “indefensibly dumb,” and a waste of time. One ADJ member, Annette Priest, sums up the whole vibe perfectly, when they say, “Yuck. You’re almost never treated as well working for a company as you are when you’re interviewing. Consider this a red flag and run away!” I agree completely. Applicants, you shouldn’t subject yourself to these. Recruiters, please be better.
Business Entrepreneur
You’re more likely to thrive with entrepreneurs if you get distracted easily
(ENTREPRENEUR) If monotony and boredom at work bores you, it’s possible you may fit with the other entrepreneurs with a quick and constantly changing career.
When Bill Gates was a kid, he knew he liked messing around with code. He couldn’t have known how it might evolve, but he, like other entrepreneurs, was willing to live in the distraction, focusing on details when needed, but always learning, moving on, taking risks and growing in the process.
Some of the most successful folks among us are not content to sit and make widgets every day. They cannot thrive in a detail and focused work environment. So, it may come as no surprise to know that people who are more easily distracted are also more likely to thrive as entrepreneurs.
According to this study, if you are intelligent and get distracted more easily, those two qualities combined will likely enhance your creativity. And, that creativity and ability to use distraction as an advantage can be channeled to create new things, jobs, companies, etc.
For those of us who are more easily distracted, who enjoy doing different things every day, and who like learning, a recent article in the Harvard Business Review suggests a good option is to find a career path that provides the right amount of distraction and which is a great fit for your personality. If you do that your talent is more likely to be apparent because you are playing to your strengths. Also, if you are working in your sweet spot you will be more productive and motivated.
Maybe not surprisingly, the top job for those who live in distraction is entrepreneur. The term “easily distracted” often comes with a negative connotation, but considering an entrepreneur is taking risks, making things happen and creating companies, ideas, products that may have never existed, this spins that idea on its head. Entrepreneurs are the chief cooks and bottle washers of the world. They ideate, create, hire and inspire. None of that is possible in a monotonous work environment.
“Unsurprisingly, meta-analyses indicate that entrepreneurs tend to have higher levels of ‘openness to experience,’ so they differ from managers and leaders in that they are more curious, interested in variety and novelty, and are more prone to boredom — as well as less likely to tolerate routine and predictability,” according to the HBR story.
Other careers that are great fits for those of us (me included) who enjoy distraction are PR/Media Production, Journalism and Consultant. What these fields all have in common is, there is never a dull moment, switching from task to task is pretty commonplace, and you will do well if you can be a generalist – synthesizing information and weeding out the unnecessary.
Not sure where your strengths lie? Here’s a quick quiz to give you some feedback on how curious you really are.
Business Entrepreneur
Titles are everything: Name job titles before deciding your startup name
(ENTREPRENEUR) Organizing job titles is the first step in starting a business to avoid rifts over power and money, as well as avoiding legal trouble.
If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to start that business you’ve always dreamed of, don’t think that you can avoid the big question of titles. When you’re starting out, it might feel difficult to be so formal to decide who is the founder or CEO. Unfortunately, some of the biggest disputes occur over money and/or power. As you grow, the less distinction your organization has between people’s duties and roles, the more conflict you’ll have. Working through these decisions before you bring more people into the business can help you avoid many problems.
Titles aren’t about ego
When you work for a large organization, the structure of each position is already built in. In a startup, you have to create that structure. Your engineer shouldn’t be responsible for bookkeeping, nor do you want two people handling the same duties. It just creates confusion and resentment. By defining people’s roles, everyone is on the same page and knows what they are responsible for.
Titles can prevent legal issues
Conflicts over titles can cost a startup a lot in legal fees when someone sues. Remember the Winklevoss twins and Zuckerberg? They settled for $65 million, a mix of Facebook shares and cash. Snapchat ended up settling with Reggie Brown for $157.5 million in a lawsuit against the co-founders. These may be high-profile cases, but one search of co-founder lawsuits brings up hundreds, if not thousands, of other cases. Pinterest was accused of not paying one of its co-creators. Square was sued by Robert Morley, who alleged he should be a co-founder of the company because he invented the card reader but was not included on the patent. Win or lose, the costs of defending legal actions goes far deeper than finances.
Titles are confidence
When presenting to investors, having clear titles shows the investors that you and your co-founders can have tough conversations about who owns the company and its intellectual property. It demonstrates that you have a solid foundation for your business. Even if you never need investors, titles give your business structure.
Business Entrepreneur
Not sure what to charge? Determine your freelance rates based on data
(ENTREPRENEUR) Setting freelancer rates can be quite the tricky business. This tool arms you with the data you need to grow your business.
The bulk of my professional career has been spent as a freelancer. The designation of “freelancer” has taken me on an interesting path that allowed for projects and opportunities I didn’t even know existed.
While I’m grateful for each and every opportunity, I now look back on some of these experiences and realize that I was vastly underpaid. For the most part, this is my fault as someone paying for a service is looking for the lowest possible rate and I never bothered to bargain out of fear of losing the role.
It was even at a point where I dreaded being asked my hourly rate because I didn’t know what the norm was. There was always a fear of charging too much and getting dropped for someone cheaper, or charging too little and looking inexperienced.
We’ve talked about knowing your worth and how we freelancers often under charge for our services. Luckily, as this career path becomes more and more popular, there are now more resources devoted to helping us know what to charge.
Such a resource comes in the form of Freelance Rates Explorer. Created by Bonsai, this online tool gives users the ability explore rates from 40,000 freelancers worldwide.
“There are many sites like Glassdoor that offer salary data comparisons for full time employees,” said the tool’s developers. “However, there isn’t a site like this dedicated to provide insights on freelancers rates. We had this data, so we built the Rate Explorer to make it easy for freelancers to compare their rates in the largest publicly available rates database on the Internet.”
In order to find the standard rate for their field, users will input their role (either development or design), their skills (full stack, front-end, back-end, DevOps, iOS, and Android), experience (in years), and location. The Rate Explorer then generates a bar graph based on the answers and will show the most common hourly rates based on the number of freelancers and the rates range.
Bonsai also offers proposals, contracts, time tracking, invoicing and payments, and reporting. All of this is designed for freelancers.
As for the Rates Explorer, seeing the numbers calculated right in front of you may make you realize that you’re vastly underselling yourself.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur2 days ago
You’re more likely to thrive with entrepreneurs if you get distracted easily
-
Business Marketing1 day ago
Why your coworkers are not your ‘family’ [unpopular opinion]
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Saying “I love you” has a time and place, what about at work?
-
Business News5 days ago
You absolutely don’t need to be a 100% match for a job to apply
-
Opinion Editorials5 days ago
What to do when you have job interview adrenaline and anxiety
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
A remarkably simple way to rethink what motivation means to you
-
Business Marketing2 days ago
Market your side hustle with these 6 tips
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
Not sure what to charge? Determine your freelance rates based on data
Pingback: Job seekers, just say no to one-way video interviews – incomvention.com
Pingback: Job seekers, simply say no to one-way video interviews - edgeconquers
Reject from hirevue
May 29, 2021 at 6:13 pm
Hirevue is everywhere, there is no scape, corporations and business. General could not care less about the recruiting experience, is about how much money they can save.
the people I admire most in business are introverts,they may never subject themselves to such degradation,why would you WANT to work for someone that may never see your INTERVIEW, thanks to AI