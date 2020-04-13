Business Finance
Creative ways to improve your cash flow despite a global pandemic (we’re serious)
(FINANCE) Keeping the lights on has become a major priority for many businesses country wide, so how do you keep your cash flow up during this crisis?
More than ever, cash is king. How can you stimulate cash flow in this era? How do you turn a trickle into a flow?
Business is down globally, with large and small businesses struggling with cash flow and supply chains everywhere you look. People are staying home and trying to spend less money, as many of them have lost their jobs or income.
We’ve rounded up the best advice from several sources to help you make some sense of it all–and hopefully some money, too. Nothing is foolproof, but we sincerely hope these tips help you and your business hang in there. These times are challenging, but we know things will improve eventually.
One piece of advice each of these experts notes is to look at your business differently during this period. One way to do this is to prioritize short-term gains vs. long-term plans. This doesn’t mean to act recklessly, but rather to evolve a little. Let’s face it, if you aren’t bringing in money and reining in costs at this point, you may not survive to bear that long-awaited fruit of your labor.
An outstanding example is the restaurant industry. Since most restaurants around the country have shifted to takeout only, the ones who are staying open have been creative in transforming their business model. Some clever shapeshifting I’ve seen in restaurants include: offering family packages, offering meal kits (i.e., uncooked meat, pasta, and sauces to be cooked at home), offering a popup market for basic groceries, offering virtual tastings (where you pick up the food, and they conduct the tasting or class online), giving discounts on gift cards, and offering cocktail kits.
Another key factor is to treat people well during this time: employees, customers, and suppliers alike will remember your behavior during the crisis once we return to better days. Remember, they are likely hurting, too. Ask yourself how you can best bring value to them while taking care of your bottom line.
Here is some specific advice we’ve collected from experts such as The Harvard Business Review, Deloitte, KPMG, and ECG Management Consultants.
- Adjust variable costs to the extent possible. Of course, curtail non-essential company travel plans, training, meetings, and entertainment costs. Looking at labor costs, it is more challenging. Yet, try shifting contract work to permanent employees as a cost-saving–and employee-saving measure. Consider encouraging employees to take available paid leave, and encourage voluntary unpaid leave.
- Verify your own lines of credit. Make sure your sources of financing are going to remain available to you.
- Be cautious and do plan ahead with your inventory. You want to confirm that your supply chain of essentials is likely to remain reliable, but plan for a disruption. You may want to seek out additional sources or viable alternative products and raw materials. You need to be able to continue to supply YOUR customers.
- Look realistically at any possible delays in your payables. Check in your area–you may be able to defer utility payments temporarily, or make a mutually agreed-upon arrangement with one or more of your suppliers to change the way you pay them. Do not do this willy-nilly, though–those supplier relationships are crucial, and you definitely want to keep the actual lights on.
- Review your invoice and collection practices. At all costs, invoice on time with clear payment terms.
- Consider your customers, their payment history, and reliability. Ask yourself–or them–how hard hit their industry is, how likely they are to struggle with payments. An honest, up-front conversation about ensuring payments (even if through a new agreement, like the ones you want to make with your suppliers).
- Elect to deduct 2020 Disaster Losses on your 2019 taxes. Section 165(i) allows for this accelerated loss deduction on your tax return.
- If you own or run a larger company or one with an almost certain return to good times and can afford it, you may even benefit in the future by pausing or greatly reducing your larger salary in order to keep paying employees and keep the company flush. I know, I know, this option sucks, but it garners good will among employees and the community that should ideally come back to reward you sooner rather than later. Save the company’s butt? You get a juicy bonus on the flip side, no doubt!
- Throw out the rule book for some things. Waiting to release a product or content for a traditionally optimal time? Reconsider that–would people benefit from it? If it’s software, training, or intellectual property such as a book, musical content, or film, get that out the door NOW. People want it and need it. This means new customers! You may want to offer these cheaper than usual or even free, as an investment in the future.
Look into funding through no-interest or low-interest loans and grants. In addition to the SBA Disaster Loan government loan, search for additional sources of funding through private sector grants. Here’s a partial list of entities offering this type of relief, particularly for small businesses.
- Facebook is offering $100 million in small business grants, given in cash and also some Facebook ad credits.
- Amazon is offering $5 million in a Neighborhood Small Business Relief Fund for Seattle businesses.
- Kiva, the international microloan organization that offers small businesses zero-percent interest loans of up to $15,000.00, has recently expanded their loans available to U.S. entrepreneurs.
- The Opportunity Fund offers grants and low-interest loans mainly to small businesses owned by underserved entities, such as women and minorities. They are expanding their resources in light of the coronavirus impact.
I hope these tips help you with your business. I’m not only a writer cranking out content, but I’m also a small-business owner biting my nails over the income loss this has brought. I’d love to hear any ideas you have that you’re implementing for cash flow and survival. I want us all to make it!
Business Finance
COVID-19: Governors fail renters, a 90-day rent freeze is the only option now
Independent contractors whose only sin is renting instead of owning, are facing evictions even as Governors put tiny bandaids on the situation. A 90-day freeze is the nation’s only option to avoid mass migrations or spikes in homelessness.
2020, it seems, is the year of rebranding—even when it comes to our impromptu recession brought on by a variety of factors (but largely thanks to COVID-19). Despite the negative connotations of widespread economic disaster, some people, such as St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, are regarding this instance as “an investment in U.S. public health.”
Should we all be so optimistic? Bullard seems to think so.
To be fair, James Bullard’s “optimism” also accounts for taking a “$2.5 trillion hit” to the economy, so it’s not all sunshine and dancing unicorns (this time). However, the long-term outcome of handling this crisis correctly—a process which involves bailing out small businesses, matching wages, and contributing to rebuilding and supporting our healthcare infrastructure—will be, according to Bullard, positive.
Bullard’s optimism does come with an important message: As with pretty much anything, the simpler we can keep solutions to this problem, the better the outcome will be. We’re not off to a great start; between states’ varying responses to COVID-19 procedures and mixed congressional support for a stimulus package, the process of dealing with economic fallout has become more complicated than some—Bullard included—would consider “ideal”.
Unfortunately, there isn’t really an “ideal” outcome here that is also practical without requiring a heretofore unseen level of cooperation and cohesion between political parties and state-based cultures. In the event that we can actually pull together and actively invest, as Bullard suggests, in our infrastructure, the implications for our economy will ultimately be positive—even if only in a pyrrhic victory kind of way.
In unprecedented times of crisis—you know, like right now—a little bit of optimism doesn’t hurt. Over the course of the next few months, you’ll hear all sorts of different takes on the situation; some people—those who identify as “realists” but really just enjoy bumming people out—will actively speak out against positive attitudes, while others will avoid “getting their hopes up” because they don’t want to be disappointed.
But, if Bullard’s optimism is to be believed—and we’re choosing to think it is—you have full permission to let yourself hope, at least for now.
Remember, there are a couple of things you can do to bolster your immune system without medicine during this time. One of them involves keeping a positive outlook, and the other one is eating plenty of garlic; we’ve found that one accompanies the other.
Business Finance
Gov. Cuomo first to issue 90-day moratorium on commercial, residential evictions
(NEWS) NY Governor, Andrew Cuomo is the first state leader to put a halt to all commercial and residential payments in an effort to stem the COVID-19 crisis.
New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo is the first state governor to put a moratorium on residential and commercial evictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, specifically hitting pause for 90 days in his state. This is part of a $10B relief package that includes utility payments missed during this outbreak as the state (and all states) are strained by the global pandemic.
This will not only help renters to find stable footing as so many have lost their jobs overnight, but commercial renters (like restaurants) that are worried about being evicted during a time that they were shut down by the government.
#BREAKING: New York will implement a 90-day moratorium on evictions for residential and commercial tenants.
We will do all we can to help those financially suffering because of the #COVID19 pandemic.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020
Reactions have mostly been positive, but many are still pushing for a freeze on rent, essentially rent forgiveness during this period since mortgage holders can roll their 90 days on to the end of their loan term, but renters cannot.
An evictions moratorium without a rent freeze is just going to permanently indebt us to landlords and inevitably evict us. The majority of us already live paycheck to paycheck and can’t afford back-rent as we’re barely even able to afford current rents. Mass evictions will occur.
— Venmo @Cynthia-Prisco (@bigbronxenergy) March 20, 2020
For many landlords, rent is their exclusive income and they have very few units, but they too will be under a mortgage freeze on their buildings under this Order, providing some relief. Not to mention Tax Day just moved from April 15 to July 15.
Meanwhile, a state group, Housing Justice for All, is calling for the rehousing of every homeless individual using emergency rent assistance and in vacant homes. They cite the risk of viral spread through the homeless shelter system, as well as viral possibilities among homeless people living on the streets.
There is no known answer in this time of being tested, but a freeze on rents and mortgages in New York will likely lead to other governors taking the same route, and renters might be able to breathe a little better soon, especially those who have lost their jobs and independent contractors whose business immediately died on the vine.
We’ll be watching for other states’ reactions to rents and mortgage payments.
Business Finance
COVID-19: Self employed Texans get some relief benefits
(BUSINESS FINANCE) Self employed? Worried about the corona virus hurting your business? Texas says you’re STILL eligible for cash-related COVID-19 coverage!
When I heard ‘It’s hard being your own boss’, I thought people meant employee reviews were harder to do since you have to carry both parts of a tough conversation in your home office.
Now, watching as self-employed artists, caterers, events specialists and more are struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the image is less ‘Ha!’ and more ‘AH!’.
It’s bad out there, y’all. And my heart goes out virtually, as per CDC guidelines. But in every viral cloud, there’s a colloidal silver lining. In the great state of Texas, that lining is: You’re probably eligible for disaster-based unemployment.
Yes, really!
Straight from the Texas Workforce Commission’s mouth: If your employment has been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19), apply for benefits either online at any time using Unemployment Benefits Services or by calling TWC’s Tele-Center at 800-939-6631 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday.
Now how does that cover the self-employed? Simple…kinda.
You’ll need to apply through the Disaster Unemployment Assistance and then take the extra steps of providing different proof than your 9-5 friends.
Firstly, you have to prove you’re self employed. If you’ve been paying you under the table, this is where the poop hits the fan, I’m afraid. The government will need things like (any given one of these): Insurance bills, business license, a recent ad, an invoice, or sales records.
Were you just about to start your own business when all this went down? Fortunately you’re covered too, so long as you have proof of prospective self-employment, say: The deed to a building you just bought, loan documents, ‘Grand Opening’ announcements, and so forth.
For the full list of documents that suffice, visit the TWC site directly and check what proof your pudding needs.
This situation is a Corona-cluster-cussword, but there’s help out there.
Reach out. Grab it. And then wash your hands.
