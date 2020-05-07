Business Finance
Credit card limits got slashed for millions without them knowing
(BUSINESS FINANCE) Credit card companies love to change things without letting you know, this time because of COVID it could be your credit limits, so check up on that.
Nearly 50 million Americans had their credit limits cut or saw their card accounts closed involuntarily within the past 30 days as reported by the Lending Tree’s Compare Cards website.
Lenders are hoping to mitigate losses during a floundering economy. However, they aren’t required to inform customers when their credit limits were cut. The move comes in a dire time as Americans across the country are strapped to meet monthly payments as unemployment soars. It’s believed that credit use has increased while households struggle to adapt to job-losses attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lending Tree report shows 42% of card owners use their card the same amount, and 3 in 10 of cardholders use it more in April in comparison to this time a year ago.
Key takeaways from the report show:
- Men are 37% more likely to see their limits cut compared to 12% of women.
- 37% of Gen Z, 36% of millennials, and 35% of Gen X cardholders reported they were affected. 8% of baby boomers have reported limit cuts.
Many Americans were dealing with crushing credit card debt before the pandemic. The total nationwide credit card debit is nearly $1.1 trillion. Payment delinquencies were already the highest in 7 years. Now credit cards are being used to bridge the gap between final paychecks and unemployment checks. Americans holding out for the next wave of stimulus checks or small businesses waiting on PPP loans are also more likely to rely on personal credit cards.
In a report by CBS, LendingTree analyst Matt Schulz advised that borrowers should take the chance and ask card issuers to reconsider credit limits even if the odds are low. He also suggested that dormant credit cards are most likely targeted for limit cuts. Small recurring payments like Netflix subscriptions can be moved to those dormant cards, freeing up limits on more active credit cards. As months of uncertainty lie ahead, holders should keep credit in perspective and it’s more important to prioritize keeping food on the table rather than protecting a credit score.
Challenges facing receiving the PPP loan
(BUSINESS FINANCE) Many companies are relying on the second round of the PPP loan program to stay above water, but there’s some tricky language so here’s some resources.
A second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was distributed on April 27. However, ‘murky’ is only one way to describe the process of navigating what these loans will mean for small business borrowers.
The Treasury announced these guidelines for PPP loan forgiveness. It opens with:
“The loan amounts will be forgiven as long as:
- The loan proceeds are used to cover payroll costs, and most mortgage interest, rent, and utility costs over the 8 week period after the loan is made; and
- Employee and compensation levels are maintained.”
While this all may seems straight-forward, accurate reporting will be key receiving full forgiveness.
Here is a list of challenges facing small business borrowers:
- Computing the forgiveness amount
The American Institute of CPAs has a five-step guide. The amount of forgiveness can be reduced if loan spending doesn’t meet guidelines.
- Tracking allowable expenses
Using spreadsheets and accounting software can help borrowers manage their loan spending.
- Filing taxes
Although PPP loans are not classified as income under the CARES Act, CPAs expect some confusion as IRS Code Section 265 rejects deductions for “otherwise allowable expenses that are allocable to exempt income.”
Financial technology companies (fintech) are rising up to alleviate some of this loan headache.
As of this publication, most banks do not have the systems needed for PPP loan borrowers to report the data required for forgiveness. Here is a list of fintech companies helping to address the process:
- Alpharank
Their application runs through a bank’s website to gather spending data from a small business’ transaction history and can function like familiar accounting software like Quickbooks. Additionally, the application can direct borrowers through the reporting process and compiling “attestations” (evidence) which are necessary to comply with the SBA’s forgiveness requirements.
- Boss Insights
Their Boss CARES platform integrates company financial, payroll, and accounting systems while monitoring the PPP loan forgiveness calculations.
- FINSYNC
Their forgiveness application includes helpful features such as a guide, calculator, optional cash flow managements tools, and a clear document submission portal.
Lend Academy has published a list of fintech companies working to address the PPP loan forgiveness process.
A report by Forbes covers the challenges facing the banks as small business borrowers turn to them with PPP questions and concerns.
Anecdotally, The American Genius applied for the PPP loan in the second round and noted in the SBA closing documents indicated that the company can APPLY for forgiveness after 8 weeks. Previous language has made it seems as though forgiveness is a given. Just one more caution for borrowers: take care to read the fine print.
SBA data breach released tons of new applicants' data
(BUSINESS FINANCE) COVID-19 is hitting every exposed nerve in every system humankind has built, this time was data security for new applicants of the SBA.
Last month the Small Business Administration reported nearly 8,000 businesses had their personal information exposed on its website during the surge of applications for economic injury disaster loans (EIDL). A representative confirmed the breach to Business Insider.
In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, small-business owners have applied en-mass for disaster loans that are a part of March’s relief package passed by the U.S. Congress. Businesses from all 50 states are eligible to apply for $10,000 loan advances.
The cause of the exposure was a bug which mistakenly showed applicants’ personal information including addresses, Social Security numbers, emails, phone numbers, marital and citizenship status, birth dates, household size, income, and tax identification numbers. Applicants reported the bug to CBS News when they noticed other businesses’ information filled in on the registration page. In addition to economic stress, thousands of applicants are at risk of identity fraud.
An SBA official said that in order to see other applicants’ information, users must have been in the loan application portal and attempted to hit the back page button. Users could then see other small businesses’ information in the process.
The SBA relaunched the portal—the website has been plagued with maintenance issues since the program launch—and offered those affected free credit monitoring for one year. Applicants for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans were not affected and no problems have been reported so far.
Thomas McCracken of the National Small Business Association has expressed the stress of the situation and how such malfunctions affect business owners’ faith in the system. “They’ve got to know not only that assistance is coming, but they can count on those sources,” he said to CBS News. While the SBA claims the site is fully functioning, the exposure leaves financially-struggling applicants with more unease.
The SBA has reported to CNBC that there have been no signs of information misuse or fraud as of April 13th.
If you had an SBA loan prior to COVID-19, there are debt relief options
(BUSINESS FINANCE) If you, like many other people right now, have questions about SBA microloans, then look no further. Here is an intricate look at what those are and mean.
As the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is finalized, many don’t know that the SBA has other types of debt relief. If your business currently has a 7(a), 504 or microloan, you may qualify for help with payments, but it’s not automatic. According to the SBA website:
As part of SBA’s debt relief efforts,
The SBA will automatically pay the principal, interest, and fees of current 7(a), 504, and microloans for a period of six months.
The SBA will also automatically pay the principal, interest, and fees of new 7(a), 504, and microloans issued prior to September 27, 2020.
What to know:
- Your SBA loan must be current.
- Loans made under the PPP are not eligible for this debt relief.
- If you have automatic payments made to your SBA loans that qualify for this program, you have to manually cancel the payments. When the time period expires, you will have to resume making payments.
- This debt relief program applies to new SBA 7(a), 504 and microloans that are not made under the PPP.
Current SBA Business Serviced Disaster loans are also eligible for deferment payments through December 31, 2020. This means that no payment is due, but interest will continue to accumulate.
Been denied for PPP or EIDL?
Congress has approved more funding, but the rollout has been slow. Check out these coronavirus relief options for small businesses to get help to keep your business going until America reopens. If you have a current relationship with an SBA Express Lender, you may be eligible for an Express Bridge Loan.
You can find SBA resource partners to help you apply for loans at here. Contact your lender to help you manage your current SBA loan.
As always, we got your back with multiple stories concerning every thing you need to know about the SBA loans and other assistant programs.
