In Texas, even some self employed folks can get COVID-19 relief benefits
(BUSINESS FINANCE) Self employed? Worried about the corona virus hurting your business? Texas says you’re STILL eligible for cash-related COVID-19 coverage!
When I heard ‘It’s hard being your own boss’, I thought people meant employee reviews were harder to do since you have to carry both parts of a tough conversation in your home office.
Now, watching as self-employed artists, caterers, events specialists and more are struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the image is less ‘Ha!’ and more ‘AH!’.
It’s bad out there, y’all. And my heart goes out virtually, as per CDC guidelines. But in every viral cloud, there’s a colloidal silver lining. In the great state of Texas, that lining is: You’re probably eligible for disaster-based unemployment.
Yes, really!
Straight from the Texas Workforce Commission’s mouth: If your employment has been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19), apply for benefits either online at any time using Unemployment Benefits Services or by calling TWC’s Tele-Center at 800-939-6631 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday.
Now how does that cover the self-employed? Simple…kinda.
You’ll need to apply through the Disaster Unemployment Assistance and then take the extra steps of providing different proof than your 9-5 friends.
Firstly, you have to prove you’re self employed. If you’ve been paying you under the table, this is where the poop hits the fan, I’m afraid. The government will need things like (any given one of these): Insurance bills, business license, a recent ad, an invoice, or sales records.
Were you just about to start your own business when all this went down? Fortunately you’re covered too, so long as you have proof of prospective self-employment, say: The deed to a building you just bought, loan documents, ‘Grand Opening’ announcements, and so forth.
For the full list of documents that suffice, visit the TWC site directly and check what proof your pudding needs.
This situation is a Corona-cluster-cussword, but there’s help out there.
Reach out. Grab it. And then wash your hands.
SoftBank’s vision fund loses billions, how this impacts the startup ecosystem
(BUSINESS FINANCE) Pizza making robots and cannabis start-ups are among the many non-tech companies losing venture capital because of Softbank’s vision fund collapse.
One day you are eating free lunch, drinking beer after hours and slacking on your company phone. The next day you are handed your walking papers.
Life at a start-up has always been turbulent. As more Unicorns have IPO bids falling flat – Uber, Lyft and Casper – and funding sources drying up, start-up life has grown stormy.
While things may not be as bad as they were at the start of the 2000s, the last quarter of 2019 and the start of 202 has proven challenging. Many of the companies that have sent thousands of employees packing were backed By SoftBank, a Japanese firm which had $100 billion Vision Fund specifically for start-ups.
According to this story in the NY Times, during February 2020, SoftBank reported its Vision Fund and other investments experienced $2 billion in operating losses in the last quarter of 2019. The Times speculates that the pullback in funding will not be as harsh as it was at the start of the 2000s and some companies – particularly those in the tech field – will continue to be lucrative, raise interest and capital.
In some cases, SoftBank was writing checks it couldn’t cash for companies like Zume, a San Francisco start-up that was known for its pizza making robots. The company saw a huge influx in funding from SoftBank, only to have the funding stop. Employees felt they “got screwed” by SoftBank because it didn’t provide additional funding to boost the $375 originally raised, according to CNN Business.
“There’s no doubt that there’s an excess amount of capital in the private markets and that it has been exacerbated by SoftBank’s Vision Fund,” Kathleen Smith, a principal at Renaissance Capital, which manages IPO-focused exchange-traded funds, told CNN.
Because of the size of SoftBank’s VisionFund it was positioned to take risks, but those gambles didn’t always pay off, said David Erickson, a senior fellow in finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in the CNN story. The Vision Fund premise was “ill-conceived from the get-go,” Erickson said in the story.
Companies from different spheres, whether food delivery, mattresses, scooters or cannabis are facing losses in cash and employees. Airbnb and Door Dash were expected to go public this year, but both are losing money. Cannabis start-ups will be weeded out as many are not expected to survive the year.
The NY Times cited data from PitchBook, which stated more than 300 cannabis firms had raised $2.6 billion in venture capital during 2019 only to have investors take a second look. With investors doubting cannabis companies could deliver the goods legally, funding dried up and staffs were cut back.
Meanwhile, many employees who once were drinking the start-up cool aid are now leery to work for the companies, which offer perks galore one day only to slash staff the next.
New legislation mean new tax credits, this startup helps you find them
(BUSINESS FINANCE) Austin Start-up TaxTaker is advising on how to put back millions of dollars in to start ups finances with tax credits that are rarely known about.
Say what you will about capitalism and the 1% or the stereotypes of accountants (did you see that Ben Affleck flick?) but there are some good-doers out there truly backing up those that need it and we should all know about this one. The statistics for launching and growing a successful startup are not great which could discourage some great ideas from ever launching. According to an article on Entrepreneur.com “Why Some Startups Succeed (and Why Most Fail)”, 75% of venture-backed startups will fail after the first year. Ouch.
Why do they fail? Maybe some were early to market or late. Maybe some didn’t have the right leadership. Maybe some ran out of money.
TaxTaker is an Austin start up by Co-Founder and CEO Ari Palmer, that works specifically with CPAs (Certified Public Accountants) who advise startups, as well as accounting firms, on how to review the legal jargon and utilize crucial data analytics that is meant to empower the startup to take advantage of unknown tax credits against their payroll tax liabilities. This allows more funding to be put back into the business and offers a longer runway when it comes to financing that may help them make it past that first year or even further.
“By leveraging our TaxTaker software, we’re able to capture all the data necessary to compute, generate, and substantiate these claims in as little as an hour (versus the weeks or months it typically can take).
We’re also productizing some other business tools that are in the works, but we’re really excited to help accountants help their startups extend their runway the most.” says Ari.
It really is amazing how technology can serve the needs of people with limited time and resources – speaking of startup founders and teams here. If you use TaxTaker and are able to save on taxes, that is money that can be used to pursue other opportunities to expand your reach and/or hire more talent to help you get more done and possibly have a fighting chance and beating that scary statistic predicting your failure.
To get your LLC off the ground, lenders need to see these 3 things
(FINANCE NEWS) Securing a small business loan is tedious but there is a list of requirements small businesses should be aware of before getting information about lenders.
If you are reading this, you probably have an LLC for your small business already, or money talk gets you going. If it is the former, let me say CONGRATULATIONS, and insist you pat yourself on the back in honor of your small business’s progression. Your arrival at a point where expansion is necessary is no small feat given half of small businesses fail in the first year. So, kudos to you.
Now, back to the money talk…
For LLC businesses looking to expand, please don’t fret about all of the information you’ve seen on the web. Yes, securing a small business loan of any kind is tedious and depends on varying lending organizations and business needs, but there is a list of general requirements small businesses should be aware of before getting knee-deep in conflicting information about lenders.
After some extensive research posing as the owner of imaginary businesses and annoying every loan officer who’d take my call, I’ve found three general lending requirements. I also provide a collection of the tangible information banks will likely review to meet those requirements. Take a gander:
Assets
Small businesses must have necessary assets: steady cash flow, financial reserves, personal collateral to support a variety of business fluctuations (i.e. unexpected employee loss), and a realistic pay off plan. These assets and financial safety nets are necessary for any lending organization to be confident in your business’s ability to support employee expansion in lieu of current expenses.
Proof of past
Just as you will come to expect from your soon to be employees, lenders want proof of the past and how you’ve managed past loans to align with your business goals. Historical evidence will further determine if your expansion is feasible, but also if it is worthy for the company to accept the lending risk.
Specific plans
Finally, be prepared to provide your small business’s explicit expansion plan, including how you arrived at your suggested loan amount and how you intend to divvy out the funds. It is important that you are as specific as possible in your projected numbers, seeing as one employee could make a $60,000 difference, and largely affect your expansion plan and financial need.
Before you go…
Now that you’re equipped with the magic three, you’re probably feeling empowered to walk into your nearest bank and demand your small business loan. Let’s first be sure you have all of the necessary information on-hand and ready to produce.
Lenders that look for the magic three before investing arrive at their conclusion after collecting data from the following pertinent information:
– Proof of collateral
– Business plan and expansion plan
– Financial details
– Current and past loan info
– Debts incurred
– Bank statements
– Tax ID
– Contact info
– Accounts receivable information
– Aging
– Sales and payment history
– Accounts payable information
– Credit references
– Financial statements
– Balance sheet
– Profit and loss history
– Copies of past tax returns
– Social Security Numbers
– Assets and liabilities details
Now, my friend, do I release you as proud as a parent unto your nearest bank to secure your small business loan and begin growing your staff the way you’ve dreamed. I’m confident you will find the aforementioned information helpful in said quest, and would like to wish one last time (because it’s impossible to over-congratulate) a sincere CONGRATULATIONS on your businesses growth.
COVID-19: Answers to everything employers are asking right now
3D-printed medical valves are helping the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy
Will remote work become a staple after the pandemic passes?
Sequoia ‘Black Swan’ memo could steer companies off of the COVID-19 cliff
11 productivity tools for entrepreneurs that work from home
You’ve seen the job listings, but what exactly *is* UX writing?
To get your LLC off the ground, lenders need to see these 3 things
Five inexpensive VPNs to keep your data yours
Use the ‘Blemish Effect’ to skyrocket your sales
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
