Like it or not, Millennials prefer Bitcoin over Stocks
(FINANCE NEWS) A new survey shows that the investment pendulum has swung to favor blockchain backed cryptocurrency over stocks when it comes to millennials.
Informed or not, Millennials prefer bitcoin over stocks. Could it be because “bitcoin” sounds cool and futuristic while “stock” sounds super boring? Studies haven’t officially evaluated my hypothesis, but let’s go with a maybe for now.
Venture capital firm Blockchain Capital’s survey of 2,000 people found that around 30 percent of the participants in the 18-34 age range would rather own $1000 of Bitcoin than $1000 of government stocks or bonds.
Additionally, of those surveyed, 42 percent of millennials were at least marginally familiar with bitcoin, while only 15 percent over age 65 knew of the concept.
On Wednesday bitcoin rose more than six percent to as high as $7,545, pushing the value of the cryptocurrency market over $200 billion for the first time ever. This time last year, bitcoin was worth around $700.
In the past year, cyrptocurrency has risen 600 percent. This is compared to measly gains of 15 percent for the S&P 500 Index. Despite the rise in value, only 2 percent of Americans currently own or have ever owned bitcoin according to Blockchain Capital’s survey.
However, as millennials become more involved in the investment force, this number is sure to increase. If U.S. regulators allow bitcoin ETFs, it may be even easier for new bitcoin buyers to enter the market.
According to Google Trends, more people are searching online for how to buy bitcoin that gold. Can you dive Scrooge McDuck style into a ludicrous pile of bitcoins? Well, no. But you also can’t have the Dothraki give you a melted bitcoin crown, so there’s that safety factor working in bitcoin’s favor.
What else is so appealing about bitcoin? Unlike traditional banks, the bitcoin network isn’t run by a centralized agency and has no physical backing. Instead, it’s run by a network of computers worldwide digitally keeping track of all transactions by storing records in a blockchain.
Since anyone can make an anonymous account, bitcoin gained notoriety a preferred method for drug dealers and ransom payment aficionados. However, the cryptocurrency is also accepted by many major businesses, including Overstock.com and eBay, for legal transactions.
Since there are no transaction or currency conversion fees, people in countries with high inflation can use bitcoin to avoid losing money. Plus, bitcoin makes international money transfers significantly faster than traditional methods.
While bitcoin certainly has proven fruitful for shady transactions, the rising popularity of cryptocurrency for legitimate uses indicates a market shift.
Venezuela cash crunch means workers won’t see money for months
(FINANCE NEWS) Venezuela is currently in a cash crunch due to a weakening oil market which means that Venezuelans won’t see pay for at least 5 months.
If you ever ran out of money as a broke 20-something, you know how nervewracking it can be to go without cash. Now, imagine you ran a country and ran out of money. Sweating yet?
Be glad you’re not Venezuela, who is extremely cash poor at the moment. According to coverage from Bloomberg, “more than $1.2 billion of the company’s debt is coming due in the next few days, and investors are showing less confidence that funds will be transferred.”
The country is already two weeks late to pay off several other bonds. Additionally, cargo ships full of crude oil have idled for months because Venezuela can’t pay for their supply of oil.
The biggest culprit for the cash shortage is the shrinking market for crude oil. PDVSA controls one of the large crude supplies in the world, and it’s been a lucrative export for the country. However, in three years, the price of oil has dropped by 50 percent.
The biggest demand for crude used to come from America, who would pay cash for the barrels; however, shipments are down 35 percent since August.
Part of that demand shortage is due to political sanctions, imposed on the country by the United States. In response to Maduro’s aggressive political maneuvering, which sought to arrest opposition leaders, “rewrite the constitution and strip power from Congress,” President Trump punished this behavior through sanctions on imports from Venezuela.
Because oil was such a lucrative export, PDVSA was targeted heavily by the sanctions. Oil importers don’t want to run afoul of these sanctions by buying crude from the country. That problem will get even worse if the sanctions increase, which Bloomberg predicts is likely to happen within the year.
There is a risk that PDVSA could default on its debt, which could have a huge impact on the oil economy. According to Bloomberg, if oil could be seized as an asset to cover for debts, oil traders will expect a significant discount to cover for that risk. That discount will sink overall oil revenue. This same problem came up when Ecuador, another large exporter of oil, defaulted on its debt in 2008.
Wall Street wants to formally jump into Bitcoin waters
(FINANCE NEWS) It would seem that Wall Street has taken a shining to Bitcoin with one company, Fundstrat, creating five different indexes.
We’ve been ranting and raving about cryptocurrency for some time now. Especially cryptocurrencies of the Bitcoin variety. We’ve explained what Bitcoin is, we’ve discussed the uses of Bitcoin and most recently we explained that electronic traded notes (ETNs) are nothing new to Wall Street even though their recent accepting of Ethereum was.
It seems that the folks over on Wall Street have finally heard us (read: everyone) and they want to formally jump into Bitcoin waters.
Recently a company called Fundstrat created five different Bitcoin indexes they’ll be publishing.
First things first, who the heck is Fundstrat? Fundstrat Global Advisors is an independent equity research group based out of New York. They have been on top of the Bitcoin game for a while and have been a big proponent of the cryptocurrency.
Now, the five Bitcoin indexes. An index alone is an indicator or measure of the statistical change in a stock market. The five indexes that Fundstrat’s Thomas Lee are called the FS Crypto FX and Lee has been quoted as saying that they are “for institutional investors to better understand the evolution and behavior of cryptocurrencies.”
Fundstrat’s indexes track a total of 630 digital currencies, divided into five groups by market capitalization and trading volume.
Those indexes allow investors to analyze the relative performance of different digital currencies. It is kind of like how the advance-decline line of the number of S&P 500 stocks rising versus falling on a given day can indicate the health of the market.
Those five indexes are as follows:
1. FS Crypto 10 — tracks the 10 largest and most liquid digital currencies including bitcoin, ethereum, ripple, litecoin, dash, IOTA and monero.
2. FS Crypto 40 — tracks the top 11 to 50 digital currencies by market value and liquidity including NEM, bitconnect and Lisk.
3. FS Crypto 250 — tracks the top 51 to 300 cryptocurrencies by market value and liquidity including BitcoinDark, Singular DTV and FirstCoin.
4. FS Crypto 300 — tracks the 300 largest digital currencies by market value and liquidity.
5. FS Crypto Aggregate — tracks the performance of 630 digital currencies.
Mind you, Thomas Lee is the Wall Street strategist who predicted that Bitcoin could quadruple in value over five years (making him extraordinarily qualified to create the indexes and track the digital currencies).
Just a few months ago Bitcoin reached parity with Gold which really gave Bitcoin the upper leg in the cryptocurrency popularity contest.
It is safe to say that Wall Street’s formal ascent into cryptocurrency is a solid indicator that the powers that be are looking for a way to both mainstream the currency as well as eventually find a way to regulate it.
With the economy heading black expect hiked rates
(FINANCE NEWS) While economists predict that there will be a healthy return of inflation, newer hiked rates may make you feel a little sick.
On Sunday, Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chair, remarked on the state of the economy and the federal interest rates during a speaking engagement at an international banking seminar. All signs look good going into the end of the year, which is a good sign that an interest rate hike is on the way.
It’s been reported that Yellen did acknowledge that this year’s hurricane season has slowed growth slightly, but the effects would be more than offset by a “rebound” likely coming before the end of 2017.
Overall, “economic activity in the United States has been growing moderately so far this year, and the labor market has continued to strengthen,” Yellen said.
Yellen also remarked that “the persistence of undesirably low inflation” has been surprising, although she doesn’t expect it to continue, as reported by CNN Money.
Before all this, the central bank’s decided to leave their short-term interest rates unchanged while also reducing the number of bonds in its portfolio. That move to let its balance sheet gradually shrink could eventually mean higher rates on mortgages and other loans over time.
The officials will convene again in December, which is when we are likely to see an interest rate increase.
Theoretically, an interest rate increase will moderate economic growth. By making it more expensive to borrow money, folks are less likely to borrow at all, and if they do, they may borrow less to account for the increased interest payments.
In the real estate world, that may also impact property valuations, which can be inflated when it is cheap to borrow money. From a stock market standpoint, the psychology of people spending less money may deflate prices as well. While that may sound bad, if the stock market is indeed overvalued, a deflation will reduce risk associated with a market correction.
There are some situational factors are play here. For example, a second rate hike looming may spurn a lot of short-term investing activity, because people will feel like it will only get more expensive to get into the game. Additionally, since the rate increases are small and are increasingly from an unusually low rate, the impacts may not be as noticeable.
