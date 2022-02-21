Business Finance
Reg flags the IRS catches that may cause an audit on your tax return
(FINANCE) No one likes doing taxes in the first place, but having to deal with the afterthought of an audit on your tax return makes it even worse.
Will your tax return get flagged for review?
The IRS’s advice to bypass delays this tax season is to avoid filing mistakes. CNBC states the IRS is already facing a backlog of returns and a staffing shortage this year.
The good news is that there are things you can do to speed up your 2021 tax refund.
To Err Is Human
Number one on the list is to double-check your tax return. Yes, this is lame advice, but according to Eric Pierre, a certified public accountant in Austin, Texas, “Half of the problems are from taxpayers not providing accurate information”.
With the additional stimulus check and the advance child tax credit payments, more errors are expected. Once there’s an error it’s flagged for manual review slowing down the process for everyone. To combat these issues the IRS is mailing informational letters regarding verification. You can find the stimulus check letter 6475 and the child tax credits letter 1649 in your mailbox soon if you received those funds within the past fiscal year.
According to CNBC, “The IRS uses software with a numeric score for each return…[which] estimates the appropriate range for each deduction or credit by income level, and if write-offs are outside that range, scores may increase, he said. [W]ith higher scores more likely to spark an audit, explained certified financial planner David Silversmith, a CPA, and senior manager of PKF O’Connor Davies”.
Another red flag that will auto-generate a notice is if your income doesn’t match the tax paperwork you submitted. The IRS made a free transcript tool available online to help you double-check and avoid underreporting mistakes.
Other considerations for self-employed individuals revolve around the earned income tax credit.
“If you claim the earned income tax credit while self-employed, that is a big red flag,” [Silversmith] said. “You need to have receipts for income, not just deductions.”
Unlike the courtroom, you are not innocent until proven guilty and the burden of proof falls on you as an entrepreneur. Make sure to gather all of your receipts for deductions but, equally as important, receipts for income as well. Hold onto your records for seven years just to be sure you won’t need them should the IRS come knocking. According to Preeti Shah, “If you receive notices and can provide proof, the IRS is generally ‘pretty reasonable’”.
The IRS website states the following service delays listed:
- Live phone support
- Processing tax returns filed on paper
- Answering mail from taxpayers
- Reviewing tax returns, even for returns filed electronically
Business Finance
Tips and tricks for freelancers that want to be saving for retirement
(FINANCE) Adulting is hard, but retirement looms no matter your age – here are some ways to start squirreling money away so it’s less stressful later.
Freelancing is a tenuous approach to employment, made all the more so by a profound lack of amenities usually offered by more stable arrangements – chief among which is a retirement fund. It can feel impossible, especially when your business suffers amidst a pandemic, so some of what follows can be ignored until the ship isn’t sinking, but don’t wait a minute longer than that – deal?
So there are several schools of thought regarding the best way to start saving and where you should put your money, but the bottom line is that, if you’re a freelancer, you should be allocating your own retirement funds. Here are some ways to do just that.
Before you can even get into the weeds of how to invest in retirement, you should have a parachute in case things go sideways. My Bank Tracker suggests starting with an emergency fund of $1,000, adding to it as you can until you have anywhere from 3 to 12 months of expenses covered.
This serves two purposes: ensuring that you’ll have the luxury of time if you need to perform an abrupt job hunt, and establishing how much you can safely put away each month without jeopardizing your business or standard of living (within reason).
Having a relatively large sum of money on hand for emergencies is always good, and if you never have to use it for the purpose for which you set it aside, it can supplement your retirement whenever you decide it’s time to cash in.
My Bank Tracker also suggests storing your emergency fund using a “high-yield” bank account, such as an online savings account, rather than sticking with traditional, low-interest savings options.
You also need to plan for taxes, which in addition to whatever your tax bracket percentage is, includes allocating 15 percent of your income to pay Social Security and Medicare. This means that you’re probably putting aside a pretty hefty sum (at least 30%) each month.
Once you’ve established your emergency fund and planned for taxes, you should have a general idea of what your wiggle room looks like vis-a-vis saving for retirement.
The actual saving part of retirement entails investment in a retirement account such as an IRA, Roth IRA, a 401(k), or a pension plan (referred to as a “defined benefit plan”).
Each of these account types has benefits and drawbacks depending on your situation.
- A Roth IRA will allow you to contribute a certain amount each year, and you can usually set up an account quickly from a variety of online locations. The money that goes into a Roth IRA is post-tax, meaning you don’t have to pay tax on the retirement funds you pull out. Your income, however, can disqualify you from investing – if you earn above a certain threshold ($140,000 in 2021), you won’t be able to use a Roth IRA.
- Other IRA options exist as well, each with a cap on how much you can contribute per year and varying tax requirements. For example, a traditional IRA account requires you to pay taxes when you withdraw the money, and there’s an upper limit on how much you can contribute.
- A SEP IRA is similar, but the upper limit on investment is substantially higher – and you need to be self-employed (or an employer) to have one.
Nerd Wallet also points out that a 401(k) is a reasonable option for self-employed people who don’t employ anyone else, especially if you plan on saving “a lot in some years — say, when business is flush — and less in others.” 401(k) accounts allow you to put up to a certain amount ($58,000 in 2021) in each year pre-tax, and you pay taxes on withdrawals whenever you start pulling out money.
More eccentric retirement options exist as well. Taxable Brokerage Accounts let you invest in stocks and securities through a brokerage, and you’re able to use the money whenever you please – but you’ll have to pay taxes on your gains each year, which can become expensive in the long run.
And defined benefit plans are expensive and entail high fees, but they allow you to set up a pension with high investment opportunities as opposed to some of the lower-investment options.
Whichever option (or options – you can always invest in multiple accounts) you choose, make sure you’re saving for retirement in some capacity. And remember that these accounts represent exponential growth, meaning that the sooner you start saving, the better off you’ll be when you begin your retirement journey.
Business Finance
Finance tips for freelancers, so you don’t freak if you miss a paycheck
(FINANCE) Freelancers who are not always promised a regular paycheck could benefit from staying on top of their finances. Here’s our tips!
Most Americans don’t have a regular savings account and could not handle a $1,000 emergency, let alone miss practically a month of pay. We all could benefit from some careful reflection about the precarious nature of our personal finances.
Particularly those of us who don’t receive a regular paycheck.
Entrepreneurs and those invested in the gig economy have volatile incomes, and literally no promise of a paycheck ever – that can impact your personal finances in a number of ways.
Variable incomes are normal for this group and can impact entrepreneurs in ways as simple as handling debt.
If this is you – here are a few things to keep in mind that can help you deal with the volatility of living on a variable income and handling your personal finances.
- Set up an emergency fund. Start with 500 if you have to, and remember this is an emergency fund for your personal expenses, not your business. If you have an emergency fund, make sure you identify what an emergency is and also be prepared to put money back when it comes out. If you have a hard time not spending money in front of you, put your money in a local bank or CU that you don’t have immediate access too.
- Stick to a budget. when you can’t forecast your income appropriately, controlling expenses is so critical it’s the few things that are in your control.
- Don’t mix business with personal. While you may be pouring your personal energy and time into your start-up or gig, be careful about mixing expenses for two reasons: First, it messes up your budget. You need to have separate budgets for personal and business. Second, there could be tax challenges – consult a tax professional for more information. Here’s a little primer to get you started.
- Save for retirement. There are tax benefits and come on, don’t wait till you can’t work anymore. Also, an IRA IS NOT AN EMERGENCY FUND.
- Practice good financial behaviors. Automate bill pay. Online statements. Digital receipt tracking. The more you can automate your life, the better you are. You already have so many demands on your time, reduce that so you can spend more time doing what you love and what matters.
- Consider diversifying your income. Either ensure you have multiple strings or a backup gig (even if it’s just uber driving) or be prepared to do temporary or contract labor during your slow seasons.
The path to entrepreneurship is rough. If the government can be unstable, those of you who work in the world of startups, gigs, and entrepreneurship, need to be even more on your toes. The “normal recommendation” for saving is 10% of your income, but normal may not be enough for you. Be prepared and save (more) of your paycheck.
Disclaimer: I am neither a tax nor investment professional. This is personal financial advice and I encourage you to visit a professional if you need more specific plans of action.
Business Finance
What exactly is financial impostor syndrome and how to fix it
(FINANCE) Financial impostor syndrome is common, but seeing polished people in your industry may make you feel like you’re struggling alone- you aren’t
If you’ve ever felt like a fraud when it comes to your success, you’re not alone. Impostor syndrome is recognized as a “a psychological pattern in which an individual doubts their accomplishments.”
Typically, impostor syndrome is discussed as it pertains to your career, but it can manifest in other areas, like with finances.
Financial impostor syndrome has many components. You might feel as if you are bad with money and can’t be any different. Maybe you’ve made some bad decisions in the past.
You let these mistakes define your financial future.
Or maybe you dwell on the endless Instagram posts from people in your industry that depict the glamour of their financial successes (not knowing that they don’t own that jet, their client rented it for the weekend, or that they have a Ferrari but are potentially hiding it from being repossessed).
Some people believe money is bad or that they don’t deserve financial stability. Especially freelancers and entrepreneurs.
Alternatively, you may have money in the bank, but feel like a fake or fraud for earning it. You might think it was just luck that you have any resources, rather than believing in your own capabilities.
Financial impostor syndrome keeps you from reaching your potential.
Most people who have impostor syndrome also have low self-confidence and fear that they’ll fail. This can self-sabotage success. Instead of taking initiative and making positive changes, someone with impostor syndrome may bury themselves in work and avoid taking on extra responsibilities that could prove themselves.
When it comes to money, you might think that you can’t make changes, so why try? This type of thinking limits you.
Overcoming financial impostor syndrome isn’t going to happen overnight, but it is possible with some work.
1. Talk about it. You have to look at the reality of your situation versus your perception. Work with a mentor or mental health professional who can help you get information about impostor syndrome and help you manage your symptoms. You may want to consider getting a financial coach or manager.
2. Make a list of your accomplishments and successes. Celebrate your achievements. Learn to recognize what you contributed to your successes.
3. Create a new script for times when you feel like a failure. “I can improve my finances.” “I am able to stick to my budget.” I deserve financial freedom.”
4. Change your habits. Take small steps towards financial success. Spend cash only. Automate your savings and your bills. Cut up credit cards. Learn your strengths and weaknesses. Stick to your budget.
Additionally, you must forgive yourself for past mistakes.
Everyone has at least one or two regrets when it comes to their money. We don’t always see those mistakes, because we only hear about the person’s success. If you can’t learn to forgive yourself, you restrict your ability to make changes. Blame and shame never help anyone change behavior.
Make a plan to change your financial impostor syndrome. No matter what you’ve done in the past, you can start making small changes to your financial situation to find a way out. You deserve it.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News7 hours ago
7 ways to tell if a job posting is actually a human sex trafficker
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Struggle with procrastination? Check your energy, not time management
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
Are you feeling lost? What to do when you can’t find your career passion
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
How to ask your manager for better work equipment in office or at home
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Why age should be included in diversity & inclusion practices too
-
Business News5 days ago
What’s the difference between leadership and management?
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
How much of a 40 hour work week is *actually* efficient?
-
Opinion Editorials4 days ago
Minimalism doesn’t have to happen overnight, it’s a process – start here!