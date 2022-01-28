Social Media
Need a new profile pic on Twitter or Reddit? Try out an NFT
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Need a social media update? Hop on the cryptocurrency trend by using an NFT as your profile pic on Twitter or Reddit.
Have you heard of NFT’s? It’s more than an acronym floating at the bottom of your television screen. NFT’s have exploded in the news and it’s easy to be left feeling confused. NFT is short for Non-Fungible Tokens which basically mean rare tokens.
In an article written by The Verge, they succinctly explained how NFT’s work by stating,
“At a very high level, most NFTs are part of the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is a cryptocurrency, like bitcoin or dogecoin, but its blockchain also supports these NFTs, which store extra information that makes them work differently from, say, an ETH coin. It is worth noting that other blockchains can implement their own versions of NFTs.”
On the internet where everything can be saved or screenshot, NFT’s offer a way to claim ownership of digital media and art. To put it into perspective, anyone can buy a print of Van Gogh’s Starry Night, but there’s only one original. Not that the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT’s compare to works of art created by Van Gogh, but you get the idea.
Twitter is hopping on the bandwagon and offering a way for users to authenticate non-fungible tokens. If you have an iOS device and pay the $2.99 subscription fee for Twitter Blue, you can have an NFT profile picture on Twitter.
According to The Verge,
“Twitter is supporting several crypto wallets that users can connect to their profiles and verify that their tokens are of the non-fungible variety.”
Unfortunately, there are still several issues around the security and verification of NFT’s that haven’t been resolved. The ability to right-click and mint the NFT as your own would make your soft hexagonal profile image the same as anyone else’s. If the NFT could also be verified as being from that particular artist or in a specific collection that would go further to substantiate ownership.
Notifications are also showing up on Reddit, demonstrating they aren’t the only platform testing connected NFT profile images.
While I support the ability to compensate digital artists by purchasing non-fungible tokens, the ability to prove ownership of NFT’s through connected profile images online is lacking and is inherently flawed in nature.
But the real draw is the flex of ownership. Proving you own digital art and getting that special profile photo signals what exactly? Money? Status? While companies like Twitter are racing to accommodate those that want to show ownership don’t overlook the inevitable stain that popularizing NFT’s causes in the long term.
Kizie brings Pinterest-style moodboards and metrics to Twitter for business
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Let’s get real – Twitter isn’t typically considered a visually stunning or super functional analytics platform. Kizie is here to change that!
If you use Twitter for work, fun, or anything else, then you may want to check out this fancy new remodeled version offered by Kizie. Kizie is Twitter, but better. They offer a cleaner user experience with built-in options to help you enjoy Twitter the way you’re supposed to, without ads or promotions, and a chronological feed. They do offer a pro plan starting at $5.99 a month. The free plan has a limited number of tweets, threads, reader views, and saved links per month, and to get more you have to upgrade. All plans whether free or paid are ad and promotion free creating a better user experience.
Kizie offers several built-in tools and features. Reader Mode allows a link post or article to open the content directly within the reader mode in a modal. Kizie created a tool called Tweet to Image where an image can be created from a Tweet to be shared elsewhere, i.e., Instagram. They have created a Quick Media Preview where you can view the media without having to click it. All you will need to do is hover over the media with your cursor for it to play the video or GIF or show the full aspect ratio of an image.
If you use Twitter as a marketing tool for your business, Kizie makes it easier to see metrics. Their website states, “With Kizie, you won’t have to click individual tweets to see how they’re performing. Right after you log in, you’ll see a list of your recently posted tweets in the right sidebar on your Home feed. This list will show the following metrics of your tweets: Likes, Retweets, Impressions, Profile Clicks, Link Clicks.” It also incorporates Twitter Analytics. Free accounts only get engagement statistics for the last 10 tweets, but the pro account gives detailed statistics of the last 100 tweets.
Kizie is also incorporating a tool called Moodboard. This Pinterest-style feature allows Creatives to create a Moodboard page where you can go through and view all the saved items in a beautiful lightbox view for inspiration or reference.
Instagram announces 3 home feed options, including chronological order
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Instagram is allowing users to choose how their home feed appears so they can tailor their own experience… and chronological is back!
Break out the bottle of champagne, because they are bringing back the chronological order in Instagram!
About time, right? Well, that’s not all. Per Protocol, Instagram has announced that they are rolling out three feed options in the first half of 2022. What?! Yes, you read that right.
3 New Feed View Options
- Home: This feed view should feel familiar because it’s the algorithm you already use. No changes to this view.
- Favorites: This feed view option presents a nice and tidy way to view creators, friends, and family of your choosing.
- Following: Last, but not least, is my favorite re-boot, the chronological view of every account that you follow.
Per Protocol, recent legal allegations have been made that Instagram and Facebook have been prioritizing content viewed as harmful in the algorithm and specifically in Instagram. Instagram is widely believed to be harmful to teens. Per the American Psychological Association, “Studies have linked Instagram to depression, body image concerns, self-esteem issues, social anxiety, and other problems”. They have been under scrutiny by lawmakers and in response are posing the chronological feed as a solution.
However, this won’t fix everything. Even if the algorithm isn’t prioritizing harmful posts, those posts will still exist and if that account is followed it can still be seen. The other issue with this solution is the knowledge that unless Instagram lets you choose your default feed view, they could still cause the algorithm view to be the automatic view. Facebook doesn’t allow you to make the chronological feed your default view. This means you would need to choose that view every time. This bit of friction means there will be times it is overlooked and some may not even know the functionality exists. Knowing this information about Facebook, prepares us for what’s to come with Instagram. After all, Facebook, or Meta, owns both.
While as an entrepreneur, the chronological view excites me, I know the reality of it being used is questionable. I would love to know others can see the products and services I offer instead of hoping that Instagram finds my content worthy to share in the algorithm.
As a human being with a moral conscience, I have to scream, “C’mon Instagram, you CAN do better!” We all deserve better than having a computer pick what’s shown to us. Hopefully, lawmakers will recognize this band-aid quick fix for what it truly is and continue with making real changes to benefit us all.
Facebook’s targeting options for advertising are changing this month
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Do you market your business on Facebook? You need to know that their targeting options for ads are changing and what to do about it.
Meta is transforming Facebook’s ad campaigns beginning January 19th. Facebook, which has been infamously battling criticism regarding election ads on their platform, is revising its limited targeting ad campaigns. Per this Facebook blog post, these changes eliminate the ability to target users based on interactions with content related to health (e.g., “Lung cancer awareness”, “World Diabetes Day”), race and ethnicity, political affiliation, religious practices (e.g., “Catholic Church” and “Jewish holidays”) and sexual orientation (e.g., “same-sex marriage” and “LGBT culture”).
These changes go into effect on January 19, 2022. Facebook will no longer allow new ads to use these targeting tools after that date. By March 17, 2022, any existing ads using those targeting tools will no longer be allowed.
The VP of Ads and Business Product Marketing at Facebook, Graham Mudd, expressed the belief that personalized ad experiences are the best, but followed up by stating:
“[W]e want to better match people’s evolving expectations of how advertisers may reach them on our platform and address feedback from civil rights experts, policymakers, and other stakeholders on the importance of preventing advertisers from abusing the targeting options we make available.”
To help soften the blow, Facebook is offering tips and examples for small businesses, non-profits, and advocacy groups to continue to reach their audiences that go beyond the broad targeting of gender and age.
These tips include creating different types of targeting such as Engagement Custom Audiences, Lookalike Audiences, Website Custom Audiences, Location Targeting, and Customer Lists from a Custom Audience.
Here’s the lowdown on how it will happen.
Per the Search Engine Journal, changes can be made to budget amounts or campaign names without impacting the targeting until March 17th. However, if you go to change the ad set level that will then cause changes at the audience level.
If you need to keep that particular ad to reuse, it may be best to edit the detailed targeting settings before March 17th in order to ensure you can make changes to it in the future.
I believe it was Heraclitus that declared change is constant. Knowing this, we can conclude other social platforms may follow suit and possibly adjust their targeting in the future as well.
