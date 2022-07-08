Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Social Media

Texas law could allow users to sue social networks for censorship

This Texas law could open social media companies to lawsuits regarding content moderation, account suspensions, and other censorship claims.

Published

Dont mess with Texas y'all slogan, representing possible new Texas law regarding social media content moderation and censorship claims.

HB 20, a Texas law that would allow social media users (or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton) to sue social media companies with more than 50 million users if they moderate content based on “the viewpoint of the user or another person” or “the viewpoint represented in the user’s expression.” HB20 is back on hold after the Supreme Court blocked the law in a 5-4 decision, sending it back to district courts.

The ruling came after the fifth circuit court of appeals judges removed a temporary injunction.

The see-saw movement of this case is frustrating and concerning for those involved and those who could be impacted later.

To be clear, the law is being challenged.

First amendment scholars have said it’s not the role of a social media platform to host all speech. Tech industry groups have said HB 20 will bring onerous legal expenses to companies forced to defend against multiple lawsuits. They have also challenged the law’s constitutionality.

However the constitution alone rarely stops Attorney General Paxton, so here we are.

So what does that mean for business owners in Texas now?

Wait and see, and be aware.

Two tech industry groups, the Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and NetChoice, are challenging the law’s constitutionality. The SCOTUS decision allows that challenge to continue.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the morass of madness that we’ve seen in unmoderated online social spaces, it’s important to know researchers are looking at how best to move forward. The social media space is still a new frontier. The way misinformation is disseminated and emotions are triggered by groups that have set out to use these media spaces as weapons can not be overlooked. Not by business owners now nor those looking to engineer a way into the sometimes profitable social media start-up. Staying on top of current research and law is essential.

However, this new social media landscape is leading to new laws as well.

HB 20 won’t be the end of the state(s) attempts to stop social media platforms from moderating speech. Company leaders need to be aware. Many were caught off guard when the fifth circuit court of appeals judges lifted the injunction on HB 20. Had the Supreme Court not stepped in, the law would be in effect now in Texas. And as we’ve often seen, as goes law in Texas, so goes law elsewhere.

Staying on top of the changes over the past few months has been complicated, to say the least, but it is imperative business leaders do so.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Mary Beth Lee retired from teaching in Texas this year after 28 years as a student media adviser. She spends her time these days reading, writing, fighting for public education and enjoying the empty nester life in Downtown Fort Worth.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/get-american-genius-newsletter/

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Upside down photo of man holding iphone case saying "social media seriously harms your mental health" representing dopamine. Upside down photo of man holding iphone case saying "social media seriously harms your mental health" representing dopamine.

Opinion Editorials

Dopamine detox to rewire your brain from internet addiction (it’s common!)

(EDITORIAL) So, you're addicted to the internet. Whether your drug of choice is scrolling, posting, or interacting - it's time for a dopamine detox.

June 28, 2022
Upside down photo of man holding iphone case saying "social media seriously harms your mental health" representing dopamine. Upside down photo of man holding iphone case saying "social media seriously harms your mental health" representing dopamine.

Business News

Social media and depression go hand-in-hand, studies show

(BUSINESS) Maybe this won't come as a surprise, but the statistics sure are telling- having depression and social media usage are linked.

June 22, 2022
con-artist con-artist

Social Media

Easily spot if your social media marketing service provider is a con artist

(BUSINESS) When hiring a professional marketing service, did you know there are actual questions you can ask to spot a con artist?

May 4, 2022
facebook friends facebook friends

Social Media

Should you be friends with your boss on social media?

(SOCIAL MEDIA) Are there times when it makes sense to connect with your boss and team on Facebook? Or is LinkedIn enough?

April 22, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.

Get The American Genius
neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to get business and tech updates, breaking stories, and more!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously!