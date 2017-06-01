Get a sneak peak of Android O, Google’s new update

Android O, yeah!
Android O, effectively Android 8, is the next version of Google’s mobile platform.
It was announced at Google’s annual IO conference in May.
The Update
Android O is said to have a few new features including a better notification system and more readily-available updates. Also included in the update is picture in picture mode, faster boot up times, a low-battery power save mode, boosted sound and new emojis, amongst other things.
The update should arrive in Q3 of 2017, which is pretty much a business term for Fall 2017.
And don’t worry if you don’t have a Google-branded phone. The search giant recently let the public know of an initiative that will make sure that the update gets to way more devices than previous operating system updates.
If you’re into it
Most Android phones won’t get the update until a while after its launch because of hardware manufacturer delays. However, if you have an eligible device you can try out the Android O beta right now.
Yepp, just like you can try out any Android app in Beta, if your phone supports it, you can test out O.
Word to the wise though: If you do decide to try out Android O in beta and it doesn’t quite float your boat, in order to remove Android O you will have to do a hard reset. So, if you’re daring enough to try the Beta version, please backup your phone.
Will your phone support Android O beta?
Beta testers have a chance to change what the finalized product will be. If you try out Android O in beta and you have any feedback, let Google know! How do you get the beta version you asked?
If you are the proud owner of a…
- Nexus 5X
- Nexus 6P
- Nexus Player
- Pixel
- Pixel XL
- Pixel C tablet
… Come on down!
You are eligible to try out the Android O beta. If you do not have one of the aforementioned compatible devices you’ll have to wait until the fall. Sorry, Charlie.