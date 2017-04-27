Galaxy 8 and iPhone 8 continues the Android vs Apple battle royale

iPhone 8 vs. Samsung Galaxy 8: Does it Matter?

We’ve seen plenty of arguments from both the pro-Android and the pro-Apple camps addressing the specifics of whose platform will be better and why.



Here’s why 2017’s “which phone with no hardware-based home button is better?” simulator, much like the treadmill you use as a laundry hanger, is ultimately an exercise in futility.

Cold, Hard Facts

Reports have confirmed that the iPhone 8’s A11 processor will blow the iPhone 7’s A10 out of the water. With that confirmation has also come heavy speculation that the processor in question will also decimate the Samsung Galaxy S8’s processing speed.

The Samsung Galaxy S8, however, has one rumored “secret” weapon: Gigabit LTE.

With data download speeds of up to one gigabyte per second, such data speeds are unprecedented—and, as some sources have pointed out, this might be an area in which Samsung has Apple beat.

Since you pay attention, you’ll probably notice that “speculation”, “rumored”, and “might” are the key words here.

Straw Man Fallacy

Even without definitive information to go off of, we can assume a couple of things based on human behavior, starting with the Samsung’s data projections.