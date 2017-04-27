Galaxy 8 and iPhone 8 continues the Android vs Apple battle royale

iPhone 8 vs. Samsung Galaxy 8: Does it Matter?
We’ve seen plenty of arguments from both the pro-Android and the pro-Apple camps addressing the specifics of whose platform will be better and why.
Here’s why 2017’s “which phone with no hardware-based home button is better?” simulator, much like the treadmill you use as a laundry hanger, is ultimately an exercise in futility.
Cold, Hard Facts
Reports have confirmed that the iPhone 8’s A11 processor will blow the iPhone 7’s A10 out of the water. With that confirmation has also come heavy speculation that the processor in question will also decimate the Samsung Galaxy S8’s processing speed.
The Samsung Galaxy S8, however, has one rumored “secret” weapon: Gigabit LTE.
With data download speeds of up to one gigabyte per second, such data speeds are unprecedented—and, as some sources have pointed out, this might be an area in which Samsung has Apple beat.
Since you pay attention, you’ll probably notice that “speculation”, “rumored”, and “might” are the key words here.
Straw Man Fallacy
Even without definitive information to go off of, we can assume a couple of things based on human behavior, starting with the Samsung’s data projections.
As cool as Gigabit LTE sounds in theory, how many people do you know who prefer data to Wi-Fi?/blockquote>
Furthermore, how many of your fellow Samsung Galaxy users have the unlimited data one might need to fully enjoy Gigabit LTE? Don’t get me wrong—it’s a super cool feature, and the future of LTE may very well sprout from this technology; that said, it’s not a selling point that’s going to convert existing iPhone users all by itself.
From a similarly critical perspective, a faster processor in an opponent’s phone isn’t going to magically convert Android users into iPhone users overnight.
There isn’t a single game-changing aspect of either of these two phones that has been brought forth thus far, which brings us to our next point: when it comes down to it, which phone is actually BETTER?
Well, neither.
Magic 8 Ball
Believe it or not, it doesn’t matter which phone is objectively better.
Even if there were a holistic metric that adequately encompassed everything about a phone that literally 100 percent of people are looking for (there isn’t), it wouldn’t matter.
People may compare these two devices from an objective standpoint, but they always buy subjectively.
Faster data speed isn’t going to convince your mother to switch from her outdated iPhone 4S any more than a touch-screen home button that gives hugs is going to convert an entire Samsung-oriented company.
Simply put: if you like Androids, the Samsung Galaxy 8 is gearing up to be the next step in the Galaxy’s natural evolution as a series—as long as it doesn’t literally explode for no reason, you’ll be happy with it. The same goes for the iPhone 8; especially if you’ve enjoyed iOS 10 and the recent smartphones from Apple, the iPhone 8 will be a huge step up for you, even if you just purchased the iPhone 7.
#SmartPhoneBattleRoyale
Leave a Reply