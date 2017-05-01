Absolutely the easiest way to save big time on this year’s Apple gear

You Don’t Need a New MacBook Every Year

Apple reliably releases something new every year, but that doesn’t automatically render your current tech obsolete.

Read also: Galaxy 8 and iPhone 8 continues the Android vs Apple battle royale



Before you spend thousands of dollars on the newest iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks on the market, consider the following: maybe don’t.

“New” vs. “Better”

It’s tempting to snatch up the latest rendition of anything, period. Bragging rights aside, the new iPhone or MacBook always brings a refreshing array of changes (though perhaps not a welcome array of changes), and—surprisingly enough—people like new crap.

However, it’s pertinent to note that your technology has a slightly longer lifespan than your average crate of produce.

It makes sense to upgrade your phone every two years or so, sure—but your laptop and your tablet can probably go for around four before you actually NEED to update.

Moreover—and this is my personal philosophy regarding most things—giving any tech developer a year or so to iron out the invariable kinks in their new hardware is one of the smartest thing you can do. You don’t want to be one of the first people to download the new version of iOS—why would purchasing the new iPhone or MacBook be any different?

“Loyalty” vs. “Practicality”

If you like Apple products and you can’t be bothered to try out anything else, iGet it; you won’t catch me with an Android in my hand on any day that ends in “y”, and selling my iPad is one of my greatest regrets in life (second only to the 30 hours I spent wading through Dead Space 3).

That being said, comparing the specs of the latest MacBooks and their PC equivalents makes the logical choice nearly laughable.

For, like, 50 percent of the price, you can purchase a perfectly serviceable Windows laptop that runs as fast and as well as the current Mac—and you get a freaking touch screen to boot.

You could say the same thing about phones and tablets, though I’d argue that sticking to your preferred manufacturer on at least one hardware platform is ideal.

To that end, perhaps find the device which you use the most and make sure you’re current on it, and then look into varying your other technology.

Look, I’m not saying that you HAVE to convert or mix-and-match, but if you’re in need of a current laptop like RIGHT NOW and you’re feeling weird about the non-USB-having, touch-bar-toting, complete-and-total-wreck-of-a-product MacBook that’s currently on the market, maybe buy a computer that’s going to get the job done rather than one that makes you feel like you’re being loyal to a brand that doesn’t really give a damn about you.

Calm Down

A huge part of any new technology’s allure is the artificial demand it manufactures by making you think that you need to upgrade when you simply don’t.

Before you blow your year’s fun budget on new tech, really take inventory of what you have and consider cooling it for another year or three.

#BigSavings