Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

What’s sherlocking? (And why it needs closer scrutiny)

Apple is pretty well known for its sherlocking practices, but what does this term mean? Let’s talk about it, and why regulators are keeping a close eye.

Published

An iPhone in a dimly lit room open to an app screen with apps that have experienced sherlocking before.

Sherlocking—the developer’s worst nightmare. 

While you may typically associate “sherlocking” with the utilization of deductive reasoning skills, when it comes to Apple, this term doesn’t hold true. When this major tech giant is involved, sherlocking refers to the introduction of a new feature that renders a third-party tool obsolete

The Origin of Sherlocking 

During the era of Mac OS 8 and 9, the Sherlock feature primarily focused on searching for content on a user’s computer. However, with the advent of OS X, Sherlock gained the capability to retrieve information from the internet using plug-ins, as mentioned by How-To Geek.

In 2001, developer Dan Wood created Watson, an accompanying application priced at $30, which expanded the range of information that Sherlock could access. Watson enabled users to retrieve movie showtimes, exchange rates, weather reports, and much more.

Nevertheless, when Apple introduced Mac OS X 10.2, Sherlock acquired the ability to perform almost all of the functions previously exclusive to Watson. Wood asserts that Steve Jobs himself made a comparison, likening developers like Wood to individuals manually propelling a handcar along railroad tracks that were ultimately owned by Apple. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ever since, the act of Apple displacing a third-party tool by incorporating its functionality has earned the term “sherlocking.” Here are some additional instances of sherlocking:

  • Various apps in the domains of medication management and sleep tracking being sherlocked by Apple, resulting in displacement.
  • Apple’s Pay Later, a service that could potentially serve as an alternative to platforms like Klarna.
  • The introduction of Sidecar, enabling iPads to function as secondary monitors, disrupting competitors like Duet Display and Luna Display. 

Keep in mind—Apple isn’t the only company that engages in these practices, and the term “sherlocking” has been applied to other major players as well. For instance, Google faced similar criticism when it discontinued a volume mixer similar to EarTrumpet. 

It’s only fair to assume that in certain cases, this is just a natural progression of offerings supplied by the company. 

However—numerous smaller companies, such as Astropad, the creator of Luna Display, and multiple health-monitoring enterprises, have alleged that Apple engaged in actions such as holding initial meetings with them or, in more severe cases, recruiting their employees or attempting to invalidate their patents.

Are we surprised? After all, Apple is constantly under scrutiny for antitrust allegations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

A cutoff person is holding an iPhone in their hand, with a Mac computer and an iPad behind them, showing all their Apple products. A cutoff person is holding an iPhone in their hand, with a Mac computer and an iPad behind them, showing all their Apple products.

Tech News

Apple goes green, commits to using 100% recycled cobalt by 2025

It may not sound too noteworthy, but Apple making a commitment to recycle cobalt means a great deal to their eco-friendly commitment.

April 21, 2023
apple vr headset fan art apple vr headset fan art

Tech News

Apple delays one nerdy headset to focus on another

Apple has come to a crossroads with their headset plans and had to hold off on one product to boost the other...

February 9, 2023
apple campus austin apple campus austin

Business News

Apple to break ground on massive Austin campus expansion

Apple is adding nearly a million square feet to their already giant Austin campus, to potentially seat another 15K employees.

January 11, 2023
AG Live AG Live

Video

AG Live: Elon Musk, Naughty AI art, Apple lawsuit, new remote work data

This week on AG Live, we talk about the endless Twitter drama (and what establishment media has missed), the Apple lawsuit, AI art, and...

December 13, 2022
Advertisement

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.