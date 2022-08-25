Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

Apple employees petition to stay WFH, not go back in office

Following an unsuspected call to return to the office, Apple employees are fighting back with their own petition and proof to remain WFH.

Published

Man sitting at desk with apple products

The people who work for the company that celebrates Think Different, finally joined the ranks of big businesses calling employees back from remote work… only to be told not so fast. AppleTogether, a group of Apple employees unhappy with the company’s new directive to return to work three days a week after Labor Day, started a petition for a change in direction.

In their petition, AppleTogether says employees thrived in the remote atmosphere and should be given the choice of whether to return to campus or not.

The petition opens with this statement:

“For the past 2+ years, Apple’s formerly office-based employees have performed exceptional work, flexibly, both outside and inside traditional office environments. However, Apple leadership recently announced they require a general return to office starting the week of Sept 5 (Labor Day). This uniform mandate from senior leadership does not consider the unique demands of each job role nor the diversity of individuals.” 

The workers asking to continue flexible work say there are multiple reasons remote is better for some employees. Reasons for the flexible work option include “disabilities (visible or not); family care; safety, health, and environmental concerns; financial considerations; to just plain being happier and more productive.” 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The petition demands that Apple allow employees to work with their direct manager to determine what flexible work arrangements work best for each person and that work arrangements should not require higher level approvals, complex procedures, or providing private information. 

Originally with this call to return to work, Apple asked that employees return to work Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, but last week changed that to Tuesdays and Thursdays with the third day to be determined by teams.

According to the New York Federal Reserve’s August Business Leaders Survey, 30% of service-sector companies’ employees are working remotely for an average of 3.3 days per week.

When people have the chance to work flexibly, 87% of them take it according to the American Opportunity Survey.

However, when it comes to those in charge, the number flips.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About 85% of company leaders say they want employees to spend half or more of their work time in the office, according to a recent national real estate brokerage survey.

The tension between corporate leaders who want workers to return to the office and employees calling for flexible work isn’t going anywhere. Now that employees know they can successfully work from home, they believe they have a case to continue flexible work options.

The AppleTogether petition serves as a warning.

Apple has been working toward a return to offices since June 2021, when it first announced the three-day policy.

Apple has declined to comment on the petition. AppleTogether ends its petition with a call to action.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We believe that Apple should encourage, not prohibit, flexible work to build a more diverse and successful company where we can feel comfortable to ‘think different’ together.”

In this article:, ,
Written By

Mary Beth Lee retired from teaching in Texas this year after 28 years as a student media adviser. She spends her time these days reading, writing, fighting for public education and enjoying the empty nester life in Downtown Fort Worth.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/get-american-genius-newsletter/

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Apple products, Mac, iPad, and iPhone Apple products, Mac, iPad, and iPhone

Tech News

A recap of the Apple spring launch event: What’s new and what’s next!

(TECHNOLOGY) Apple's launch events are always the highlight of the year. What's new in product announcements, improvements, and more? Read to find out!

March 14, 2022
Apple airtag being held between two fingers. Apple airtag being held between two fingers.

Tech News

How Apple is trying to combat the AirTag backlash (hint – its not working)

(TECHNOLOGY) Apple's weak-kneed attempts at fixing their AirTags issues aren't working. They can be placed on anything (or anyone), and it is detrimental.

January 17, 2022
Woman scrolling through Meta's stars store on phone. Woman scrolling through Meta's stars store on phone.

Tech News

Meta bypasses Apple’s app store fees by launching their own Stars Store

(TECHNOLOGY) We don't want to admit it, but Zuckerburg's got tricks up his sleeve. Meta launches Stars Store to serve Apple's outrageous app store...

January 6, 2022
Man wearing AR glasses Man wearing AR glasses

Tech News

AR is not dead: Apple may produce their own augmented reality glasses

(TECHNOLOGY) While Apple has not confirmed the development of augmented reality (AR) glasses, they just might be the best group to create the glasses.

December 27, 2021

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.