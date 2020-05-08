Tech News
Cuseum brings masterpieces into your home with AR
(TECH NEWS) Have you ever wondered what the Mona lisa would look like on your wall? Cuseum is the new way to enjoy art in your homes with AR technology.
In the era of COVID-19, art museums and galleries across the country have closed their doors. One startup is helping to bridge that gap for art-lovers and institutions alike with some help from technology and groundbreaking research.
This week, startup Cuseum launched “Museum From Home” an Augmented Reality (AR) experience where users can virtually enjoy famous artworks from museums in the comfort of their own home. Cuseum’s objective is to create a platform to help museum, nonprofits, and public attractions to propel visitor, member, and donor engagement.
With the “Museum From Home” app, users can virtually place paintings and other objects onto walls in their homes that would normally only be viewed in a museum settings. Current museum partners include the Kemper Museum, The White House Historical Association, the North Carolina Museum of Art, and the Center for Creative Photography.
Accompanying the launch, Cuseum has published a pioneering research study on the neuroscience behind the brain’s perception to art in digital mediums like AR and VR as compared to the physical artwork. The study was conducted by neuroscientists and advised by Dr. Pawan Sinha, a world-renown neuroscientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).The study supports the claim that AR and VR can create an neurologically stimulating experience equally immersive to that of viewing the authentic, original artwork in-person.
Cuseum CEO & Founder Brendan Ciecko said “Critics have long debated the role and impact of technology in the display, consumption, and creation of art. Until now, there has never been an empirical study that looks beyond opinion and taps into neurological activity to understand the human brain’s response to art experienced in real-life compared to virtually.” He added “Today marks a new milestone in our understanding of how people perceive and react to art through digital channels, and offers immutable support for continuing to make art accessible in all formats. This research underscores that the ‘aura’ of art is not lost when experienced virtually.”
New AR tech makes putting images into Photoshop a breeze
(TECH NEWS) AR cut-and-paste allows users to cut images of real-world objects to paste directly into Photoshop cutting down on file conversions and editing.
Have you ever needed to insert an image of something in real life into a file online? Duh, what is this, computers for beginners? Well, no longer will that process require taking a cell phone photo, texting or emailing it to myself, converting the file type, and copy-and-pasting or inserting the image. I’m already exhausted by how so very 2019 all that fuss sounds.
A new augmented reality demo going viral on Twitter and GitHub demonstrates an application that can cut-and-paste real life images into a computer program, taking a ton of manual effort out of the process of image editing.
The demo shows a person taking a photo on an Android phone of a household object, like a notebook or a plant, which then creates an isolated image of that object with the background removed. The camera then points to photoshop on a Mac laptop and “pastes” the image into the program. Though there are a few seconds of delay between each action, the result is remarkable.
Cyril Diagne on Twitter
The secret sauce here is BASNet (Qin et al, CVPR 2019) for salient object detection and background removal. The accuracy and range of this model are stunning and there are many nice use cases so I packaged it as a micro-service / docker image: https://t.co/jbAmO89cRy
The app was created by programmer-in-residence at the Google Arts & Culture Lab in Paris Cyril Diagne. The 34-year-old artist and designer created the app for fun and didn’t expect the enthusiastic reaction from the Internet that it got. “It’s part of a series of experiments I’m doing every weekend to explore how machine learning and AI can help create more digital interactions that are more natural. Basically using the algorithm’s ‘intelligence’ to remove the layers of abstractions we had to build in digital interfaces up to now,” Diagne told Cult of Mac.
Diagne explained on Twitter that BASNet is the critical technology that reads the edges of an object and separates it from its surroundings. OpenCV SIFT tracks where the cell phone camera is pointing to find the object for to cut.
Of course, the application is still a prototype and at the moment only works with Photoshop. It also requires creating a local server to link the app to Photoshop.
This is not the first application to cut-and-paste real world images either; Google Lens started offering similar technology to cut-and-paste images of text in 2018. Nonetheless, using AR and computer learning to create and move images in a matter of seconds is a simple and elegant solution to a common technological challenge. Interested users can get started with the demo using the instructions on GitHub.
‘Fuzzing ImageIO’ is the latest security risk for iOS devices
(TECH NEWS) A new security breach has been found by google in IOS devices. ‘Fuzzing ImageIO’ has created an opening for hackers since IOS 6!
Google’s Project Zero research team discovered several vulnerabilities in an imaging parsing code which could impact iPhone and Mac devices. This follows recent news that every iPhone using a version of iOS6 or newer is susceptible to remote attacks as reported on Digital Journal and detected cybersecurity experts at ZecOps (a cybersecurity automation startup). Apple is pushing forward software updates for iOS and Mac OS.
Imaging parsing is where the software can recognize or segment objects in an image. The vulnerability, called ‘Fuzzing ImageIO’ (as reported by Forbes) can lead to gaps in security when media files are sent over different messaging platforms. Unfortunately for the public, Google’s Project Zero has a non-disclosure policy so the full nature of the security flaws may never be known. However, Google analysts have informed Apple directly.
Apple has addressed the problems within the latests updates, but consumers will need to make efforts to update their devices to the newest iOS and Mac OS. However, another issue is ‘Fuzzing ImageIO’ can cause a serious crash bug, making it impossible for users to download and install the required update.
This all falls on the heels of multiple concerning issues with Apple, its privacy issues, and seemingly random practices. Such as their sexist credit cards, their issues with third party sellers and repairs, the fact they want to genetically test their employees, or that they don’t want your feedback. These actions and situations don’t paint a pretty picture and this new ‘Fuzzing ImageIO’ security leak is just the top layer of problems.
Forbes has found that every iPhone running the iOS 13.4.1 software is susceptible to crashing, and can often lock up the device. Anyone can spark a crash by sending a specific combination of characters in the Sindhi language to other’s iPhone in Message or Mail apps. iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs can be affected as well. Apple is making efforts to fast-track iOS 13.5 version with patches to fix the problem.
Avoid these pitfalls when starting a robotics business
(TECH NEWS) Regardless of what happens in the world, tech keeps moving forward. If you want to ride that robotics business wave, here are things to avoid.
There’s never been a better time to start a robotics business. Robots have been around long enough that you can find parts and support easily, but not so long that the market’s saturated. If you have an idea for a robotics company, now’s an excellent time to follow through on it.
Before you rush into creating your startup, though, you should consider a few things. No matter how desirable a market’s climate is, starting a business is a complicated and challenging venture. Of the millions of small businesses that start every year, only half will survive past five years.
It can help to see what other robotics businesses did right. It’s even more helpful to understand where failed ones went wrong. If you’re going to start a robotics business, avoid these seven common pitfalls.
1. Moving Too Quickly
Setting deadlines for yourself is an excellent way to stay motivated and productive. Just make sure your deadlines are reasonable. Too many robotics startups rush to push out their product without spending the necessary time refining all the small details.
Robots are tricky machines, so it’s worth spending the time getting them right. Starting a robotics business involves more than just making robots too. It’s a mistake to try to handle product development, financial management and legal paperwork all at once.
Even after launch, understand that it will take time to start earning any significant amount of money. Don’t be lazy, but don’t overwork yourself, either. Moving too quickly will result in bigger losses than anything you have to gain from it.
2. Having Too Broad a Vision
The robot market may not be saturated, but it’s still considerable. You need your robots to stand out in the crowd, and that requires a specific vision. What problem does your robot solve, and how does it do it better than any other option?
It’s not realistic to make a robot that everyone will buy. You need to identify a specific niche audience and create something that suits their needs. Even then, you need to specify what sets your robots apart from the competition.
Are you making a robot for factory work? What separates yours from the abundance of robotic arms in the manufacturing industry? Identify a need within your target audience and work to address it.
3. Rushing Into Hardware
If you’re starting a robotics company, then you probably want to start making robots immediately. Believe it or not, this is a mistake. Save your resources and save the hardware building for later.
Why shouldn’t you start working with hardware as soon as possible? It’s expensive, and robots are complicated. You need to work out all the kinks in your design before you start spending on materials.
You’ll most likely go through several models before you have your final product. If you build physical versions of each one, you’ll quickly burn through cash. Don’t mess with the hardware of your robots until you’re confident of your design and have more capital.
4. Waiting to Make Connections
You may want to wait to connect with consumers and investors until you have a finished product. It may seem like jumping the gun, but making connections early is crucial to your startup. If you don’t, your robotics business is almost sure to fail.
Talking with potential customers helps you see what their needs are. This information will help you create a more marketable robot. These conversations also help you establish your name in the industry before you bring your product to market.
It’s also essential to connect with investors early on. To build your company, you need capital, and capital comes from investors.
5. Turning to Too Many Investors
While you’re talking to these investors, make sure you don’t turn to too many of them. You need investment, but you also need to have control of your company. You need to walk a fine line between getting capital and remaining in power.
Accredited investors typically have a net worth of more than $1 million, but they’re still putting their own money in your business. Because they’re dealing with their personal bank accounts, they’ll likely want their investment fits their desires. This can lead to investors trying to push your company in a direction you don’t want.
Your robotics company is your dream. Bringing on too many investors can take that dream away from you. Turn to investors, but not so many that you lose control of your own company.
6. Focusing on Advances Over Profitability
When you do secure investors, don’t let the money go to your head. After investors give you an advance, it can be tempting to start spending more rapidly. Don’t let a few commas in the bank account distract you from making a profitable company.
Robots are expensive machines. You can burn through an advance quickly in this business, so don’t think a big check makes you invincible. Focus on profitability, no matter how much money is coming in.
Large sums of cash are nice, but they’re not what keeps your business alive. Keeping costs low and maximizing profit is how you’ll survive.
7. Not Documenting Everything
When you first start, you may think you can keep track of everything in your head. You’ll quickly find that this isn’t true. You need to document everything that goes on in your business, from profits to losses to failed ventures.
Details that seem small now may matter more later on. You have too much on your plate to be able to remember everything. It also helps to get used to keeping records, so you’re prepared when your company takes off.
As your robotics business grows in size and worth, you’ll need to start documenting everything. Why wait? Start bookkeeping now, even if it means hiring staff to do it.
Start Carefully and Build Slowly
Robotics is a multi-billion dollar industry, so you have a lot of potential for profit. To survive in this business, though, you’ll need to start carefully. Don’t fall for the same mistakes that failed startups in the past have.
If there’s one common thread through all this advice, it’s that building a company takes time. You won’t achieve success overnight, so why shoot for that? If you tread carefully and slowly build your company, your robotics business could be the next big thing.
Credit card limits got slashed for millions without them knowing
Yelp adds virtual services classification to help during COVID
Challenges facing receiving the PPP loan
Mantras to help you cope with COVID-19 anxieties
The neuroscience of respectful leadership – preventing professional disrespect
How to stimulate your brain, and develop your skills with Virtual Assembly
‘Who would take advantage of a pandemic to permanently reduce someone’s salary beyond that pandemic?’
Woven is the secret productivity weapon for remote teams
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
