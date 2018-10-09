Tech News
Did the Chinese government use Amazon to spy on Americans?
(TECH) A contentious report indicates the Chinese government hacked American citizens, which Homeland Security denies, despite rising tensions.
A year after Amazon sold off its Chinese servers, a new report places the blame upon a Chinese government spy program.
TechCrunch alleges that last year’s move by Amazon to offload its server presence in China is not due to an exit from the Chinese marketplace as previously speculated. Rather, Bloomberg reports reveal that a vital link in the computer manufacturing supply chain has been compromised by Chinese corporate espionage, leaving Amazon — and many other American companies — vulnerable to cyber-attack.
Bloomburg asserts that the physical motherboards of the servers were compromised during construction, where malicious microchips created by a Chinese military unit were introduced into the motherboards without Amazon’s knowledge. These microchips are about the size of a pencil lead, and once activated, allow the server’s operating system to be altered.
These compromised motherboards were then sold to SuperMicro, an American startup company. SuperMicro then used these parts to construct servers for Elemental, a software company which dealt primarily with video compression.
Elemental was eventually acquired by Amazon, but not before doing direct business with the United States government.
According to Bloomberg, “Its technology had helped stream the Olympic Games online, communicate with the International Space Station, and funnel drone footage to the Central Intelligence Agency.”
If these allegations are true, it implies that Amazon knew of the compromised servers, but decided to quietly deal with the matter internally.
A public acknowledgement of victimization from cyber-attacks could hurt their public image, along with possibly leaving themselves open to public outrage or even class action from customers angry over the exposure of their personal data.
However, the alternative implies turning a blind eye to the possibility that their company may have unknowingly aided in international espionage.
Amazon denies the veracity of Bloomberg’s claims, including both the existence of and the knowledge of malicious spy hardware embedded into their servers. “As we shared with Bloomberg BusinessWeek multiple times over the last couple months, this is untrue,” reads a recent statement from Amazon. “At no time, past or present, have we ever found any issues relating to modified hardware or malicious chips in SuperMicro motherboards in any Elemental or Amazon systems. Nor have we engaged in an investigation with the government.”
The American government backs Amazon to deny the hack, but doing otherwise reveals vulnerabilities our government would not be wise to admit to. Tensions are rising as the current administration pushes the Chinese government to do business on a level playing field. We anticipate more discoveries of this nature in coming months.
Tech News
OkMe is the panic button all rideshare drivers should have
(TECHNOLOGY) OkMe, a panic button designed for ride-share drivers, demonstrates perfectly the importance of technology that supports the gig economy.
Ride-sharing isn’t exactly an industry that’s fraught with peril, but you can’t deny the gamble one takes every time a stranger steps into one’s vehicle. One company has a contingency solution to any potential problems: a panic button.
OkMe is an emergency services panic button designed specifically for Uber and Lyft drivers. When pressed, a text message with the driver’s current location and a prompt to alert authorities is sent to up to three selected contacts. The text also includes a link to a live map that will update with the driver’s location, allowing the selected contact(s) to keep authorities informed of your current whereabouts during the process.
Naturally, the idea behind OkMe is to provide drivers with constant access to safety services in the event of an emergency—particularly one in which reaching for the phone is impossible or impractical—by delivering your information to people you know you can trust. OkMe has also mentioned that a premium version of their app will link directly to police services, making the link between the driver and 911 even shorter.
There are a few minor snags in OkMe’s presentation—for example, only Android users can use the OkMe app for the time being, and the button’s battery lifespan is in question—but the overall consensus is that this is a welcome addition to any ride-share vehicle.
OkMe’s services include a fixed price for the button and a 99-cent-per-week charge for access to the OkMe app. That may sound steep given that ride-share services often end up making only a little above minimum wage, but it’s not too bad—forgoing one café cup of coffee a week would feasibly cover your app charges.
You wouldn’t be wrong to question the morality of making drivers’ safety a premium feature, and the chances that OkMe runs into some resistance along the way aren’t insignificant; however, your main takeaway from this product should be that add-ons which aid primary gig economy services are—and will continue to be—worthwhile investments. Gig enthusiasm is only growing, so any product which matches that momentum is most likely a safe bet.
Tech News
Drag keeps your email insanely organized
(TECH NEWS) Determining the best way to organize your tasks is a task in-and-of itself. A new app is here to help you organize your emails.
Finding the best way to keep yourself organized can be trial and error. And, there’s not one correct method for every element that you have to keep organized in your life. How you track your finances may be completely different from how you organize your art supplies.
All of this can vary based on the person at hand, as well. Some people are visual, some are list-makers, some are a combination of a little bit of everything.
With much of our work and communication being done in the virtual world, one of the more crucial organization concepts to determine is how to organize your email. This is something I just recently found a good-method-for-me after years of everything just being scattered in my inbox.
Now, a new application is available to help people be proactive in their email organization.
Made specifically for Gmail users, the Drag app exists to change the way you organize.
According to developers, “Drag lets you transform your inbox into organized task lists. Sort your emails between pipeline stages (To Do, Doing & Complete) with simple drag ‘n drop, and mark as complete. Change the way you manage your emails, right inside your Gmail inbox.”
The platform is designed similar to a site like Trello, where you have columns of cards (in this case, emails) you can customize.
Drag’s example shows a “To-Do List,” “In Progress,” and “Complete.” This way, users can keep track of what emails still need attention as well as seeing exactly where they’re at in the attention stage.
This is great for someone who has many task-oriented emails. However, if you’re someone like me who has many folders/labels for email organization, the visual aspect may become overwhelming quite quickly.
With that being said, there is still the option to keep the folders/labels while introducing the visual aspect. As someone who is very list-oriented, this could be a beneficial way to enhance organization.
Tech News
Facebook stoops to using privacy feature to target you with ads
(TECH NEWS) No big surprise, but Facebook continues to paint itself into a corner, this time using a privacy feature to target you. Is there no shame in Silicon Valley?!
In a development which should come as a surprise to no one, Facebook has confirmed that they use the two-factory authentication phone number you provide as a means to target you with specific ads.
Unfortunately, this is just another reminder that Facebook uses you just as much (if not more so) than you use it.
Regardless of whether or not you suspected that your number was serving more than your personal security, this update still stings a bit. You wouldn’t be crazy to think that two-factor authentication—a feature solely intended to keep your information safe from intruders—would be a vestibule of pure security amidst the tangled mess that is Facebook.
Alas, the phrase “give them an inch and they’ll take a mile” seems to fit Facebook to a T in this particular situation.
Facebook isn’t entirely heartless, however; if you don’t want to see targeted ads based on your two-factor authentication number, they’ve provided a “practical” solution: “You can manage and delete the contact information you’ve provided at any time.” Apparently, Facebook’s best advice for avoiding targeted ads is to remove as much personal information as possible—something you don’t want to hear from a social media service that encourages being thorough.
Security experts have recommended using Facebook’s two-factor authentication service without a phone number but, given that this feature wasn’t even available until a few months ago, it’s unlikely that any users who have already been affected will be able to take advantage of this work-around.
It seems like as good a time as any to remind people that Facebook is a free—and, by proxy, ad-supported—service with a history of intrusive advertising and data-gathering.
As with virtually any free service, the phrase “If you aren’t paying for the product, you ARE the product” is entirely appropriate: Facebook benefits off of your usage significantly more than you will ever benefit from it, and any free service you trust and use is probably doing the same thing.If you’re worried about your data being used and you’d like to do something about it, deleting your social media is the only real option.Click To Tweet
Otherwise, you’ll have to get used to the idea that Facebook and similar services will use any means — even those meant to protect you — to target you with ads.
Descriptors used by and about female job seekers close doors
Did the Chinese government use Amazon to spy on Americans?
OkMe is the panic button all rideshare drivers should have
How to invest in any cryptocurrency without the IRS hunting you down
First impressions matter – how to win over investors immediately
10 advantages and disadvantages of becoming a freelancer
Brutally honest list of reasons you didn’t get the job interview or job offer
Why ‘stop doing it’ should be your brand’s social media strategy
MeWe – the social network for your inner Ron Swanson
Ten podcasts that every business owner should hear
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Parnters
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Why ‘stop doing it’ should be your brand’s social media strategy
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Top 10 recent books for entrepreneurs
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Study abroad, but for adults – a work abroad program
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
DNA ancestry tests are cool, but are they worth giving up your rights?
-
Opinion Editorials3 weeks ago
How to encourage your childrens’ entrepreneurship
-
Business Entrepreneur7 days ago
Transitioning from corporate life to freelance life
-
Tech News7 days ago
Drag keeps your email insanely organized
-
Business News7 days ago
The weight that gender carries in entrepreneurship