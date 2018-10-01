Tech News
Facebook stoops to using privacy feature to target you with ads
(TECH NEWS) No big surprise, but Facebook continues to paint itself into a corner, this time using a privacy feature to target you. Is there no shame in Silicon Valley?!
In a development which should come as a surprise to no one, Facebook has confirmed that they use the two-factory authentication phone number you provide as a means to target you with specific ads.
Unfortunately, this is just another reminder that Facebook uses you just as much (if not more so) than you use it.
Regardless of whether or not you suspected that your number was serving more than your personal security, this update still stings a bit. You wouldn’t be crazy to think that two-factor authentication—a feature solely intended to keep your information safe from intruders—would be a vestibule of pure security amidst the tangled mess that is Facebook.
Alas, the phrase “give them an inch and they’ll take a mile” seems to fit Facebook to a T in this particular situation.
Facebook isn’t entirely heartless, however; if you don’t want to see targeted ads based on your two-factor authentication number, they’ve provided a “practical” solution: “You can manage and delete the contact information you’ve provided at any time.” Apparently, Facebook’s best advice for avoiding targeted ads is to remove as much personal information as possible—something you don’t want to hear from a social media service that encourages being thorough.
Security experts have recommended using Facebook’s two-factor authentication service without a phone number but, given that this feature wasn’t even available until a few months ago, it’s unlikely that any users who have already been affected will be able to take advantage of this work-around.
It seems like as good a time as any to remind people that Facebook is a free—and, by proxy, ad-supported—service with a history of intrusive advertising and data-gathering.
As with virtually any free service, the phrase “If you aren’t paying for the product, you ARE the product” is entirely appropriate: Facebook benefits off of your usage significantly more than you will ever benefit from it, and any free service you trust and use is probably doing the same thing.If you’re worried about your data being used and you’d like to do something about it, deleting your social media is the only real option.Click To Tweet
Otherwise, you’ll have to get used to the idea that Facebook and similar services will use any means — even those meant to protect you — to target you with ads.
Tech News
What is doxing and what to do if you’ve been doxed
(TECHNOLOGY) Doxing is an attack that used to be primarily done in hacker and gamer circles, but is now spilling over to victimize people from all walks of life. Like you.
Having your private information posted to the internet against your will is a nightmare come to life. Your phone numbers, social networks, personal email address, and even physical address can be leaked in a practice known as doxing.
Doxing is a cyber attack where someone’s private information is publicly posted to the internet without their consent.
Information posted may have been difficult to obtain prior to doxing, and can reveal personally identifiable details of previously anonymous accounts.
In most cases, the intent is to maliciously violate someone’s privacy for perceived justice or revenge. Victims of doxing often experience harassing phone calls to their bosses at work and comments on their social media at the very least.
Friends and family members of doxing victims can end up getting harassed as well if their contact information is leaked.
In extreme cases, doxing victims have had false police reports filed against them, causing authorities to show up investigating fake claims of abuse, hostage situations, or bomb threats.
Although doxing is most common among gamer and hacker communities, anyone can be a victim as it becomes increasingly common.
Your best bet is to prepare for the worst-case scenario.
Eva Galperin, cybersecurity director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, provided several helpful tips that follow.
First things first: be aware of what you’re intentionally posting. Galperin notes, “What people can really give away about you is the stuff that you’ve already given away about yourself.”
Google yourself to see how much public information is already out there. Remove yourself from people-search lists, and ensure your number is unlisted and on the Do Not Call Registry.
Posting your location on Twitter or enabling location tagging on Instagram can expose your information to bad actors. Carefully consider if you really want to include your location with every social media post (and learn here how to turn it off everywhere).
Pay attention to how many personal details you’re including in online profiles. A study by NYU and University of Illinois professors found Facebook is the most commonly included social media site in doxed files.
This is likely because Facebook contains more sensitive information regarding the user’s relationship to others. On your account, you can note parents, siblings, and other degrees of connection, providing more insight to those prying (pro tip – here’s how to see what the public has access to on your Facebook account).
Get familiar with the Terms of Service of any websites you’re using, especially the privacy sections. Make sure you learn how to file a takedown in the event your information does get posted.
Another exciting part of doxing is the possibility of compromised login credentials, allowing hackers to post as you. Decrease the likelihood of that dumpster fire by using strong, unique passwords for every account. Use a password manager to keep track.
Whenever possible, you should opt for two-factor authentication. Add another layer of security by using an authentication app instead of text messages for push notifications.
Since mobile accounts can be infiltrated, someone could theoretically hack your cell’s SIM card to receive text messages meant for you.
You can call your cell company and enable password protection for your SIM card so no one can make to the account changes without providing a PIN.
While this may seem like a lot of tinfoil hat preparation, the reality is that our digital information is vulnerable.
Even if you’re not a prominent public figure or higher up at your company, your private information could be compromised.
It’s better to have an emergency plan set in place so you’re not overwhelmed if you do happen to get doxed.
Fortunately, doxing is against the Terms of Service for most websites. Reporting doxing usually leads to account suspension for the offending user, or removal of the posts.
Lock down your info now so you’re not an easy target.
Tech News
A completely private, blockchain-backed Alexa alternative
(TECHNOLOGY) With smart speakers like Alexa violating users’ privacy expectations, a French startup seeks to turn the problem on its head.
It’s hard not to wear a tinfoil hat about voice assistants like Siri and Alexa. As recently as this May, an Alexa user reported a private conversation was sent to a random contact. Amazon insists they aren’t always recording, and this was simply a series of whoopsie-doopsies.
However, back in 2014, Amazon filed a patent to record even without hearing the “wake word,” in order to target advertising. While this is still in application status, it certainly doesn’t assuage privacy concerns about the future of voice assistants.
Amazon also recently announced the launch of Alexa for Hospitality, a voice control system for hotels. Voice assistants are expanding their scope, becoming more integrated into our daily lives and consistently raising questions about privacy.
French startup, Snips offers a solution to data privacy and security issue with their decentralized software. Founded in 2013 by three PhDs, Snips now operates out of Paris and New York City offering a meaningful AI platform (not the physical smart speaker).
Snips creates white-label voice assistant technology for enterprise device manufacturers. Their software is completely independent from the cloud, and runs fully on-device. Now they’re branching out to consumer business.
Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Rand Hindi noted, “consumers are increasingly aware of the privacy concerns with voice assistants that rely on cloud storage — and that these concerns will actually impact their usage.”
In a consumer study conducted by Snips, 90 percent of respondents said they would sacrifice convenience for more control over how corporations use their data. Snips plans to use blockchain to “create safer and fairer alternatives for voice assistants.”
Instead of using consumer data, Snips will issue a cryptographic token via an ICO. Their goal is to create a platform that can be improved over time using decentralized machine learning and cyrptography.
Snips hopes that issuing a cyrptographic token will incentivize developers to work on the platform. Crytographic tokens are essentially a way to level the playing field in an organization.
Traditional top-down management involves many layers of coordination and levels of approval. This is where we see a standard CEO-to-management to non-management relationships most often reflected in companies.
With decentralized organizations, there is no centralized legal entity or employment contracts. Everyone is connected and decisions are made by autonomous stakeholders. Hindi says there are already 14,000 developers on board.
So far, Snips has raised over $24M in funding from investors, including BPI France, Eniac Ventures, Korelya Capital, and MAIR Avenir.
Tech News
Favor founders’ foray into real estate tech yields serious questions
(TECH NEWS) As Favor’s founders launch Sunroom, we have unanswered questions that will reveal the company’s intentions once answered.
Popular delivery startup, Favor, was acquired by Texas grocer HEB in February for an undisclosed sum, freeing up the founders Ben Doherty and Zac Maurais up for their next venture. Enter Sunroom which makes property rental tours on-demand.
Sunroom seeks to improve the property rentals process – renters can search available properties, select the addresses they’d like to tour, and then order a “tour guide,” which is a licensed Sunroom agent that is paid an average of $20 per hour, kind of like Uber for property rentals.
The company currently serves Austin but has expressed publicly that they intend to expand.
Property managers pay Sunroom if a qualified tenant is placed, and renters never pay for the app (just like apartment locators, a common practice in Texas). At launch, the company differentiated itself as a tech contender with a $1.5M round of seed funding from heavy hitters like Tim Draper of Draper Associates, and Joshua Baer of Capital Factory.
Maurais told AustinInno, “We knew we wanted to do something inside of the rental market because it’s so massive and affects a lot of people. I’ve had bad landlords in the past and have been renting for the past decade. So I understand first hand.”
He also said that renters can keep application info saved in the app for their next rental experience, “almost like you’re building out your renter’s resume.” Perhaps the long game is building an alternative credit rating for renters? Now that would actually be interesting.
Technologists are inquisitive by nature – put a bunch in a room for a weekend hackathon and with technology, they’ve solved a problem that they hadn’t even thought about prior to the weekend. Thus, the industry is prone to inherently believe they have the answers to everything, and they’re accustomed to make decisions quickly and move nimbly which is something I personally admire.
But if you go to any tech meetup (we’ve hosted one monthly for 10+ years), and mention real estate, their beautiful brains flip into action mode, and there is an instinct that they can fix real estate. As a whole. What sucks about real estate? Not sure, but they know it sucks, and they can fix it.
That combination doesn’t mean they’re stupid or evil, just that they’re fixers. But it also means that endless attempts at “disruption” come from technologists rather than industry insiders with technology experience. And most efforts inevitably fail. Or they pivot into a modified version of the traditional model they sought to innovate in the first place (like Redfin).
Speaking of Redfin, that’s what first comes to mind when we see Sunroom (regarding how they potentially pay agents). But what also comes to mind is the model the founders created with Favor (compete with a national brand locally where they have a soft spot, seek acquisition by a large company to suit their tech needs).
So the future of Sunroom relies heavily on the answers to the following questions that we have sent to them multiple times, without answer:
- The 8 agents you have licensed under your broker, are they the only agents on demand?
- Who gets the commission on the rental, and what is the split for the $20/hr agent that showed the property?
- Do consumers sign any locator representation agreement with you?
- Are the agents on salary, hourly, or commission with a bonus of hourly pay for touring properties?
- Ben and Zac are now licensed agents – do either of you intend on being the broker when eligible? How’d you find the current broker? What’s the plan there?
- Do you guys intend on expanding beyond Austin? Which cities are next, and what does the growth plan look like?
- Has Redfin’s model been of inspiration for your model?
- What am I missing in why you’re so disruptive?
Further, what does the fiduciary relationship look like? Does Sunroom represent the renter or the property manager, or are they attempting dual agency? Are the agents employees or do they remain independent contractors? See how things can get hairy?
We’ve seen a bajillion startups come and go where outsiders try to get a cut of a commission via a slick app that implies representation, and even more than that seeking to manage the contract portion of rentals, and even MORE that offer showings on demand, but where I see disruption is in the pay model for agents (and the potential to cut agents out of the rental market), but until Sunroom answers basic questions, we simply won’t know.
Stay tuned – they’re either the first exciting disruption to hit the real estate market in so many years, or they’re another group of technologists that see a profit opportunity.
