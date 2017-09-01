Fitbit has unveiled their Iconic smartwatch, it’s a Fitbit plus more

Adding to the smartwatch pool

Fitbit – maker of popular wearable fitness trackers – is about to launch its first “true” smartwatch.

The Fitbit Blaze was already something of a smartwatch, but the Ionic will include WIFI, a music player, and Fitbit OS software that will support third-party apps.

Ready to work

The Ionic will also come pre-loaded with apps from Strava, Starbucks, Accuweather, and perhaps most importantly for joggers and cyclists, Pandora. Pandora users will be able to load three playlists onto the smartwatch, which also has 2.5 GB of storage to hold up to 300 songs. Through a partnership with Coin, users will be able to automate their Fitbit payments – a feature that wasn’t included in the Blaze, and which puts the “smart” in “smartwatch.”

The Ionic will, of course, include all of the fitness tracking features customers expect from a Fitbit, such as a heart rate monitor and accelerometer, in an app called Fitbit Coach.

There are some new fitness features as well, including a more accurate heartrate sensor, audio programs for running and walking, and an app that tracks oxygen saturation in the blood, which could be particularly useful for users with sleep apnea.

Industry experts think that Fitbit could capture a niche market of customers most interested in health and fitness, and their new smartwatch could give them an edge over competitor Garmin. However, Fitbit is unlikely to snag too hefty a slice of the smartwatch pie from either Apple or Google, who are years ahead. Fitbit knows what they’re doing when it comes to fitness, but can the Ionic compete as a smartwatch?

The Iconic

The Ionic is somewhat more expensive than Apple’s Series 1 smartwatches, but costs less than the updated Series 2, so perhaps they’ll capture some cost-conscious customers.

The Fitbit Ionic will be available for pre-sale by Monday and will ship in October. It will be available in silver, grey, or orange, and cost $299.95, with an additional cost for either the sport or leather band.

