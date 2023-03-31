Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

Restricted recreation: France bans Tiktok, other recreational apps from government devices

France becomes the first to ban Tiktok and other recreational apps from government devices as conversations around data privacy continue.

Published

A Black person in an official suit standing in front of a white marble building looking at their phone in France.

Do you enjoy relaxing on your lunch break by checking TikTok, Twitter, or Instagram? Maybe you like munching down on a sandwich while laughing at funny cat videos. Well, if you’re a government worker in France, the ability to take a break while browsing certain apps is over. On Friday, March 24ththe country announced it is banning the use of TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and other apps it deems to be “recreational” on government employees’ phones due to concerns about poor data security measures.

Like other countries, France is worried about TikTok’s connections to China. The app is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. That’s where the motivation to ban these recreational apps comes from. When messaged by The Associated Press, France’s Minister of Transformation and Public Administration, Stanislas Guerini, said the restriction will also include Netflix, Candy Crush, and various dating apps. 

Additionally, the country will ban other platforms regularly used by government employees, lawmakers, and President Emmanuel Macron. However, exceptions will be allowed, and employees will be able to request permission to use these apps for professional purposes. It’ll be interesting to see how the ban of these platforms affects official business. France’s cybersecurity agency will be monitoring the ban.

As mentioned above, France is not the only one that has banned certain apps from government workers’ phones. The United States, Britain, the European Union, and others have also. This comes after China enacted a law in 2017 that requires companies to hand over any personal data relevant to the country’s national security. Western countries are concerned not only about TikTok collecting user data, but also by the possibility of China using the app for espionage purposes, as well as influencing users through the algorithm.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Recently, Congress held a hearing on TikTok. Shou Chew, TikTok’s chief executive officer, testified in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday, March, 23rd. It remains to be seen if this hearing will influence even more action across the world.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Khristina has a BA in Cultural Anthropology with a minor in Sociology. This May, she’ll be graduating with her MBA focused on the outdoor industry. She has written poems, articles, research papers, and even a couple of screenplays. She enjoys writing and researching many different topics. When she isn’t writing, you can find her rock climbing or laying outside, soaking up the California sun.

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

A person holds up a phone about to open the TikTok app as they show it to someone else. A person holds up a phone about to open the TikTok app as they show it to someone else.

Business Marketing

A TikTok ban could be imminent in the US (for real this time)

It's been talked about for years, but thanks to rising US-China tensions, the TikTok ban may finally become reality.

March 6, 2023
your data is being tracked even when you opt out your data is being tracked even when you opt out

Business Marketing

What does data privacy look like in a post-Roe v. Wade world?

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, data privacy has become top of mind for many - here is how people are reacting and what...

July 15, 2022
Multiple monitors set up on desk with control for data enabled. Multiple monitors set up on desk with control for data enabled.

Tech News

The inventor of the internet wants to give back control of your data

(TECH NEWS) Using the internet has given us access to many things, but we've also lost control of our data. Can the father of...

May 27, 2021
Unemployment documents being handed to employer. Unemployment documents being handed to employer.

Business News

End of unemployment benefits spell disaster without plans to replace them

(BUSINESS NEWS) If Congress doesn’t agree on a stimulus extension, December 31st could be a massive “cliff” for millions of unemployed Americans

November 20, 2020

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.