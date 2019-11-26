Tech News
Google AI just isn’t as shiny as it was, or could have been
(TECH NEWS) AI now knows enough to know nobody trusts it. But is Google’s bridging the human-robot gap too little, too late?
We all know our google smart devices listen to us, right?
Shout out to my homies planning The Revolution™ in front of a television shaped like ‘one of those rap guys’ girlfriends’ in the back.
“Algorithm” has become a dirty word to consumers and sellers alike over the years because the flow of information is so one-sided. Sure, it’s creepy to talk about having food poisoning in your living room and then seeing ads for baby wipes and electrolytes on your phone in the bathroom. No arguing that. But I’ve been on the marketing side of this as well.
When I said ‘We need to include Pro-Lactation Bloggers in Facebook blasts for The Ultra Nip Soother9,000’ (not its real name [not for lack of desperate lobbying on my end] )—it was an obvious move in theory. Putting in that work just to end up seeing execution garner the company followers who never saw another thing from them via native means until we pulled out the wallet again, got me a little hostile.
And Google, listening as always, picked up on a way to communicate how exactly some algorithms worked for people on both sides. For instance, when you ask ‘Why’d my husband get approved for credit card X when I’ve got a higher credit score keeping me in nice office skirts’, Google’s shiny new deal can supposedly give you an answer.
On one hand, this move by google makes sense. It’ll increase transparency, which helps build trust, and builds profits.
On the other hand, if we go back to the Apple Card-esque hypothetical I gave, I wonder…is there any answer that would be satisfactory?
Let me pull up my parents as an example.
Mommy and Chief are around the same age, same race, each married twice, each working since their teens, and each GREAT with money management. If they both apply for a personal plane loan online so they can do a Snoopy vs Red Baron flight routine for their anniversary, and my stepdaddy gets a better deal than my mother, and the AI Explainer says ‘Well, ma’am, you were born in another country, and that influenced the decision’, that’s obviously 100% unacceptable.
The program is still in beta, but I think it’s missing a key point right out of the gate: Crappy motives behind decisions being known doesn’t make anyone feel better about them.
Providing a window isn’t enough to build trust. We have to like what we see when we look through it.
The days of ‘Just blame the algorithm’ are coming to a close. If you’re still working on cleaning up your company’s act, put more money into adequate training, re-hiring, and not being a d-bag before you try to set up transparency measures.
Opening the curtains is great, Google! Just make sure the house is clean.
Tech News
Tesla’s Cybertruck windows are the least of their growing manufacturing crises
(TECH NEWS) The new Cybertruck may look at least intriguing, with it’s shape and flawed widows, but Tesla has plenty of flaws with manufacturing.
Recently, Tesla announced its electric Cybertruck and it’s been a wild ride. If the truck design was a human, we’d say “bless their heart.” If that wasn’t embarrassing enough, during the demo they managed to smash the bullet proof windows with a metal ball! But there’s one more shortcoming that has more troubling implications: the truck wasn’t painted.
Yes, you heard us right. Tesla revealed an unpainted truck. Why? Well, it’s worth noting that Tesla’s factory paint shop in Fremont has at least 19 Clean Air Act violations, though there could be more.
The Clean Air Act has been in effect for almost 50 years, with its last major amendment occurring in 1990.This act ensures that a minimum standard of clean air is enforced, which often means large factories take on responsibility to ensure their operations don’t pollute nearby residents.
Currently, Tesla is in settlement proceedings for these violations.
According to Lisa Fasano, communications officer of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD), there are two ways Tesla can settle these violations. If both parties come to an agreement outside of court, Tesla would pay a fine, as well as correcting their violations. Otherwise, it’s onto legal action.
Tesla’s Clean Air Act violations has been an ongoing issue for over a decade. For instance, in 2003, factory emissions were found to be at only 46% efficiency – the standard was 90% efficiency.
In the last year alone, Tesla has been subject to three inspections from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Despite this, the Cybertruck has managed to accumulate over 150,000 pre-orders in under a week. According to the Tesla website, the minimum price for the truck is about $40,000, with upgrades including more motors and automated driving.
It’s enjoyable to poke fun at Tesla’s window gaffe or joke about how the Cybertruck looks like it was designed by someone who hasn’t seen a truck before. But the unpainted demo signals to a more serious ongoing problem. Tesla’s cars might leave you breathless, but it shouldn’t be because their factories fail to meet requirements set by the Clean Air Act.
Tech News
Degree holders are shifting tech hubs and affordability
(TECH NEWS) Tech hubs are shifting as degree holders move, but it’s causing some other issues and raising some interesting questions about the future of jobs
Bloomberg recently announced their annual “Brain” Indexes. The indexes are an annual reckoning of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) jobs and degree holders. The “Brain Concentration Index” approximates the number of people working full time in computer, engineering, and science jobs (including math and architecture.) It measures the median earnings for people in those jobs. It also counts how many people have a bachelor’s degree in a STEM field, or an advanced degree of any kind. It blends those things together to determine how “brainy” a city is.
Since they started in 2016, Boulder, CO has been at the top of the list. This year it’s followed by San Jose, CA, which many people might expect to be at the top. Many of the more surprising cities, like Ann Arbor, MI, Ithaca, NY, and even Lawrence, KS, are bolstered by the presence of a strong university.
It’s an interesting methodology. It’s worth noting that anyone with an advanced degree, whether it’s an MBA, a law degree, or a Ph.D. in literature, contributes to which city is a “tech hub.” It’s also worth noting how expensive many of these places are to live.
If you follow this kind of national data collection at all, you may also know that Boulder is one of the least-affordable cities in the country. So is the San Jose/Sunnyvale/Santa Clara metro area, with a median home price of 1.25 million dollars and a median household income of $117,474. (That means that the average mortgage is more than half of the average paycheck). However many people tech hubs like San Jose and San Francisco attract, they’re also hemorrhaging talent. Every day, 8 Californians move to Austin. Of the people who stay, more than half are thinking of moving.
They aren’t doing that for fun. As much flak as Californians get for gentrifying places like Austin, they’re being megagentrified out of their own homes. As salaries rise and CEO gigs attract the wealthy (and turn them into the Uberwealthy), the people who wait on tables or teach their children can’t afford to stay there anymore.
Speaking of people leaving, Bloomberg also measured what they call “brain drain,” the flow of advanced degree holders out of cities. They pair that with a decline in white-collar jobs and a decline in STEM pay to come up with their annual list. It includes places like Lebanon, PA and Kahului, HI.
All in all, it’s interesting information. But there are other factors at work that it can’t speak to. What does wage stagnation in the U.S. mean for the flow of education workers? If San Jose and San Francisco can be tech hubs based on the number of people with degrees, but people are still fleeing, what does that say about rankings like these? What human stories get lost in the shuffle? And is “tech hub” even something a city wants to be if that means running out of teachers (or making them sleep in garages)? Where does the next generation of tech hub workers come from?
Knowing the people behind the numbers makes it clear just what a mixed bag this is. Maybe we need more tech hubs like Lawrence, Kansas. Or maybe we need rent control. Or maybe we need to embrace remote work. Maybe there are no answers. As interesting as data like this is, there’s something sort of wistful about it, too.
Tech News
Apple loses money on repairs, critics cry foul on the entire process
(TECH NEWS) Apple is losing money on repairs because they hold such a restrictive hold on their tech, right to repair groups are making headway through legislation
Apple claims it’s losing money on repairs. Right to repair groups and other critics call B.S.
So, what’s the deal?
This whole thing started with Apple testifying to the Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law. During the remarks, which were crafted by Apple VP of Corporate Law, Apple insisted that over the past decade, they have spent more money than they’ve earned on repairs.
The trouble is, when you look at the official Apple repair costs (which are upwards of $329 for a screen repair!), it can be hard to see how the company could possibly be hemorrhaging cash.
Now, it’s true that AppleCare warranties might be contributing to a dip in revenue. With a warranty, users pay far less out of pocket for repairs. Matthew Gault from Motherboard provides an additional frame of reference, pointing out that many repairs and replacements have come from poorly designed keyboards on some Macbooks. In these cases, the broken keyboard can’t be fixed, so the company has been forced to replace many of these free of charge.
Regardless of how the revenue dip is occurring, though, there’s another reason critics cry foul – Apple’s restrictive repair policies.
Apple frames its insistence that users come to Apple verified locations to fix their tech as a way to keep people safe. The company argues that individuals trying to fix their phone on their own, for example, could risk dangerous results, including an exploding iPhone! While this is a possible outcome, however, some people believe the risks don’t have to be so high.
“We’ve replaced hundreds of batteries and screens for legislators while they watch…these repairs aren’t rocket science,” retorts Gay Gordon-Bryne, executive director of Repair.org. Part of the reason Apple’s products are more difficult to repair is because they often withhold parts and information, making it harder for customers to make the repairs themselves.
In fact, Apple has even released software updates rendering touch screens replaced by third parties as inconvenient or even unusable.
Those who believe in the right to repair – meaning customers should be able to fix and modify their purchases if desired – have railed against Apple for years and this current controversy is no exception.
Nathan Proctor, Right to Repair Chief at the US Public Interest Research Group, succinctly explains the situation: “Apple wants their customers, and the federal government, to accept the notion that while a repair monopoly exists, it’s a beneficial monopoly, made for our good.”
Startup pays $10K for people to leave The Bay
Google AI just isn’t as shiny as it was, or could have been
Tesla’s Cybertruck windows are the least of their growing manufacturing crises
Apple doesn’t want your feedback anymore, are they afraid?
Degree holders are shifting tech hubs and affordability
Brutally honest list of reasons you didn’t get the job interview or job offer
10 inspirational print brochure examples
For meetings that should be an email? There’s an app for that
Serial procrastinator? Your issue isn’t time management
Millennial women share about how they spend (and save) money
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
‘OK, Boomer’ can get you fired, but millennial jokes can’t?
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Ageism: How to combat discrimination in the workplace
-
Business Finance2 weeks ago
Does Apple Card discriminate against women? Maybe…
-
Social Media2 weeks ago
This LinkedIn graphic shows you where your profile is lacking
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
6 simple self-care tips to keep any busy entrepreneur sane
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Accessibility to your website could make or break your brand
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Hear me out – Google Alerts but for Facebook Groups
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Amazon Ring exposed wifi passwords; let’s talk ethics