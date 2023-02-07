I know everyone thinks ChatGPT is about to take everyone’s jobs, and I’m not in that camp – I’ve been enjoying manipulating the AI to do fun things. Like writing cover letters.



What follows is The Pope applying for a marketing position:

Dear Hiring Manager,

I am writing this letter to express my strong interest in the marketing position that is currently open at your organization. As the spiritual leader of the Roman Catholic Church and a widely recognized public figure, I believe that I possess the unique skills and experience that make me an ideal candidate for this role.

Throughout my tenure as Pope, I have been dedicated to spreading the message of love, peace, and compassion to people of all backgrounds and cultures. I have also been actively involved in various marketing campaigns and initiatives aimed at promoting the Catholic Church and its values. Whether through delivering powerful speeches, participating in high-profile events, or utilizing modern technology and social media platforms, I have consistently demonstrated my ability to effectively engage with a wide range of audiences.

In addition to my extensive experience in marketing and public relations, I bring to the table a deep understanding of the importance of strategic planning, creative problem solving, and data-driven decision making. As Pope, I have overseen the development of numerous global initiatives that have involved extensive collaboration with a variety of stakeholders and partners, and I am confident that I would be able to bring the same level of dedication and commitment to this role.

Finally, I would like to emphasize that my passion for marketing and my commitment to using this field to make a positive impact in the world are unparalleled. I believe that with my skills, experience, and passion, I would be an asset to your team and would make a significant contribution to your organization’s mission.

Thank you for considering my application. I look forward to the opportunity to discuss my qualifications further.

Sincerely, Pope [Your Name]

Why on earth it said “[Your Name]” at the end is beyond me. The rest is glorious, I just love it.

What follows is a cover letter ChatGPT wrote for Satan who is applying for a software engineering role:

Dear Hiring Manager,

I am writing to apply for the software engineering position at your company. As the Prince of Darkness and ruler of Hell, I have extensive experience leading a team and handling complex tasks.

In my previous role as the Lord of the Underworld, I managed a team of demons responsible for maintaining the infernal realms and overseeing the torment of souls. I have a proven track record of successfully implementing new systems and processes, as well as finding innovative solutions to difficult problems.

I am skilled in a variety of programming languages, including Python, Java, and C++. I am also familiar with modern software development methodologies and tools, such as agile and Git.

In addition to my technical expertise, I am a strong communicator and thrive in a collaborative work environment. I am confident that my skills and experience make me a valuable asset to your team.

Thank you for considering my application. I look forward to the opportunity to discuss how I can contribute to the success of your company.

Sincerely, Satan

I’d say that ChatGPT nailed it for both – it’s not great at writing actual resumes, but cover letters that no one reads anyways? Pretty nifty!