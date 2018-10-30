Tech News
IRL Glasses magically block all screens (ads) around you
(TECH) IRL Glasses block out screens, allowing you to enjoy a variety of previously screen-dominated venues in visual peace.
Screens are pretty much ubiquitous in all but the least-developed parts of America, and getting away from them during a night out usually isn’t easy. If you’re somebody who suffers from screen overload throughout the day, a product called “IRL Glasses” may hold the solution for you.
The concept behind the IRL Glasses is fairly straightforward: they’re a pair of sunglasses made from a material that blocks light specifically from most television, monitor, and mobile device screens, allowing the wearer to experience through a screen-free view a variety of environments which are typically dominated by visual clutter.
For example, someone wearing the IRL Glasses might be able to tolerate the numerous screens lining the wall in a Subway or tune out the closest TV on a sports bar’s patio. The glasses might even come in handy during road trips if you habitually check your phone while driving or find yourself distracted by screens along the way.
It’s clear that the primary intention for the IRL Glasses is to prevent unwanted screen exposure, but the glasses actually have a less self-aware application: screen addiction treatment. In theory, people hoping to cut down on involuntary screen use could don these glasses to help remind them that they’re in a no-screens period of the day.
Regardless of how you decide to use the IRL Glasses, however, the basic principle is definitely conducive to better eye health and substantially less unwanted news exposure.
There are still a couple of inherent problems with the glasses’ design, chief among which is the fact that they’re sunglasses by default. While the material used to facilitate the glasses’ function is naturally tinted, one can easily make the point that wearing a pair of IRL Glasses while indoors is inconvenient (not to mention tacky). Obviously, a non-tinted model—if possible—would solve this issue.
Another less-obvious problem is that the lens material doesn’t actually block all screens. While LCD, LED, and CRT screens will show up as black when viewed through the IRL Glasses, OLED screens—the screens found on some Android phones and the newer iPhone X line—will still show up like usual.
IRL Glasses are currently in development via Kickstarter, but given that they’ve wildly exceeded their funding goal, they’re projected to be available mid-2019 for less than $100.
Larry Ellison bashes Amazon for using Oracle databases, not AWS
(TECHNOLOGY) Oracle has one hell of a selling point – their major competitor uses Oracle instead of their own product.
It’s rare that a company would out a major client, but in the case of Oracle, Co-Founder and Executive Chair Larry Ellison did just that on Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street. In a discussion of how they’ll compete with major competitor, Amazon (who also offers database services – Amazon Web Services (AWS)), Ellison pointed out the irony that Amazon isn’t powered by their own databases, they use Oracle’s “superior” technology.
It seems tacky to put a client on the spot, but when their a direct competitor, there’s literally no better sales tool than doing just that. Smart.
Amazon has already mapped out their future transition to Amazon AWS, but for now, Ellison and his team have one hell of a talking point. And it’s not the first time he’s gone after Bezos’ baby.
Below is the full interview, and it’s fascinating that this titan of tech can not only be so gutsy, but open with their shortcomings as well. It gives a fascinating perspective into what’s next in big tech:
Survey bot for Slack kills the dreaded back and forths
(TECHNOLOGY) Slack is an amazing productivity tool, but it can also be a huge time waster – help balance the two with this survey bot.
Slack has taken many an office by storm by providing a platform for team communication. A major part of being a team is employing the aspect of democracy and leaving questions to a vote. So many questions. Sometimes too many questions.
Standuply understands this aspect, and has created a polling feature that can be added to Slack. These polls can be a one-time question or a recurring event through a schedule you select.
Polls can help Agile teams with checking their mood, as well as estimating stories from a project backlog. This may also be a huge time saver when the dreaded, “Hey, team, where should we go to lunch?” question pops up.
So how does it work? First, you create a poll. To do that, you select a schedule to run a Slack poll for your team. This can work with any time zone or to each team member’s local time. From there, you select participants, then customize poll questions and answers.
And, like any good vote in a democracy, results can be posted anonymously. That way Stephanie can anonymously complain about everyone “always picking Olive Garden for lunch.” (joke below)
i offered to buy the admin team lunch today bc they worked their asses off all month & i asked if anyone had any requests & a lady who tells me my head is stuck up my ass once a week said
“literally anything but olive garden”
enjoy all u can eat olive garden stephanie we family pic.twitter.com/lTgTxwGgq3
— jesse hall (@_jessehall_) September 1, 2018
From here, based on a schedule, Standuply will then reach out to selected people and will survey them right in Slack. Team members will provide their answers, and a survey bot aggregates them to serve overall charts with survey results.
After the survey, results can be delivered to a Slack channel, or via direct message, email, or Webhook. Regular surveys can be automated, or it can just be a one and done thing.
Other examples of ways to use polls is to get a gauge from a remote team about where they worked from on certain days. Run enough of these polls and one can pose it against individuals’ productivity to see if a certain location helps or hinders an employee’s output.
Standuply is also working on a version to have Slash commands work within polling.
Facebook policy sets themselves up for yet another failure
(TECH) Facebook’s role in news consumption increases, and their new policy regarding news is raising eyebrows.
Facebook did not get a lot of likes a when it was facing scrutiny for taking money for Russian ads, and their subsequent role in the 2016 Presidential election. In response to that, Facebook announced its Ad Archive – a public political archive to allow users more transparency in who purchased those ads like you can on television. Additionally, they changed their political ads policy.
Of course, the goal of this is to promote transparency and give the public an opportunity to scrutinize advertisers and have more control about what they do with that information. Facebook and the world at large acknowledges that still isn’t a perfect solution, and there are many problems left to work out, including how perpetrators can get around the new rules by simply setting up an LLC.
Now, Facebook says they will include news pages in their Ad Archives. While this decision was originally opposed by many news publishers, and Facebook compromised by putting them in a separate category, it has officially become part of Facebook policy.
To be a news page, there are several criteria pages and promoters must follow, including focusing on current events and news, spreading factual and true information, and publishing content that is not user generated or aggregated from other areas of the web. Also, the amount of advertising content can not exceed the amount of content related to news.
Facebook’s decision to include news publishers involved some input from The Trust Project was a decent step, but it’s almost certain that many publishers are raising their eyebrows at the decision to include them in the archive, with the indication that news organizations are as suspect as corrupt Russian players. It is particularly grating in an environment where Twitter has opted not to lump news and Russian actors together.
Certainly, how publishers spend their dollars and make platform decisions will be impacted, especially as this continues. Given the broad domains of ad archive – elections, elected officials, and issues of national importance – we are likely to see how things play out over the next few months.
The biggest concern of course, is how this sets Facebook up for another failure in regards to how it handles news, and how this will impact the people receiving that news. And hopefully, we find out before the stakes are too high.
