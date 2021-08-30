Tech News
What are large language models (LLMs), why have they become controversial?
(TECHNOLOGY) Large language models guide our AI training and recently, ethicists have pointed out serious flaws in LLMs (which cost some their jobs).
“Ethical” and “AI” aren’t two words often seen together (and one of them seems rare enough on its own these days), yet artificial intelligence ethics are extremely important for all of the non-artificial beings meandering around – especially when AI has the possibility to shape and influence real-world events.
The problems presented by unethical AI actions start with large language models (LLMs) and a fairly high-profile firing in Silicon Valley.
The Morning Brew’s Hayden Field explains that large language models are machine learning processes used to make AI “smarter” – if only perceptibly. You’ve seen them in use before if you use Google Docs, Grammarly, or any number of other services contingent on relatively accurate predictive text, including AI-generated emails and copy.
This style of machine learning is the reason we have things like GPT-3 (one of the most expansive large language models available) and Google’s BERT, which is responsible for the prediction and analysis you see in Google Search. It’s a clear convenience that represents one of the more impressive discoveries in recent history.
However, Field also summarizes the problem with large language models, and it’s not one we can ignore. “Left unchallenged, these models are effectively a mirror of the internet: the good, the mundane, and the disturbing,” she writes. Remember Microsoft’s AI experiment, Tay?! Yikes.
If you’ve spent any time in the darker corners of the Internet (or even just in the YouTube comment section) you’re aware of how profoundly problematic people’s observations can be. The fact that most, if not all of those interactions are catalogued by large language models is infinitely more troubling.
GPT-3 has a database spanning much of the known (and relatively unknown) Internet; as Field mentions, “the entirety of English-language Wikipedia makes up just 0.6% of GPT-3’s training data,” making it nearly impossible to comprehend just how much information the large language model has taken in.
So when the word “Muslim” was given to GPT-3 in an exercise in which it was supposed to finish the sentence, it should come as no surprise that in over 60 percent of cases, the model returned violent or stereotypical results. The Internet has a nasty habit of holding on to old information or biases as well as ones that are evergreen, and they’re equally available to inform large language models.
Dr. Timnit Gebru, a former member of Google’s Ethical AI division, recognized these problems and teamed up with Dr. Emily Bender of University of Washington and coworker Margaret Mitchell to publish a paper detailing the true dangers of the largest language models.
Gebru and Mitchell were fired within a few months of each other shortly after the paper warning of LLM dangers was published.
There is a hilariously high number of other ethical issues regarding large language models. They take up an inordinate amount of processing power, with one model training generating up to 626,000 pounds of CO2. They also tend to grow, making that impact higher over time.
They also have a lot of trouble incorporating languages that are not specifically American English due to the majority of training taking place here, making it tough for smaller countries or cultures to develop their own machine learning at a comparable pace, which widens the gap and strengthens ill perceptions that feed into the potential for prejudicial commentary from the AI.
The future of large language models is uncertain, but with the models being unsustainable, potentially problematic, and largely inaccessible to the majority of the non-English-speaking world, it’s hard to imagine that they will continue to accelerate upward. And given what we know about them now, it’s hard to see why anyone would want them to.
Tech News
How Zoom ‘Focus Mode’ just made meetings infinitely better
(TECHNOLOGY) Zoom has introduced a new feature that makes unruly meetings and interactive webinars more professional, instantly.
Despite riffing on Zoom in the past, the platform is admittedly useful in its utilitarian way. The sheer number of people who use the video conferencing service (and thus are familiar with it) exceeds 300 million, something that stemmed from Zoom seeing unprecedented use during the pandemic. Now, the company is rolling out a new feature.
Zoom’s Focus Mode is a feature that allows the host to prevent users from seeing each other. In theory, this can cut down on distractions and other “unruly behavior,” according to Lifehacker.
While Focus Mode doesn’t include an audio setting, muting everyone is still an option for potentially loud guests.
The Focus Mode setting is available for anyone who has updated their Zoom app to the most recent version (5.7.3 or higher), but individual users have slightly different settings with which to contend than their administrator counterparts. If that’s the case for you, after logging into the web version of Zoom, you’ll find Focus Mode in the “Meetings” tab of the Settings section; toggling it on will enable Focus Mode for any subsequent meetings.
Larger accounts (e.g., corporate licenses or school administrators) will need to enable Focus Mode from the “Account Settings” section (found by opening the “Account Management” menu from the “Admin” section). It’s under the “Meetings” tab; if you see a prompt to “Enable” Focus Mode, you can use it, but if not, you don’t have permission to do so.
Once Focus Mode is enabled, you can turn it on in meetings for which you’re the host by clicking the “More” button in the toolbar and selecting the Focus Mode option.
This is a feature that, despite its relative simplicity, has the capacity to do wonders. For any educators who teach (or go back to teaching this year) on Zoom, for example, being able to prevent one’s peers from distracting them or egging them on is a dream come true. However, Focus Mode should be used sparingly, if only because of basic human psychology.
Zoom fatigue is, at least partially, due to the burnout from not seeing one’s coworkers or friends outside of a screen. By taking away the ability to see others’ faces (save for the meeting host’s, of course) during a meeting, you’re dehumanizing the experience and isolating the people on the other side of the camera from each other. That may work in the short-term, but using Focus Mode too often will absolutely have a deleterious effect on collaboration–and mental health.
Nevertheless, it’s good to see Zoom incorporating new features as competition emerges. If Focus Mode sounds like something you want to check out, it should be available in your individual account settings if your software is up to date.
Tech News
3 incredible ways bug-sized robots are changing the world
(TECH NEWS) Robots are at the forefront of tech advancements. But why should we care? Here are some noticeable ways robots are changing the world.
When we envision the robots that will (and already are) transforming our world, we’re most likely thinking of something human- or dog-sized. So why are scientists hyper-focusing on developing bug-sized (or even smaller!) robots?
Medical advances
Tiny robots could assist in better drug delivery, as well as conduct minor internal surgeries that wouldn’t otherwise require incisions.
Rescue operations
We’ve all heard about the robot dogs that can rescue people who’ve been buried beneath rubble or sheets of snow. However, in some circumstances these machines are too bulky to do the job safely. Bug-sized robots are a less invasive savior in high-intensity environments, such as mine fields, that larger robots would not be able to navigate without causing disruption.
Exploration
Much like the insects after which these robots were designed, they can be programmed to work together (think: ants building a bridge using their own bodies). This could be key in exploring surfaces like Mars, which are not safe for humans to explore freely. Additionally, tiny robots that can be set to construct and then deconstruct themselves could help astronauts in landings and other endeavors in space.
Why insects?
Well, perhaps the most important reason is that insects have “nature’s optimized design”. They can jump vast distances (fleas), hold items ten times the weight of their own bodies (ants) and perform tasks with the highest efficiency (bees) – all qualities that, if utilized correctly, would be extremely beneficial to humans. Furthermore, a bug-sized bot is economical. If one short-circuits or gets lost, it won’t totally break the bank.
What’s next?
Something scientists have yet to replicate in robotics is the material elements that make insects so unique and powerful, such as tiny claws or sticky pads. What if a robot could produce excrement that could build something, the way bees do in their hives, or spiders do with their webs? While replicating these materials is often difficult and costly, it is undoubtedly the next frontier in bug-inspired robotics – and it will likely open doors for humans that we never imaged possible.
This is all to say that in the pursuit of creating strong, powerful robots, they need not always be big in stature – sometimes, the tiniest robots are just the best for the task.
Tech News
Airbnb has blocked 50K+ bookings for being too big during COVID-19
(NEWS) Airbnb has cancelled a huge number of reservations as a security precaution during COVID-19 in the past year or so.
In the last year or so, Airbnb has purposefully prevented at least 50,000 people from making irresponsible reservations on their properties, in many cases blocking those people from the platform itself. This prevention, at least in theory, helped cut down on the number of COVID parties during the pandemic.
According to The Verge, Airbnb’s head of trust and safety communication, Ben Breit, acknowledged blocked reservations in several cities across the United States, including Dallas, San Diego, and New Orleans. Breit confirmed that this response was an attempt to prevent large gatherings and parties during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic during which many areas banned group activities involving more than a few people.
While some requests for reservations were simply denied or “redirected”, many users were blocked from using Airbnb entirely. Airbnb noted that the number of blocked requests outpaced the number of people who were blocked, signifying that some accounts attempted to make more than one reservation before being removed from the platform.
Airbnb reportedly stated that “Instituting a global ban on parties and events is in the best interest of public health” prior to enacting a total ban on rentals at the beginning of 2020, a decision that gave way to the blocks and redirections in the last 12 months.
The evaluation system used to flag problematic reservations is relatively simple, according to Breit: “If you are under the age of 25 and you don’t have a history of positive reviews, we will not allow you to book an entire home listing local to where you live.”
But Airbnb didn’t entirely remove multiple-body listings or large rentals. The Verge reports that flagged users with the aforementioned criteria were still able to book both small rentals in local locations and larger rentals in reasonably distant locations.
Regardless of the optics here, Airbnb’s policy efficacy can’t be ignored. Multiple cities reported comparatively “quiet” holiday seasons–something that may contribute to Airbnb’s decision to extend their policy through the end of this summer.
The hosting company is also offering increased security measures, such as noise detection and a 24-hour hotline, at a discounted rate to property owners.
As both the vaccine gap and the proliferation of the Delta variant of COVID-19 continue to contribute to outbreaks, one can reasonably expect Airbnb to hold to this policy.
