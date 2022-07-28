Makers, here’s a curated list of free business growth tools

Finding tools to help you in your business can be a time-consuming project, especially when you consider the number of apps and software that are available. And the truth is that as a maker, you really just want to focus on making things, right!?

MakerBox hopes to make finding those tools easier with their Airtable list of curated products that have generous free plans (emphasis on free).

MakerBox does the searching for you, so you can quickly grab apps that fit and let you focus on building and growth, rather than spending your precious time searching for the right tool or finding someone to build your tools.

MakerBox currently has a list of over 600 tools for makers across 13 different categories, including:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Finance

Product management

Project management

Hiring

Sales

Marketing

Legal

Design

Analytics and more

Once you create your own list of tools, you can use Airtable to sort the list by 10 different columns to compare apples to apples and oranges to oranges. The list is continually updated with new tools and products.

Once you join, you’ll get monthly updates about new free products. Every product is checked out to make sure it fits for indie makers.

According to the company’s site, MakerBox does charge a one-time fee of $49, which is currently discounted to $29 as a “limited offer until the recession ends.”

They say that payment gives you lifetime access with monthly updates of new products, but only as long as the developers work on the product. It is a startup that just recently went live on ProductHunt, whose listing has gained 1.4K upvotes and 820 followers, but that’s no indication of its longevity.

If you have a product you think fits into the MakerBox list, you can submit it here.

To get back to making things, we think it’s worth a quick peek at MakerBox for growth tools.