Wicked awesome tool monetizes your unused leads

Something about balance

Look up “fatal freelancing fails” and I’m pretty sure you’ll find “work overload” as one of the top results. You don’t want to feel like you’re mismanaging your workload, but you also don’t want to miss a good opportunity: one of the many burdens of a gig economy.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have some kind of personal assistant that knew exactly what you wanted that you could assign to take on some of the extra work, kind of like Michael Keaton in Multiplicity? You’d have so much more free time to do the things that you wanted to focus on. No doubt there’s projects that have been sitting around you’re not too keen on starting or maybe you’re worried you won’t be able to get around to them.

Well we’re not at the point of being able to clone ourselves, but one company offers a way for you to monetize those leads you’re dragging your feet on so that you never have to turn down freelance work.

Introductions

Meet Mitch.

Think of Mitch as an assistant who monetizes the extra leads you either don’t want or don’t have time for. There’s nothing to download, so all you have to do is email Mitch and then he processes what you want done. Mitch basically establishes a payout for the team based on the percentage that you indicate you want to earn for each project.

Mitch checks in with you for approval for leads before work has started along with any final approvals before work is ever sent to the client.

So you can be assured Mitch isn’t making questionable decisions on your behalf without your knowledge.

Mitch comes complete with a team

It’s fun to think of Mitch as a modernized Johnny 5 that acts as your right-hand, but on the backend there are skilled designers and engineers who are properly vetted; reviewing projects and stepping in when needed. You also have the ability to approve of the team that was assigned to you, look through their previous work history so that you’re able to determine if they’re a good fit for your project before any work gets started.

Mitch is intended to be thought of as both an extension of yourself and a team leader that you can trust to handle the projects you are not personally working on.

Batteries not included

Beyond this, Mitch is a bit of a mystery. Cameron Sadler, Founder of TrapFi Technologies, has not provided any other details regarding “how it works” or what many of the features should look like but states there should be a case study available “soon” as stated by Cameron here (refer to comments). So far, it’s been stated that Mitch has helped some clients “build out some API endpoints, debug some JS, automatic deployment, and more.”

Currently the only type of freelancers this would benefit at the moment are those that have engineering and design leads, but I’m sure there will be more to come in the future.

Mitch isn’t available yet, so you’ll have to Join the Waitlist on the website for more updates, but if it does all it says it can, I think it would be a resource worth trying out for anyone with a lot on their plate.

