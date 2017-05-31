Polymail just made productivity extremely good looking

New Polymail update is sexy as hell

With Polymail, email is so much more than mail, and with its new update, it’s so much more than so much more than mail: it’s a clever, intuitive sales enablement tool that will jumpstart productivity for your entire team.

It’s safe to say email has never been so elegant.

Daaayum, you fancy

Polymail, “the modern email client, redesigned”, was released last year, and continues to redesign its capabilities. The email platform’s latest update added some pretty sweet features to its already impressive suite of tools.

You could already track the performance of your emails with detailed insights into open and reply rates, but now you can send personalized emails to multiple prospects at the same time and access real-time statistics for each custom message.

Not only does this save you loads of time, it also helps you optimize each campaign on the fly by benchmarking performance of each email.

It’d be a shame to let all of these personalization efforts go to waste by losing track of who you’re talking to. That’s why Polymail lets you build thorough contact profiles for every prospect you talk to. These profiles include social links, job descriptions, and a complete history of all your past interactions so you can stay up to speed with every potential customer, every second.

To be sure you don’t miss a crucial moment, Polymail sends you instant alerts whenever your messages are opened, clicked or downloaded.

For a holistic view of all your campaigns, you can easily monitor all email activity in a live feed, too.

Strength in numbers

You can get accelerate your whole sales team with Polymail for Teams: send and track campaigns as a team, save shared message templates for anyone on your team to edit and use, and find your top performers using Team Analytics.

Why settle for boring email when you can have outreach, collaboration, and analytics in one place?

You literally have no excuse: Polymail is available for desktop, mobile and tablet so whatever device you’re using you can keep up with your messages, tracking notifications, prospects and customers. “I don’t want to pay, what if it’s crap?” Also an invalid argument. There’s a free 14-day trial if you want to check it out, and a free 21-day trial for the Teams edition.

What are you waiting for? Go make your email e-marvelous.

