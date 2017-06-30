Another minimalist to-do app (but this one’s actually helpful)

To-Do: Talk About To-Do

I’ve spoken endlessly on my affinity for to-do lists. In every single one of my bags and throughout my house, you are likely to find a to-do list covered in chicken scratch.

For the bulk of my life, I’ve been a pen-to-paper kind of gal, however, I have slowly been transitioning to using my phone for all of my affairs. Not because I prefer technology, but because I always have a tendency of making a to-do list and then leaving it behind somewhere.

The perfect fit

As a result, I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect to-do list app (because without it, how else will I ever remember to get my mail?) In this search, I recently stumbled upon Clean ToDo.

The platform has a tidy, minimalist look that allows users to keep all of their tasks in one convenient place.

While this is not a revolutionary form of technology, as there are many rivals, apps for things such as to-do lists offer different things for different people.

Clean ToDo Features

As far as Clean ToDo goes, it offers simplified to-do list, enhanced tag management, statistics, flip card, calendar, and data synch. It also offers separating your list into daily tasks and future tasks.

With simplified to-do lists, you are able to manage your tasks into “today” and “to-do.”

This helps users to make to-do lists part of their daily routine, as you make a list each day that consists of what needs to be accomplished immediately.

Increase accomplishments

Enhanced tag management allows users to create and filter tags for organization (i.e. family, work, finances, etc.) You can manage your success rate of accomplishing tasks by use of statistics; you can also export a report of the stats.

For the days when you have too many tasks, the Flip Card option allows you to view your tasks one by one in order to maintain your focus. And, to keep yourself on track, there is a calendar feature that notifies you of tasks – even in flight mode.

Ask Not What Clean ToDo Can Do For You…

Clean ToDo works across different platforms through data synch. Tasks saved to your phone will automatically sync with your tablet. Again, while not breaking the mold, the minimalism, mixed with the features, may be the perfect match for a busy, on-the-go individual.

