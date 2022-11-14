Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Social Media

A look into Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter employees

Elon Musk has been a hoot to follow after beginning his position of Twitter owner. The latest, and first email, was an interesting one.

Published

person typing representing twitter email

New information keeps rolling in about the Elon Musk Twitter takeover and, well, none of it looks good. Musk recently addressed his employees through a number of emails sent out, talking about completely ending remote work and fighting against spam. 

The business mogul previously warned his employees of tough times on the surface. Ironically, since then, workers have been forced to work only from the office unless they provided proof of a written exemption. Reportedly, all employees have also been told to work forty hours a week from the office since Musk took over the rights to Twitter. 

No one is shocked by this because he recently made a comment that only exceptional workers would have the choice of working remotely. After he stated this, the remote work policy at Tesla ended, forcing staff to work in the office only at 40 hours a week. 

As soon as Musk became the owner of Twitter, he laid off numerous employees after having a Tesla engineer review code, only to hire many of them back in the same breath. After all the drama, he finally found the time to connect with Twitter’s current employees, who have been on the edge of their seats for months. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I’m sure you aren’t expecting anything soft, and you’re right for that expectation, because Twitter employees now have big shoes to fill. Musk set intense product deadlines along with the promise of various new features.

He tweeted and then deleted that it was advised for employees to sleep at the office to meet deadlines. Photos have surfaced from workers showing themselves and others on the floor in sleeping bags. 

After he recently announced plans to implement a new verification program that costs $8 monthly, several verified accounts were found imitating Musk, all of which he banned. Sorry, Kathy Griffin. The verification plan, called the “Blue” program, won’t be offered to new accounts as of right now. Twitter is currently working on reducing spam and not allowing verified accounts to change their display names – which is exactly what the people want…or not.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Person looking at Mastadon, Twitter competitor in Germany, on laptop Person looking at Mastadon, Twitter competitor in Germany, on laptop

Social Media

1 million Twitter users move to German competitor

With the Elon Musk takeover of Twitter, changes are underway and on the horizon. 1 million users are on the way out...to Germany.

4 days ago
man coding representing elon musk changes to twitter man coding representing elon musk changes to twitter

Social Media

Elon Musk brings in Tesla engineers to review Twitter’s code

In the heaping pile of changes Elon Musk is bringing to Twitter, the next one is a hoot: Tesla engineers reviewing Twitter's code.

November 7, 2022
twitter, owned by elon musk, on phone showing blue verification checkmark twitter, owned by elon musk, on phone showing blue verification checkmark

Social Media

Elon Musk says the infamous blue checkmark will be overhauled

Changes are piling in as Elon Musk steps into his role at Twitter's owner, including the choice to overhaul blue checkmark verifications.

November 2, 2022
elon musk elon musk

Social Media

Elon Musk disbands Twitter’s board the day after acquisition

It's been a rocky road for Elon Musk taking over Twitter, but after the official announcement, he immediately begins to make staff changes.

November 1, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.