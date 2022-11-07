Connect with us

Elon Musk brings in Tesla engineers to review Twitter’s code

In the heaping pile of changes Elon Musk is bringing to Twitter, the next one is a hoot: Tesla engineers reviewing Twitter’s code.

man coding representing elon musk changes to twitter

You’ve heard his name everywhere – the controversial billionaire that seems to always find a way to make headlinesElon Musk. 

The business magnate recently bought Twitter and is already taking steps to make it his own little bubble of Muskness. One of those steps was recently revealed, following the dramatic Twitter deal that allowed him to officially own the social media network. It’s been reported that Musk has already hired one of his Tesla engineers to review the site’s code. 

Interesting? The last time we checked, Tesla manufactures electric cars, not media networks. 

So, why would he do this? Well, according to some sources, it could be a matter of trust. It’s circulating that an “unnamed source” told Bloomberg that the engineer was there to educate Elon Musk on Twitter’s code. According to that report, Twitter’s code was recently frozen promptly when the deal closed. The measure was taken to keep some(one) from messing with it. 

Though I’m sure it isn’t hard to imagine, Bloomberg made sure to point out that the company did a code freeze of the same sort when the Twitter deal was first announced in April. 

Interestingly enough, Musk has also been asking people he holds meetings with to bring “code.” Okay, then. 

The people of Twitter are always ready to speak, and they’ve had a lot to say about the secrecy of Musk and what he’s doing with the platform. Many are saying the concept is ridiculous. I mean, it’s not far off to think that.

The picture of an automotive engineer reviewing potentially millions of lines of code and reporting to our age’s most revered geniuses sounds…a little comical. Let’s just be honest, a lot of us have no idea what’s going on here. 

There are other reports alleging that Musk is bringing in even more engineers to Twitter, along the lines of 50 of them. The engineers have little to zero experience with social media networks, especially when it comes to designing them. They’re actually said to use a completely different programming “language” than that of Twitters. We’re incredibly interested to see how this pans out.

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

