Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Social Media

Elon Musk to cut 75% of Twitter’s workforce, employees protest

Elon Musk finally owns Twitter. With news releasing that it’s official, he makes the devastating statement of impending layoffs.

Published

twitter on phone, owned by Elon Musk

We saw this from a mile away, that’s for sure. Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been ramping up to be a long, arduous, heartbreaking process. I say heartbreaking because recently Elon Musk stated that he plans to either replace or eradicate 75% of the Twitter workforce.

That is a devastating number. Now, Twitter doesn’t have a million and a half employees sure. But the people who do work there have lives. They have families who need that income, especially now. Inflation doesn’t seem to be slowing down and most believe the only way for it to stop is to see another crash as we did in 2008.

If that is actually the case, the people working here will need jobs. If a larger company like Amazon did the same thing, there would be public outrage, so it is no surprise that Twitter employees are protesting this move. Their livelihoods are on the line.

In an open letter being circulated by Twitter employees, they are making demands. Honestly, they have the right. You’re talking about going from 7,500 to 2,000 workers in a blink of an eye…and why exactly?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In an article by TIME Musk stated, “that the social media company is bloated, and has also said its workforce has a strong left-wing bias”.

But what does that have to do with anything? The employees do not make up the Twitter policies, so as long as they continue to do their jobs, why does it matter if most of the workforce is left-wing?

Parler, the free speech platform is most likely made up of mostly right-wing individuals, but that doesn’t mean they should be fired or face disciplinary action.

In the Twitter employee’s open letter they said “A threat of this magnitude is reckless, undermines our users’ and customers’ trust in our platform, and is a transparent act of worker intimidation.”

The letter also demands that Musk does not make changes to staff based on political beliefs. If changes are made, he must commit to fair severance policies and for employees to be treated with dignity.

In my favorite line, Twitter employees have demanded they not be “treated as mere pawns in a game played by billionaires”. They are right though. I think when people make decisions like this, they believe the fallout isn’t insignificant, but what we all need to remember – rich or poor – is that we are all people trying to survive in this world. These people at Twitter need their jobs in this harsh economy and firing them without a second thought is condemning them to more struggle and hardship.

If people need to be fired, fire them with sound reasoning, not because their viewpoints are different from yours.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Written By

A native New Englander who migrated to Austin on a whim, Stephanie Dominique is a freelance copywriter, novelist, and certificate enthusiast. When she's not getting howled at by two dachshunds or inhaling enough sugar to put a giant into shock, she is reading, cooking or writing about her passions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

google building google building

Business News

Google CEO discusses anti-trust investigations, layoffs

With strict competition and anti-trust allegations, Google is slipping down the path of layoffs and company cuts.

September 15, 2022
snap download on ipad app store snap download on ipad app store

Social Media

Snap lays off 20% of workforce, cancels original programming

Snap will lay off 20% of its workforce, which is over 1,000 employees due to missed revenue and earnings in the second quarter.

September 2, 2022
layoffs layoffs

Business Finance

Earnings fall, layoffs rise – VCSO, META, NFLX, and others

Layoffs have been trickling in and more are feared - market conditions have combined to pave the way for more, but it's not inevitable...

July 16, 2022
elon musk elon musk

Social Media

5 plausible theories on why Musk rescinded his Twitter takeover

After a rocky path to purchasing Twitter came to a head, Elon Musk backed out of the deal and is now being hit with...

July 13, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.