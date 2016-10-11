Productivity made simple and beautiful through Polymail

Remembering simpler times

We continue to talk about growth and evolution in technology. While most would agree that this growth is a good thing, a few of us become nostalgic for a simpler time.

Read also: The type of promotional emails I actually enjoy getting



In order to completely give up technology, one would likely have to fall off the grid. It may be easier to combine the aspects of technology and simplicity.

“Back in my day…”

Traveling back to the origins of the internet, email was the most important technologically communicative medium. That still remains true for many internet users, as email is a vital aspect of personal and organizational communication.

While most platforms of email are user-friendly and not too over our heads, some may yearn for minimalism. This can be found in the form of Polymail.

‘Simple, beautiful, powerful email’

Polymail, described as “simple, beautiful, powerful email,” is an email tool created to aid in productivity. It exists in both mobile and desktop format.

With an array of features, Polymail has redesigned email-client communication. Features include contact profiles, management of different accounts, email tracking, send later, snooze emails, un-send email, and one-click unsubscribe.

How it works

Contact profiles allows for detailed information about your clients. Job title, location, and social media profiles are available to be saved in addition to a photo.

Polymail lets users organize email across Gmail, iCloud, Google Apps, Outlook, Yahoo Mail, and IMAP. With this, a unified search option is available that allows you to find emails throughout all accounts.

With email tracking, users are notified as soon as a recipient views their email. This also works if the email was sent to multiple people.

Clockwork-like email

Scheduling is also available if a user is a crafting a late-night email that would be more appropriate to send in the morning. Like setting an alarm, users can select the time they want the email to be sent.

On the subject of alarms, there is a snooze option.

If an email pops up that is not pressing at the moment, users can set a reminder to see the email again when they have more time for it.

Fix your mistakes

If an email was sent too soon, to the wrong person, with a misspelling, etc., users have the option to un-send the email, simply by clicking ‘undo’ within the first few seconds of sending. Another simple one-click option is unsubscribing from spam or newsletters.

Polymail can be beneficial for those managing several accounts, as it puts everything in one place. However, someone with just a work email and a personal email may not benefit as much Sometimes it’s best to keep those things separate.

#Polymail