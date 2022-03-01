Tech News
What you need to know about how the Metaverse is changing marketing
(TECHNOLOGY) More brands are piling into the Metaverse as it continues to expand. What does this mean for marketing going forward and how to get started?
Have you started thinking about marketing for the metaverse? It’s not as far away as it seems.
What’s the metaverse again?
The easiest description of the metaverse is that it’s a virtual shared space where people are represented through virtual avatars. These spaces are open-ended and expand as users join. Their purpose is to combine the virtual with reality.
Per the Influencer Marketing Hub, a few of the Key Characteristics of Metaverses, outlined by Matthew Ball, are that they are always active, exist in real-time, players have individual agency, they are self-contained and fully functioning universes, a mix of different platforms, and they have user-generated content (UGC).
Knowing and understanding what the Metaverse is and what it’s capable of will give digital marketers a leg up. The first thing to recognize is which target markets are expected to use the metaverse. Millennials and Gen Zers currently use games like Roblox and virtual reality technology making them the expected users although that may change over time.
Below are some ideas Influencer laid out explaining what some brands are currently doing.
Parallel Marketing
Simply expand what you’re already doing in the real world to the metaverse. As an example, the beer brand Stella Artois is known to sponsor horse races so they partnered with Zed Run to create a platform where the user can trade, race, and breed NFT virtual horses.
Immersive Experience
Of course, you can consider virtual billboards, but you can also use that as a touchpoint for an interactive experience. “We have seen early movers offer immersive experiences to their users such as a Lil Nas X concert in Roblox, the Gucci Garden experience visits, and the virtual rendition of the Washington Heights neighborhood as part of Warner Bros.’ promotion of In the Heights.” Creating a more engaging brand is key for the metaverse advertising experience.
Collectibles
People love to create collections of things and your business can take part. One idea is to make limited-edition items only available in the Metaverse. The Gucci Garden Experience is twofold. One part experience and the other part collectible. The Roblox blog announced, “The Gucci Garden experience on Roblox is divided into themed rooms, where visitors can immerse themselves into Michele’s creative vision and his multifarious inspirations, and share the captivating experience of the exhibition with their friends.” Once you complete the experience you can then purchase from the gift shop featuring exclusive limited-edition avatar items inspired by Gucci’s archetypal campaigns. The Gucci Garden Experience hits on two touchpoints, the immersive experience, and the collectibles.
Engage with Communities
Influencer recommends partnering with the Roblox developer community or other such creators on the platform to give your business a better chance at a positive reception.
Whatever your strategy is don’t sleep on getting started. Because the metaverse is a new platform without generally established rules, there’s lots of wiggle room to experiment with your method and perfect it over time.
The future of the Metaverse is at stake: Meta value has dropped $200B+
(TECHNOLOGY) With all of the news circulating around the metaverse, it comes as a surprise to hear that Meta iteself has lost 20% of recent profits, why?
Will the metaverse save Meta?
Meta’s stock drastically declined more than 20% in profitability in the fourth quarter, their largest one-day drop resulting in a loss of over $200B in market value. This slump left their investors reeling and the rest of us wondering what gives. Some say it’s lack of innovations, some say it’s slow sales and the Apple effect, while others point to the end of times, and to make matters worse, Meta’s flagship endeavor, the Metaverse, will take 5 to 10 years to construct according to Mark Zuckerberg. The timeframe for that ROI isn’t looking promising.
“Innovate or die” – Peter Drucker
This New York Times article suggested Meta’s decline was due to a lack of innovation. The article states, “[t]he problem is innovation: Facebook can’t seem to do it. The company just doesn’t appear to know how to invent successful new stuff.” Instead, they buy out the competition and infect it with their ideas. The issue isn’t just the monopoly Meta produces with these actions, but also the unease investors have. Is Meta capable of creating the metaverse or well… anything else without buying out another company? However, the chances of a buyout happening are dissolving now that the Federal Trade Commission filed suit against Meta saying that previously approved buyouts of Instagram and WhatsApp were part of a “systemic strategy” to maintain a monopoly. While they can keep copying others as a means to stay relevant, a better choice would be to start thinking one step ahead of their competition to gain the much-needed momentum to follow through with the metaverse.
CNBC reported that slowing sales and the Apple effect are what Meta is pointing that big blue finger at for the sudden stock decline. CNBC states “[Meta] said it’s taking a big hit from Apple’s privacy changes and showed the first quarterly decline in daily active users on record.” This results in the drop of “more than $230 billion from its market cap, bringing it to about $660 billion”. There are only so many people in the world after all and let’s face it the kids are choosing TikTok over Facebook. Who can blame them? With all of Facebook’s bad publicity, it’s not a surprise they changed their name. The Apple effect is referencing the money that Meta made off of ads and how Apple’s changes in privacy settings for their devices have caused users to be able to opt out of whether advertisers could track them. This of course hits Meta hard because they rely on ad revenue. So, if you’re planning to reach younger generations you might want to reevaluate how you check that off your to-do list.
Interestingly enough, this could all be a happy ploy for Meta. Specifically, because if they can get to and stay below $600 billion, Meta could avoid pushback on antitrust laws. They could potentially avoid implications regarding how they conduct business and make deals, e.g., mergers and buyouts. Whereas, other larger companies, such as Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Apple, and Microsoft, all become subject to the new rules governing their business actions.
The other option written by protocol article says the “signs [that Facebook is dying] have been out there for a while.” Slow growth, new refocused energy on the Metaverse, and changing their name from Facebook to Meta are some of the reasons listed for diseased Facebook’s eventual death. However slow their growth has been up to this point, the relevant issue here is seeing a real financial decline. While there are only so many people in the world and younger generations are opting for other social platforms, one would think that financial decline would happen over a longer period of time versus such a big chunk in one quarter. What happens if Facebook dies? I mean we all remember the day it went down for a few hours, right? How did you reach your customers? It’s always good to not put all your eggs in one basket, as they say, and the same goes for marketing and reaching your customers.
You may be wondering why these matters are important and the answer, Karen, is that by examining current events within bigger companies, entrepreneurs can identify business opportunities, forecast business changes and adjust accordingly, and build new, strategic partnerships. Regardless of whether we see quarter-over-quarter declines for Meta, the reasons listed above may give insight into what’s happening, why it’s happening, and what it means for the rest of us.
What exactly is UX or UI? Take a little time to learn for free!
(TECH NEWS) For the all-time low price of—well, free—Invise gives you the option of learning a few basic UI and UX design techniques.
There’s no denying the strong impact UI and UX design has on the success of a website, app, or service—and, thanks to some timely altruism, you can add basic design understanding to your résumé for free.
Invise is a self-described beginner’s guide to the UI/UX field, and while they do not purport to deliver expert knowledge or “paid courses”, the introduction overview alone is pretty hefty.
The best part—aside from the “free” aspect—is how simple it is to get a copy of the guide: You enter your email address on the Invise website, click the appropriate button, and the guide is yours after a quick email verification.
According to Invise, their beginner’s guide to UI and UX covers everything from color theory and typography to layout, research principles, and prototyping. They even include a segment on tools and resources to use for optimal UI/UX work so that you don’t have to take any risks on dicey software.
UI—short for “user interface”—and UX, or “user experience”, are two critical design aspects found in everything from websites to app and video game menus. As anyone who has ever picked up an outdated smartphone knows, a janky presentation of options or—worse yet—a lack of intuitive menus can break a user’s experience far faster than slow hardware.
Similarly, if you’re looking to retain customers who visit your website or blog, presenting their options to them in a jarring or unfamiliar way—or selecting colors that clash for your landing page—can be just as fatal as not having a website to begin with.
The overarching problem, then, becomes one of cost. Hiring a design expert is expensive and can be time-consuming, so Invise is a welcome alternative—and, as a bonus, you don’t have to dictate your company’s vision to a stranger and hope that they “get it” if you’re doing your own design work.
It may not be the best year to break the bank on design choices, but the importance of UI and UX in your business can’t be overstated. If you have time to read up on some design basics and a small budget for a few of the bare-bones tools, you can take a relatively educated shot at putting together a modern, desirable interface.
Finance tips for freelancers, so you don’t freak if you miss a paycheck
(FINANCE) Freelancers who are not always promised a regular paycheck could benefit from staying on top of their finances. Here’s our tips!
Most Americans don’t have a regular savings account and could not handle a $1,000 emergency, let alone miss practically a month of pay. We all could benefit from some careful reflection about the precarious nature of our personal finances.
Particularly those of us who don’t receive a regular paycheck.
Entrepreneurs and those invested in the gig economy have volatile incomes, and literally no promise of a paycheck ever – that can impact your personal finances in a number of ways.
Variable incomes are normal for this group and can impact entrepreneurs in ways as simple as handling debt.
If this is you – here are a few things to keep in mind that can help you deal with the volatility of living on a variable income and handling your personal finances.
- Set up an emergency fund. Start with 500 if you have to, and remember this is an emergency fund for your personal expenses, not your business. If you have an emergency fund, make sure you identify what an emergency is and also be prepared to put money back when it comes out. If you have a hard time not spending money in front of you, put your money in a local bank or CU that you don’t have immediate access too.
- Stick to a budget. when you can’t forecast your income appropriately, controlling expenses is so critical it’s the few things that are in your control.
- Don’t mix business with personal. While you may be pouring your personal energy and time into your start-up or gig, be careful about mixing expenses for two reasons: First, it messes up your budget. You need to have separate budgets for personal and business. Second, there could be tax challenges – consult a tax professional for more information. Here’s a little primer to get you started.
- Save for retirement. There are tax benefits and come on, don’t wait till you can’t work anymore. Also, an IRA IS NOT AN EMERGENCY FUND.
- Practice good financial behaviors. Automate bill pay. Online statements. Digital receipt tracking. The more you can automate your life, the better you are. You already have so many demands on your time, reduce that so you can spend more time doing what you love and what matters.
- Consider diversifying your income. Either ensure you have multiple strings or a backup gig (even if it’s just uber driving) or be prepared to do temporary or contract labor during your slow seasons.
The path to entrepreneurship is rough. If the government can be unstable, those of you who work in the world of startups, gigs, and entrepreneurship, need to be even more on your toes. The “normal recommendation” for saving is 10% of your income, but normal may not be enough for you. Be prepared and save (more) of your paycheck.
Disclaimer: I am neither a tax nor investment professional. This is personal financial advice and I encourage you to visit a professional if you need more specific plans of action.
