Nana tests out Tesla’s autopilot feature, loses her GD mind

Self-driving cars – awesome or scary as hell?

We know the idea of autonomous cars is thrilling… but what about terrifying? Despite a new study indicating that most people aren’t afraid of self-driving (autonomous) cars, or the autopilot feature on cars like the Tesla, the feeling isn’t quite universal



Take for example, the newly viral video of a grandma switching a Tesla over to autopilot mode and going absolutely bananas has got a lot of us worried; just how unnerving will it be to drive down the road in a car that’s driving itself?

Will everybody lose their minds the first time a car takes control, or do you think you’ll be able to play it cool? Because although Grandma’s reaction is hilarious, it’s also kind of disconcerting.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… a Tesla

So new Tesla Model S vehicles feature an autopilot mode that can be turned off and on. But have you heard about Ludicrous mode yet? The Tesla Model S P90D can be switched into Ludicrous mode (actual name, not made up) and the four-door sedan flies from 0 to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds flat.

No big deal, but it’s actually faster than an airplane. Literally. Tesla Motors tweeted out a pretty slick video of the P90D racing a Boeing 737 and beating the behemoth of a plane which boasts 50,000 pounds of thrust.

Now that is definitely terrifying. It could even be considered ludicrous. Perhaps people should start to consider what transitioning over to autonomous cars will actually be like. It may not be as smooth and simple as it sounds in theory (or it may be, we’ll see).

Now how long will it be before Tesla gets Ludacris as a spokesperson?

