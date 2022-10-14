This app helps to correct your communication in video meetings

Phones are our primary form of communication these days and honestly, it’s pretty fantastic. Consistent, quick communication and typically getting straight to the point is helpful in this busy world. Using our devices also brings along its own form of communication in the way like memes or netspeak, things like ‘LOL’ or ‘BRB.’

Though there are times when it feels like verbal communication has taken a back seat. It seems like whenever we are confronted with a face-to-face conversation or zoom call, we go a little awry. Maybe we say ‘uhm’ a million times or our tone of voice doesn’t match the conversation. It’s a tad cringy.

It’s hard to keep track of those things unless someone actually says something to you and even then the next time you may not remember. Well just like nearly everything else, there is an app for that.

The Poised App is here to help with your video communication. Poised is a completely free-to-use AI (our favorite word) communication coach. Its interface is pretty simple and sleek. As you jump on your call, it starts to analyze your speech patterns and let you know if your using filler words or if your energy is a little off. It will even inform you if you’re interrupting others while speaking.

I honestly believe Poised will help with your everyday verbal communication. Now, I am not a communication genius by any means, but I have been using the app for about a month now and it has picked up on things I didn’t even know I was doing. I personally think it’s something desperately needed, especially in the professional world.

The great thing about Posied is you’re the only one knowing you’re using it. So as your speech evolves with Poised, no one will suspect you’ve been working on your communication skills. Next thing you know, you’re sounding like the CEO and that will get heads turning.

Poised currently has over 800 communication tool integrations including Zoom, Google Meet, Slack, and even Microsoft teams. You can practice your speech even without another person on the line as well. Once you’re done speaking, Poised will even give you an assessment of your speech and point out key issues with it if necessary. They also provide videos, exercises, and articles from Poised experts. This is all in addition to it helping with your communication during live calls.

I think this would be a great addition to anyone’s toolbar. And don’t forget it’s free and we love free-to-use applications because there is no monetary risk to you by trying it out. So give it a shot if you’re looking to improve your communication. It doesn’t matter if you are the CEO or anyone else, we could all brush up on our communication skills.