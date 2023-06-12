Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

Reddit Blackouts: Why it’s happening and what you need to know

Over 32 million users are locked out of their Reddit communities following protests from recent API changes – let’s talk about it.

Published

An darkened app icon for Reddit on a red screen surrounded by a other mobile app icons.

Around 3500 subreddits are participating in a blackout today in protest of Reddit’s decision to impose severe fees on third-party Reddit browsing apps. The blackout will last for the next 48 hours, with participating subreddits remaining private until then; some communities may stay silent even longer pending action from Reddit.

Among those protesting are subreddits such as r/gaming, r/aww, r/Music, r/todayilearned and r/pics, which, according to BBC, comprise half of the 10 most popular subreddits on the platform, each containing over 30 million users who will be unable to access the pertinent content during the blackout.

At the core of the conflict is Reddit’s sudden push to charge third-party app developers for access to the Reddit API, which is what these browsers use to find and display Reddit content in their respective apps. According to one app’s developer, Christian Selig, the price to continue running Apollo–a popular third-party content browser–would total around $20 million.

These charges would go into effect at the end of June, leaving app developers with less than a month to prepare for what many consider to be outrageously pricey fees.

The solidarity with third-party Reddit browsers, including Apollo, Reddit is Fun, Sync and ReddPlanet, may seem unexpected; however, these platforms have been users’ content-viewing methods of choice for years due to Reddit’s official app launching far after the desktop site gained immense popularity.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.


BBC reports that all four of the aforementioned browsers will, of their own admission, be forced to shut down if Reddit requires them to pay for the API on such short notice. Selig in particular has, according to Ars Technica, “come to terms with [shutting down Apollo] over the last weeks,” citing “deteriorating” conversations with Reddit ending in an “ugly point”. 

Ars Technica also makes a salient point about Reddit’s thuggish pricing: Where sites such as Imgur charge a mere $166 per 50 million API requests, Reddit is looking for $12,000. 

“It’s not clear that Reddit wants third-party apps to survive this pricing change, as we don’t know of a single app that says it can continue under Reddit’s terms,” they write.

For their part, Reddit has attempted to justify the costs by citing their spending of “multi-millions of dollars on hosting fees” and claiming that the price was determined based on third-party apps’ “usage levels that we measure to be comparable to our own costs.”

Allegedly, Reddit will leave accessibility apps–third-party services that make Reddit easier to use for a variety of reasons–exempt from the charges for now, but apps like Apollo are out of luck if they can’t come up with the necessary cash by June 30th.

Many community moderators have posited that, despite an initial goal of 48 hours for the blackout, some communities may continue indefinitely–with others leaving their subreddits in restricted mode–until Reddit agrees to revise their terms. Perhaps the most notable example of this concept is r/Music, a subreddit which has vowed to honor the blackout until Reddit acquiesces, leaving the community of 32 million members without content in the meantime.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While moderators themselves may have differing notions about the acceptable amount of time to participate, one moderator made it clear that the participation itself is necessary.

“The current plan for many communities is… they might keep the blackout going for longer, beyond the original forty-eight hours… every community operates differently, and different moderators have different views on what’s happening right now, so it does vary,” said the moderator. “But given recent communications between moderators and Reddit admins, I don’t believe that they are intending to reverse these changes.”

In this developing story, Reddit has a strong lead as the big bad wolf, stomping on small companies in an effort to exert their will. In doing so, they may do irreparable damage to their very own lifeblood–the communities that make Reddit a place that is worth visiting in the first place.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove's Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Deck for Reddit on display on laptop on desk. Deck for Reddit on display on laptop on desk.

Social Media

Reddit user? Here’s a Tweetdeck-esque browser app for you

(Social Media) Reddit's UI hasn't always been super intuitive. 'Deck for Reddit' organizes your feed into themed columns, making it way more user-friendly.

March 24, 2023
A computer and a phone are open on similar stock market graphs, likely helped by WallStreetBets Reddit. A computer and a phone are open on similar stock market graphs, likely helped by WallStreetBets Reddit.

Business News

The founder of WallStreetBets is suing Reddit for a trademark?

WallStreetBets is back in the news for an unexpected reason - the founder is suing Reddit over trademark conflicts.

March 6, 2023

Business Marketing

Reddit updates Ad Manager to help perfect your campaigns

With such a large, engaged user base, Reddit has a highly-sought-after advertising platform. With new updates, their Ad Manager is enticing.

October 24, 2022
Man drinking Herbalife shake and wearing MLM shirt. Man drinking Herbalife shake and wearing MLM shirt.

Opinion Editorials

MLMs continue to prove their wild misinformation and predatory tactics

(EDITORIAL) MLMs never change. They revolve around preying on the vulnerable and mesh personal with business, so what happens when a bad review is...

March 1, 2022
Advertisement

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.