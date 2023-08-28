Skip the weekly meeting: Broadcast uses AI to script your updates

If you’re anything like me, you struggle to find the balance between completing your work for the week and updating your team on the status of projects. It’s estimated that 62% of the workday can be spent on basic administrative tasks, such as collecting data, emailing, and coordinating meetings. Let’s be honest, putting together a weekly meeting and summary can feel like a part time job in itself, and most of us don’t have the luxury of having a personal assistant backing us up! This is where the new AI-driven tool, Broadcast, can help!

According to their website, “Broadcast saves you time and helps you make better decisions as you scale your company by replacing ad-hoc update information workflows. All your updates on a single platform that’s easy to write on, distribute with, and search. Everyone can know what’s happening.”

You can keep your data to yourself or collaborate with team members and project managers, keeping everyone up to date. Then, when it’s time to send out an official update or newsletter, Broadcast will help you set that up and distribute organized information to the masses. When it is time to hold a meeting, you’ll be able to compose a pre-written script, reducing the total time you’ll need to be pulled away from your work.

Broadcast can serve a central hub for new updates and current work status, possibly freeing up time otherwise spent in your email inbox or Zoom meetings. Collaborators and project managers alike can access your data to gain information without interrupting your workflow. Sounds like a dream, doesn’t it?

Having the latest data at your fingertips will help you make informed decisions. Need to delegate a task to someone else in order to meet your deadline? Broadcast will help by providing digestible information to help you make that decision. Maybe you need to coordinate a weekly meeting or status update to a supervisor or client. You have the opportunity to use Broadcast to allow access for review, or you can easily put together an update of your own while keeping confidential information under wraps.

Does Broadcast seem like a tool that you could utilize for your daily workflow? What other features would you like to see from this powerful plug in?