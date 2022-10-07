This tool keeps track of meetings & documents, all within Slack

Though we may be on the other side of the Great Resignation now, it’s never the wrong time to consider company culture. Enter 1v1 – the newest Slack and Teams integration from HR technology start-up Springworks.

1v1 is specifically for – you guessed it – one-on-one meetings between you and your employees. When added to Slack, the app allows you to set up recurring meetings with another user. You can specify the date, time, frequency, title, and description of the meeting.

All your 1v1 scheduled meetings can be found when you open the app’s channel in Slack.

When a meeting is scheduled, 1v1 allows both meeting participants to contribute to the agenda. You each can see what has been added to the list and by whom, allowing you and your employees to make clear what your expectations are before the meeting begins.

Each of you can also use the 1v1 app interface to create action items, helping you keep track of any tasks you need to complete before the meeting begins. Only you can see your action items, and you can’t see the action items of the other meeting participant, either.

There is also space for you to make notes for yourself regarding the meeting, and those are also private for your eyes only.

As for organization, you can view your upcoming or past 1v1s, or sort by teammate if you want to see all past and upcoming meetings with one person.

Scheduling a meeting in 1v1 doesn’t add it to any calendars, so you have to remember to also book the meeting in whatever app you use for tracking your time. But it does create a centralized location within Slack for you to keep track of the individual conversations that you have with your employees over time without having to leave the app you use for most of your company communication.

It may seem small, but having an app dedicated to keeping track of the time you carve out to hear from your team members and check in on them makes sure that it doesn’t get lost in the cracks between the other moving pieces of your business.

With so many productivity apps and integrations focusing on project management or task efficiency, it’s a nice change of pace to see an app putting emphasis on those smaller interactions that really contribute to company culture. It can be easy to lose sight of those conversations when you’re juggling multiple deadlines, high-profile clients, and high-stakes priorities.

1v1 is free to use with full functionality – no advanced or premium features behind a paywall here.

And if 1v1 sounds like something you’d want to bring to your company’s Slack channel, it may be worth checking out Springworks’ other offerings as well. Their EngageWith app brings exciting employee engagement initiatives right to your Slack channel with ease, ranging from anonymous surveys on employee satisfaction to automated messages reminding everyone of birthdays and other important personal dates for your team members.