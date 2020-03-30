Tech News
Facebook “faces” false financial frailty
(TECH NEWS) Mark Zuckerberg claims Facebook has been struggling to get by during the pandemic, but is that the case? How many billions do they need?
Is Facebook struggling to get by? That’s what CEO Mark Zuckerberg claims, saying in a New York Times article that: “we’re just trying to keep the lights on over here.”
Really? The company worth around $446.92B, with a CEO who earns $15B yearly, is struggling to make ends meet in the face of this pandemic? There are reports that social media – especially WhatsApp and Facebook – is up 40% with the surge of COVID-19. And even if those numbers are off, c’mon. It’s not hard to see how everyone being stuck at home might convince people to hop on social media more than usual.
So, what gives? Why is Facebook claiming it’s struggling right now? Well, there’s probably a few reasons.
First, with usage up, Facebook has been facing a lot more strain on the servers, especially as people turn to video services like Facebook Live and video chat. In fact, a lot of Facebook’s increased use can be attributed to its messaging and video services, which makes sense as people try to keep in touch with loved ones. Unfortunately, it does create challenges for the Facebook team to keep servers up and running with this unprecedented usage.
Facebook reps also noted that they’re feeling the struggle of working from home, with over 45,000 employees now working remotely. Sure, this adjustment can be difficult – especially if there’s not much infrastructure in place for remote work – but…welcome to the club, Facebook. Those companies able to pivot to remote work are the lucky ones, especially as the U.S. has been hit with a wave of layoffs.
Now, Facebook’s biggest complaint is that much of the usage hasn’t increased in areas that they’ve monetized. Facebook Messenger, for instance, doesn’t use ads, so even if more people are using it, Facebook isn’t seeing any profits. Of course, just because more people are using the messaging system doesn’t mean they aren’t using Facebook in general. In fact, given the general trend towards increased social media usage, it’s quite possible Facebook’s profitable areas are also seeing an uptick.
Even on the very slim Facebook is losing money, though, it’s hard to believe they’re “just trying to keep the lights on over here.” Especially when small businesses across the U.S. are struggling to get by, or even closing down all together. There are definitely victims in the spread of COVID-19, but Facebook is Not one of them.
Should anyone use Zoom with these unresolved privacy issues?
(TECH NEWS) Zoom users have skyrocketed in the recent weeks thanks to working remotely in response to COVID-19, but everyone should read the privacy policy.
The concept of working from home and/or remotely is not new to many working professionals and especially entrepreneurs but the fast change to an all virtual world since mid-March has definitely left room for many heads to spin. Not to mention educational institutions being forced to adapt to online learning capabilities when this has not been done before on such a large scale.
For many years, there have been ways to have virtual meetings with your clients or coworkers that are in a different location usually through enterprise level software (and some great free ones are mentioned in a previous article here like WebEx, GoToMeeting, etc.)
Zoom seems to be the one getting the most press lately and even received credit for offering videoconferencing tools for Educators of grades K-12. But you know how the length of a CVS receipt has become a well-known joke about such a waste of paper? If you then think about how we don’t want to waste paper but we also don’t bother reading the full lengths of term & conditions on technology that many of us are (cough, cough) guilty of scrolling, scrolling, scrolling and finding the accept button just so that we can move on with our lives.
This is worth taking a moment to pause and really understand what you are agreeing to and if you are fine with the terms and conditions – especially as it comes to the use of your private data. The creator of Ruby on Rails and CTO at Basecamp (David Heinemeier Hansson aka DHH) gives a great overview of why this is not something to ignore and ultimately what Zoom was doing claiming their privacy policy is still a trash fire.
Zoom is actually really user-friendly, easy to set up calls/meetings where you are able to share your screen and can be a great solution for team calls via your computer or phone. If their rapid growth and organization does give you pause, be sure to check out the Twitter thread from David Heinemeier Hansson or this story for some free alternatives. Zoom did respond to criticism by removing code that sent data to Facebook but technology experts say that they still need to be more transparent about their uses of data.
Zoom may be getting a lot of attention recently (and we are guessing that many people are wishing they had bought its stock when they went public in April of 2019) but they actually have been around since 2013 and have almost 2,000 employees and already had 10 million users by 2014.
Regardless of your preferred video conferencing software (and feel free to research or check out many to see what works best for you), the hackers are not slow on the uptick. There’s now something to be aware of if you are using Zoom: Zoom-bombing where they are able to get in to your meeting and possible takeover controls. Zoom has responded by putting together this blog with tips to avoid this happening to you. Basically, be very aware if you are posting public events and/or ever using your personal ID number in a link to hold a meeting or even virtual happy hour. Technology can be great at connecting us, but it’s never a dull data wary moment.
Ultimate list of Austin women who can speak at your tech event (or podcast)
(TECH) Event organizers don’t always know where to look when hoping to improve diversity, so here are hundreds of Austin women ready to get involved!
UPDATE: During the COVID-19 outbreak most conferences are shut down, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t contact these women to speak with or for you on podcasts, or as blog guests, or in video form. They are willing to help when it is needed most, so reach out. We have also added a Defense Tech category, so check it out!!
Have you ever been to a tech event and were struck by the lack of women on panels? Not any of our events of course, but it happens, and in Austin, we don’t believe it is intentional. Yet it still happens.
Instead of complain and move on, we’re doing something about it by publishing a list of women that have raised their hands, ready to get involved!
Click to tweet: “There are no more excuses for events without women speakers, here are several hundred in Austin tech ready to help!”
We intend on updating this list from time to time, so check back for more names, or add yours if you’re interested.
This isn’t any sort of speaker agreement, just a list of people that identify as female that are willing to step in to speak on their areas of expertise. Austin is a cool town to be involved in, and we’re proud to be headquartered here!!
The categories are: Business Development and/or Sales, Creative, Defense, Development and/or Engineering, Finance and/or Investing, IT and/or Programming, Marketing and/or Media, Non-Profit and/or Academia, Operations and/or Management, Security and/or Tech Law, UX/UI Research and/or Design.
It was difficult for each person to select only one category that describes them (for example, I tend to speak on marketing, but my title is COO, so I am listed under “Operations / Management”), so click around to find a good fit for your event.
Business Development and/or Sales
Allison Ramsey
CEO & Founder, Empire Life
Amber Gunst
CEO, Austin Technology Council
Angela Frackowiak
Sales Development Manager, MobileIron
Ashelena Leveille
Program Manager, Customer Success, SolarWinds
Azucena Perez
Vice President, Mentor Program, Ceresa
Brittani McCall
Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, BrightReps
Christina Trapolino
Enterprise Solutions Engineer, Monetate
Christol “Dominica” McGinnis
CEO, The BridgeField Group
Cindy Goldsberry
Revenue & Relationships Partner, Investor, Author, Higher State Technology
Cindy Y. Lo, DMCP
CEO & Chief Event Strategist, Red Velvet Events
Corina Frankie
CEO & Founder, Brand Besties
Courtney Doman
Director of Sales Engineering, Khoros
Dawn Delatte
Designer & Managing Director at thoughtbot
Elisa Sepulveda
Regional Managing Director, The Riveter
Emily Roberson McCoy
Director of Circular Economy Programs, US Business Council for Sustainable Development
Grace Lanni
CEO, All About That Brand
Irene Brinker
CEO/Founder, Devali
Janet Zaretsky
BS-to-Brilliance Master, Empowered Women Enterprises, LLC
Jennifer Archambeault
Broker/Owner
Jennifer Monk Lin
Principal Product Manager, IBM Cloud
Kadi Grigg
DevSecOps Advocate, Sonatype
Kaitlyn DeBernardo
Head of Strategy, RigUp
Kana LiVolsi
CEO & Co-Founder, Dos Mundos Creative
Kristin Harrison
Inside Sales Representative: Western United States, Asia Pacific, and The Americas, System Surveyor
Laura Webb
SVP, Sales & Marketing, Tailwind
Marissa Limsiaco
President & Co-Founder, Tenavox
Miriam Arora
Sales Manager, Saba Software
Natalie Yerkovich
Founder & CEO, Hello Mailbox
Nicole Forbes
Sr Strategic Partner Manager, BigCommerce
Paige Drews
VP of Sales, Indio Technologies
Patti DeNucci
DeNucci & Co LLC / The Intentional Networker
Phoebe Nygren
Corporate Account Executive, Box
Rochelle Gonzalez
Senior Sales Executive, Shogun
Sabrina Wojtewicz
Regional Executive Director, Bunker Labs
Shaydi DeJesus
City Lead (Southwest Region), Bunker Labs
Sierra Bailey
Business Strategist, Doers Shakers Makers
Sierra Bloodgood
Partner, Guinn Partners
Sloan Foster
CMO, Kuware
Teri Kelly
Chief Revenue Officer, Valkyrie
Valerie Archer
Partner Development Director, BuildFax
Creative
Amy Weissgarber
Creative Director/Photographer
AprilJo Murphy
Writer and Editor
Ashland Viscosi
Founder, Creatives Meet Business
Emily Leach
Founder, The Freelance Conference
Gracie Arenas Strittmatter
Technical Art Director, EA/BioWare
Jan Bozarth
Chief Creative Officer + Founder, Dreameroo
Kristen Dunn
Graphic Designer + Illustrator, Kristen Dunn Media
Kirtana Banskota
Founder, Banskota Productions
Liz Feezor
Founder and Principal, Liz Feezor Creative
Lizette Resendez
Associate Creative Director, Oracle
Madhavi Rao
Chief Strategy Officer, Valkyrie Intelligence
Melanie Sexton
Learning and Experience Designer, Sonatype
Michu Benaim Steiner
Partner and creative chief, In-House Intl.
Dr. Mickra Hamilton
CEO, Apeiron Zoh Corporation
Roanna Flowers
Program Developer, Strategy & Story
Samantha Soper
Freelance Creative & UX Strategist, WP Developer, Illustrator
Sarabeth Flowers Lewis
Freelance SaaS Copywriter, Lewis Commercial Writing
Sequoyah Johnson
Artist & Teacher
Shannon Lea
Certified Coach, Strengths Strategy, Inc.
Sheana Firth
Principal, Breakaway Graphics LLC
Sheri Graner Ray
Sr. Game Designer
Vana Ash
Designer & Photographer, Vana Ash Creative
Defense Tech
Macon Field
Principal, Macon Strategies | Consultant, National Advanced Mobility Consortium
Samanth Snables
Cofounder, re:3D
Maggie Engler
Lead Data Scientist, Global Disinformation Index
Development and/or Engineering
Alyss Noland
Senior Developer Advocate, Box
Anna Chaney
Engineering Director – Machine Learning, Resideo
Anne Jude Hunt
VP and Head of Product, Medici
Annie Hsieh
Dev Lead, Square Root
Bindiya Mansharamani
Director of Engineering, Rigup
Brandy Keller
Senior Director of Product Management and Product Marketing, Community Brands
Brittany Hicks
Founder, BrightAngle
Candace Ohm
Senior Business Intelligence Developer, DOSH
Caitlin Hudon
Lead Data Scientist, OnlineMedEd
Caroline Gorman
Sr. Product Manager, Dosh
Cheryl Tulkoff
Director of Corporate Quality, National Instruments
Claire Bingham
Software Engineer (Mobile Android), HomeAway
Dana Lachman
Front End Engineer, HomeAway
Dana Vantrease
Hardware Tech Lead, Amazon Web Services
Dianni Ortegon
Product Manager, Khoros
Emily Bartha
Senior Data Scientist, The Zebra
Erin Randall
Principal Coach – Agile, Ad Meliora Coaching
Ezinne Udezue
VP of Product Management, Procore
Ginger Johnson
Principal, GSJohnson PLLC
Giselle Valenzuela Aldridge
Founder, Colossians Consulting
Happiness Garber
Senior Technology Analyst and Design Strategist, City of Austin
Jamy Squillace
Director of Product Management, uShip
Jaya Zenchenko
Principal Data Guru, ZenBusiness PBC
Karen Posada
Senior Front End Engineer, Nav Inc.
Katie McNeil
Software Engineer, Senseye
Kim My Cao
Senior Engineer, Software DevOps & Automation, Dover Fueling Solutions
Krista Goralczyk
Senior Frontend Engineer, The Zebra
Kristen Beane
Product Manager, Rooster Teeth Games
Lydia Guarino
Senior Engineer, data.world
Lynn Riley
CIO, Kilroy Blockchain
Mandy Lowry
Lead Programmer/Co-Founder Black Hive Media
Megan Oertel
Director of Analytics, SyscoLABS
Melissa Eaden
QA Manager, Unity Technologies
Melissa Von Holstein
Senior Product Manager, The Zebra
Molly Mae Potter
Director – Client Engineering Operations, Dell
Muna Hussaini
Senior Manager – DevOps Transformation, PayPal
Mya Pitzeruse
Senior Software Engineer, Indeed.com
Nancy Kinney
Infrastructure Specialist at United States Veterans Corps
Nicole Bryan
VP Product Development, Tasktop Technologies
Numa Dhamani
Machine Learning Engineer, Yonder
Olivia Hayes
Director of Product, FetchMD
Rita Hewitt
Sr. Product Manager, Cvent
Robin Dykema
UI Engineer, Taulia
Robin Reynolds
Senior Director of Product, uShip & Founder, Roots and Revival
Sanchi Srivastava
Data Scientist, Dell Technologies
Sara Inés Calderón
Sr. React Native Engineer, Tribl & musx
Sarah Colby
Reverse Engineering Tool Developer, Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative
Sarah King
Director of Product, Molecula
Siobhan Burch
Software Engineer, HomeAway
Tasha McCarter
Manager of Development, SunPower Corporation
Taylor Barnett
Senior Community Engineer, Transposit
Tess Snider
Owner/Programmer, Hidden Achievement
Tulsi Dharmarajan
SVP Product & Technology, Verb
Wendy LeFevre
Data Science Manager, RigUp
Finance and/or Investing
Claire England
Kauffman Fellow and Early-Stage Investor
Kerry Rupp
General Partner, True Wealth Ventures
Mari Ramirez
Owner/CPA
Meredith Butterfield
Principal Data Scientist, Valkyrie Intelligence
Sara T Brand
Founding General Partner, True Wealth Ventures
Shaydi DeJesus
City Lead & SoGal Austin Lead, Bunker Labs Austin
Tina Cannon
Executive Director, Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce
IT and/or Programming
Angela Mendenhall
Business Systems Engineering, AVP
Danielle Cooper
Software Engineering Manager, Dematic
Emilie Yeager
Director of Product & Software Engineering, Curb
Emily Cogsdill
Senior Data Insight Analyst, HomeAway
Jessica Salinas
Content & Collaboration Manager, Cloudera
Julie Varghese
Digital Product Manager, H-E-B
Magdalena Vial
Sr. Manager, IT Strategy & Business Operations, Forcepoint
Sara Hall
Advisor, Valkyrie Intelligence
Sasha Parsons
Associate Product Manager, Indeed
Spencer Unangst
IT Business Operations, Forcepoint
Marketing and/or Media
Ada Ryland
Earlystage Startup Founder Trainer/Coach
Alexis Davis
Founder, The Content Plug
Alicia Palomares
Digital Marketing Analyst, Kadence Digital
Alix Morrow
Chief Make-It-Happenator at AlixCompany LLC
Amanda Powell
Director of Marketing, DigitalMarketer
Amy Lemen
Product Marketing Manager – Cloud, Blue Prism
Andrea Bridges-Smith
Global Product Marketing Manager, HomeAway
Angelica Erazo
Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator, Oracle
Annie Thompson
President, Executive Producer, Pen + Prue Productions
Ashley Jennings
Director of Entrepreneurship, College of Natural Sciences at the University of Texas
Ashley Malcom
Paid Media Manager, uShip
Becky Trevino
Vice President Product Marketing, Snow Software
Cara Caulkins
Founder and President, Cara Caulkins Communications
Catherine Jewell
Head Coach, The Career Passion Coach
Caroline Gormley
Lifecycle Marketing Strategist, Freelance
Casey Taylor
Analytics Consultant
Cathy Tilton
Founder, Digital Creative
Christa Tuttle
CEO, Launch Marketing
Christina Linnell
Social Media Community Manager, Indeed
Christina Freeman
Director of Product (Marketing Growth), The Zebra
Cristina Oliver
Senior Director of Communications, LCRA
Christy Leger Kirby
Strategy Director, Khoros
Corina Kellam
Director, Omnichannel Strategy, W2O Group
Courtney Lowell
Head of Corporate Communications and PR, Silvercar
Crystal Rivera
Senior Associate, Digital Marketing, Silicon Valley Bank
Crystal Towns
Vice President of Marketing, Feniex Industries
Dakota Lowe
Freelancer and Social Media Manager, Khoros
Dana Marruffo
Freelance PR/Principal BuzzPR
Dana Rygwelski
Director of Communications + Ecosystem, MassChallenge Texas
Dara Quackenbush
Account Executive, Business Wire
Deanna Ramirez
Owner, Marketing & Project Management Agency
Deb Gabor
CEO, Sol Marketing
Donnet Bruce
Integrated Marketing Manager, Freelance
Elisa Leichty
Owner and Digital Marketer, Heavy Fuel
Erica Lanyon
Vice President of Marketing, Zello
Erin Wike
Career Coach & Lecturer, The University of Texas
Fran Harris
CEO, Fran Harris Enterprises, LLC
Grace Lanni
All About That Brand
Haley Martis
Global Event Operations, Dell
Hope Ruiz
Marketing Specialist, SolarWinds
Hudaina Baig
Account Director, SocialWithin
Jacqueline Riedmann
Vice President, Amoura Productions
Jenn Deering Davis
VP, Global Communications, Content & Brand, Cision
Jenny Magic
Consultant, Convince & Convert
Jenny (Ryan) Ragusa
Head of Product Marketing, data.world
Jodi Bart Holzband
Owner, Classic Bart PR + Communications
Joleen Jernigan
Writer & Social Media Manager, Reach Social Media
Josefina Casati
Consultant
Julie Niehoff
Founder, Distance Learning Media
Kathleen Lucente
Founder & President, Red Fan Communications
Kat Mandelstein
Director of Marketing, PwC
Kelly Rohm
Global Data Center Integration Manager, Dell Financial Services
Kelly Treybig
Videographer
Kelsey Hayenga
Marketing Events Manager, PostUp
Kim Carpenter
Founder, World Changing Women
Kristina Smith-Puerto
Social Selling Program Manager, NetSuite
Lani Dame
Agile Marketing Coach, IBM
Laura Furr
Owner, Lollipop Social Media
Laura Russell
Director of Strategy, Adlucent
Laurie Felker Jones
Founder + CEO, JuceBox Hero
Lauren Mireles
Integrated Marketing Manager, Americas at National Instruments
Leslie Wingo
President/CEO, Sanders\Wingo
Lisa Boe
Senior Marketing Communications and Strategic Design Consultant
Lisa Friedrich
SEO Manager, uShip
Lisa O’Neill
Principal, Breakaway Public Relations
LuAnn Glowacz
Executive Ghostwriter & Chief Word Nerd, WordCove, LLC
Lydia Fiedler
Community and Website Manager
Marcy Comer
VP Marketing, Dosh
Marny Lifshen
Author/Speaker, Marny Lifshen Communications
Mary Ann Azevedo
Reporter, Crunchbase News
Mary Ann Roser
Founder & Chief, Roser Prose, LLC
Meagan Dobson
Coach, Consultant, Marketer and Evangelist, Future of Work
Megan Headley
VP of Research, TrustRadius
Melanie Wise
Principal, MW Marketing Consulting
Melina Moreno
Founder, Social Ads Made Simple
Melinda Garvey
Founder, Austin Woman magazine and On The Dot
Melissa Lopez
Sr. Global Talent Acquisition Specialist, AMD
Meredith Rose Howard
Global Social and Digital Lead, Deloitte
Michael Manning
VP of Marketing, Ebco
Michelle Loughry
Director of Marketing, Envision Creative
Michelle Stinson Ross
Marketing Operations Director, Apogee Results
Michelle Williams
Paid Media, Aceable
Molly Gardner
Content Manager, Mutual Mobile
Monica Teredesai
Product Management, ObjectSolutions, Inc.
Nammy Sirur
Cofounder, The 9to5 MisFits and MisFit Communications
Nerissa Sardi
VP of Marketing, Galileo Learning Innovation Camps for Kids
Nichele Lindstrom
Director of Digital, Whole Foods Market
Nicole Beck
PR Manager, The Zebra
Nicole Boynton
Director of Education, Texas National Title
Nicole Cook
Social Media Training, Schmooze Networking
Noreen Vincent
Marketing and Ecommerce Consultant
Pavi S Dinamani
Cofounder, The 9to5 MisFits and MisFit Communications
Piper LeMoine
Web Developer, AT&T Cybersecurity
Rachel Jamail
Site Lead, Facebook
Rachel B. Lee
Sr. Brand Manager, Gartner
Rachel Truair
Director of Global Enterprise Campaigns, Adobe
Rachelle McWright
Social Media Community Manager, Emerson
Samantha Rae Lopez
Social Media Strategist, Khoros
Sarah Boyd
Principal & Marketing Strategist, Confido Marketing
Sarah L Cook
Director of Marketing, Caringo Inc.
Sarah A. Parker
Content Marketing Manager, Cision
Sarah Wong
Social Media Coordinator, The Hollis Co.
Shayda Torabi
Co Founder of RESTART CBD
Shilpa Bakre
Communications Strategist, UT at Austin
Traci Koller Mazurek
Supervisor and Team Lead, Social Media & Digital, INK Communications Co.
Tracy Cooper
Drupal Digital Marketing, SEO, & Analytics, Volacci Marketing
Tzatzil LeMair
Account Director, Sensis
Upasna Gautam
Product Management, CNN/WarnerMedia
Valerie Whitmore
Founder & Director of Marketing, CDKitchen, Inc.
Vickie Flaugher
Founder, Content Enterprises
Wendy Covey
CEO and Co-Founder, TREW Marketing
Whitney Magnuson
Global Head of Social Media & Influencer Marketing, IBM
Yaneli Rubio
Global Product Marketing Manager, HomeAway
Non-Profit and/or Academia
Amanda Myers
Vice President of Product Management, Personify
Amenity Applewhite
Product Manager, City of Austin
Audrey Cisneros
Technical Trainer, IDEA Public Schools
Beverly Hamilton
Principal, Small But Mighty Consulting
Carol Ramsey
Computer Science Manager, UTeach
Estefanita Jaselle Valdez
Instructional Designer, Aceable
Gina Helfrich
Program Officer for Global Technology Programs, Internews
Geeta Shukla
Associate Director of Services, CoPilot powered by College Forward
Kelly Mayberry
Business Consultant, Ngage Live Chat
Leigh Petersen
Business Analyst, HomeAway
Lesley Robinson
COO, CALSO Community Inc. / INCO US
Maggie Cameron
Director of Enterprise Products, Personify
Patty Prado
Project Manager, Leadership Development & Assessment, Dell Medical School
Rachel Kubicki Collins
Chief Development Officer, Marathon Kids
Sarah Ortiz Shields
Executive Director, Austin Tech Alliance
Sylvia Butanda
Deputy Executive Director, Latinitas
Yasmin Diallo Turk
Project Director, HOPE for Senegal
Operations and/or Management
Alexandria Porter
Founder & CEO, Volumer & Underminer Studios
Alora Chistiakoff
President, Firebird Summit
Amanda Kirchem
Technical Program Manager, Cvent
Amber Bass
Vice President, Integreon
Amy Noack
Customer Success, Olono
Anna Miller
Owner & President, Higher State Technology
Anna Robinson
CEO & Founder, CERESA
Angela Melpolder
Human Resources Generalist, Cvent
Anita Tavakley
Client and Customer Success
Anna Dickerson
Director of Marketing and Operations, The Agent School
Ashley Connell
Founder, Prowess Project
Ashley Perryman
Director of Global Talent Management at Epicor Software
Barbary Brunner
Executive Vice President, Denary LLC
Beth Yehaskel
VP of Customer Success, Jungle Scout
Brooke Olson
Recruiter, Rooster Teeth
Carla Carrasco
Strategy Analyst, Indeed.com
Chelle Honiker
CEO, Athenia Creative, LLC
Chris Benevich
Program Manager, Design Thinking Austin
Christine Bolaños
Freelance Journalist
Clarissa Fuselier
Operations Manager, Bazaarvoice
Courtney Langdon
Knowledge Manager, Q2 eBanking
Cynthia Balusek
VP, Global Customer Support
Deborah Mendelson
CEO, Founder, Bouyant
Deeksha Srinath
Product Experience, CURB, Inc.
Elise Graham Kennedy
Honey & Vinegar, Founder
Fo Neale-May
Vice President, Lending Operations, Kasasa
Heather Le
Cofounder, Candidly
Jami Caruso
Director of Customer Happiness, uShip
Jennifer Haston
Founder, Haston Helping Hands
Jessica Miller-Merrell
CEO, Workology
Kaneisha Grayson
Founder & CEO, The Art of Applying
Katie Stephens
CEO & Founder, MakeCrate
Kelsi Cochran
Head of People, Everlywell
Kristin Steiner
Digital Lifecycle Services Manager, Emerson Automation Solutions
Lani Rosales
COO at The American Genius
Lauren Goldstein
Founder, Golden Key Partnership
Lav Chintapalli
CEO & Leadership Coach, Pathway Power; Founder, Women Leaders Rising
Lindsay Cooper
Senior Project Manager, Handsome
Lisa Andrade
CEO, M33
Lisa Besserman
Head of Program – Incubator, Indeed; CEO & Founder, Startup Buenos Aires
Lisa Novak
Head of talent, data.world
Mandalyn McDaniel
Data Analyst, FEMA
Marisa Goldenberg
CEO, Skyvera
Melissa Arnett
Business Intelligence Program Manager, Oracle
Melissa Moloney
Senior Manager, Accenture
Micaela Eller
Sr Agile Transformation Leader, IBM
Mirrya Huszka
Director of Program Management, Entegris
Mojdeh Gharbi
Co-Owner/VP of Marketing & Operations, Certain Affinity
Monica Cornetti
CEO Sententia Gamification
Nada Lulic
Head of Human Resources and Talent, SpyCloud
Nancy Maxfield-Wilson
Chief Resilience Officer, MyMaxPerformance LLC
Nicole Tanzillo
Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder of CERESA
Oktavia Merazga
Talent Analytics Manager, Hintt
Rebecca Clay
Enterprise Sales Engineer, data.world
Renee Trepagnier
VP Operations, Aunt Bertha
Renee Trudeau
Founder & President, Renee Trudeau
RM Harrison
Career Pivot Consultant
Rachelle Oribio
CEO & Founder at ValorUp
Raechele Greenwald
Founder + CEO, Software Sandbox
Renée Hopkins
Head of Global Workforce Planning & Analytics, Facebook
Sara Canaday
Leadership + keynote speaker, Sara Canaday & Associates
Sarah Figge
Director, Customer Success, Khoros
Sarah Roche
Digital Project Manager, Charles Schwab
Shelley Delayne
Founder, Orange Coworking
Siri Chakka
Co-founder, Reset
Sophia Dozier
Diversity and Inclusion Leader, IBM
Syd Markle
Agile Coach, IBM
Theresa Kushner
Partner, Business Data Leadership
Tracy Hennessy
Director of Delivery, Handsome
Unji Udeshi
Director of Global Customer Marketing, HomeAway
Vaishali Jadhav
Program Manager, Global Manager Development, Indeed
Valerie Figlin
Program/Project Manager, Facebook
Vickie Sokol Evans
Founder, RedCape Co.
Victoria Sherman
Partner/Head of Global Operations, The Lonely Entrepreneur
Vi Nguyen
CEO and cofounder, Homads
Zinni Jha
Business Strategy Lead, Data Optimization, Transunion
Security and/or Tech Law
Cheska Lesaca
Paralegal
Karen M Landolt
Lecturer, The University of Texas at Austin
Laura Frederick
Senior Counsel, Tesla
Laura Powell
Privacy Director, Indeed
Marissa E Palmer
IT Security Risk & Compliance Analyst, HomeAway
Mary Haskett
CEO & Co-Founder, Blink Identity
Reda Hicks
Founder, GotSpot, Inc.
Sarah Van Sicklen
Commercial Counsel
UX/UI Design and/or Research
Abbey McCoy
CEO/CXO, AbbeyXD
Addy RuthSr. Front End Web Design/Developer, Strive Logistics
Alex O’Neal
Principal UX Designer, Infor
Alyssa Hess
Lead Researcher, UX Measurement & Foundations, HomeAway
Anna Krachey
Senior Experience Designer, Handsome
Annette Neu
UX Principal, InStride
Annette Priest
President, Revel Insight
Annie Hardy
Senior Experience Design Visioneer, Cisco
April Wright
UX Designer, Blackbaud
Bethany Sonefeld
Lead Product Designer, Cloudflare
Céline Thibault
Researcher and Designer, Handsome
Denise Heebner
UX & Interaction Designer, IBM
Emily Sue Tomac
Research Manager, TrustRadius
Erin Young
Founder and Principal Architect, Slide UX
Hailey Farris
Experience Designer, HomeAway
Harib Massu
UX Content Strategist, Charles Schwab
Jane Jones
UX Research Operations Manager, The Zebra
Jenn Lindeman
UX Designer, Silvercar
Jennifer Houlihan
Freelance UX Designer & Researcher
Jess Moss
Sr. Experience Designer, projekt202
Jessica Steinbomer
Author and Researcher, Progress UX Research
Jessica Sustaita
Senior UX Research, HomeAway
Joie Chung
Design Lead, HomeAway
Kati Presley
Head of UX, Rocksauce Studios
Krystal Webber
Global Design & Strategy Leader, IBM Blockchain Services, IBM
Laura Trujillo
Content Strategist, City of Austin
Lauren Golembiewski
CEO & Co-founder, Voxable
Leslie Harris
Visual Designer, T3
Marla Erwin
UX/UI Product Design Manager, Charles Schwab
Mary Hannah Duhon
Interaction Designer, Handsome
Megan Johns
Owner, Astire Games & Professor at University of Texas
Melissa Lau
UX Design, Self Employed
Samantha Saenz
UX Content Strategist & Copywriter
Sameera Kapila
Design Director, thoughtbot
Sarah Kettles
Director of Research, The Zebra
Selina Martinez
Senior Product Owner, Quest Software
Shadeequa (Dee) Miller, Ph.D.
Independent Consultant, Dawn Specialty Consulting
Sharon Brener
Director of User Experience, data.world
Tori Breitling
Product Designer, City of Austin
Zoha Shafiq
Experience Designer, HomeAway
Methodology Notes:– We opted out of using pictures because this is not about appearances, rather skill.- This is not an awards show, these are people who filled out a simple form indicating their interest. – We asked for LinkedIn profiles rather than transient social media profiles or websites that may not remain up to date.
Free Zoom alternatives for the new remote work era
(TECH NEWS) Many small teams already work remotely but the COVID-19 outbreak has forced many more to do so, but how do you communicate without spending anything?
As more American cities go into lockdown or shelter-in-place orders, teams across the country are having to find new ways to communicate. Zoom is the most popular tool on the market right now, but for some teams it means a new expense that they are not in the position to make at this time. Contrary to what Twitter may have you believe, Zoom is far from the only video conferencing option on the market. There are options for every size team and many of them are free. You will have to sacrifice some of the snazzier features, but in a time when many are contemplating layoffs, every dollar saved helps.
Google Hangouts
In times of crisis Google has come through for its global user base. Starting last week, users will be able to access the advanced Hangouts capabilities for free. This means users will be able to hold meetings with up to 250 participants and livestream for up to 100,000 viewers. Google Hangouts also has the added bonus of being able to record meetings and save them to Google Drive. This could be an invaluable feature for team members who are need to work off-hours or evenings in order to accommodate childcare.
Discord
Discord has been a popular communications app among the gaming community for a long time. This powerful, free tool allows users to create “servers” that can be organized by topic. This is a great way to break up conversations about different projects so important points don’t get lost in a huge, never-ending chat stream. Each “sever” has the ability to do video and voice calls. Users can also pin a message to the top of a chat, similar to a pinned tweet. The video options are limited with only 9 people being able to be on a video chat/screen share at once. Still, if you have a larger company but only smaller teams need to video chat at once, this could be the one.
Facetime
Just because Facetime is the tool you use to talk to your grandmother and make silly faces at your nieces and nephews, doesn’t mean you can’t use it to communicate with your team. In fact, if everyone on your team is issued an Apple device, this may be your best option. Facetime is only for iOS and can support video calls of up to 32 people. Sometimes the simplest answer is the right one.
WhatsApp/ Facebook Messenger
Facebook owns WhatsApp and plans to integrate it with Messenger down the line. At present, they have similar enough interfaces that if you understand one, you’re set for both. This isn’t the most sophisticated option and it’s easier to set up if you are Facebook friends with the person, which might not be normal in your company culture. WhatsApp or a Facebook Messenger video call is a good alternative to Facetime if you need to have a one-on-one with a team member but one of you is not an Apple user.
Skype
While Skype does have an enterprise plan, the free option is just as good if you are trying to communicate with a small team. It supports up to 50 users on a single video call – not that you want everyone talking at once. This could be the perfect solution for small companies that need to have company-wide meetings to update employees as the current situation changes.
If your team is small and trying to keep the costs of adjusting to a remote work environment low, any of these free alternatives are a great choice. Decide what your team really needs in order to communicate effectively and get creative with the options available. There are so many chat and video tool available for free that any one, or a combination of some, could be exactly what your team needs to make it through this difficult time.
