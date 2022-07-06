Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

The must-know differences between a career mentor, coach, and sponsor

(EDITORIAL) Having someone walk you through your career is essential. But what is the difference between a coach, mentor, or sponsor? We have the answer.

Published

Two women discussing the differences in career coaches, sponsors, and mentors.

Walking into a new job is always nerve-wracking. And with so much shifting in today’s marketplace, being the new person on the job is becoming more of the norm. Now more than ever it’s essential to know the difference between career mentors, coaches, and sponsors.

Mentorship is nothing new to the business world. Strong mentorship programs lead to success for employers and employees.

Mentors have walked the path mentees are on. They offer advice and feedback. They help build strengths. They often turn into friends. They’re a proven difference-maker in seeing a new employee become a valuable long-term team member.

When establishing a mentorship it’s important for the mentor and mentee to know the goals for the relationship. Work together to have a concrete plan for what’s expected. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel here. There are multiple examples of strong mentorship programs. It is essential to set those expectations right away though, or mentorship can become a mentor-in-name-only, which will lead to frustration for everyone involved.

Done right, a mentorship program is invaluable.

Coaching is completely different. Coaches are less about relationships and more about helping you through step-by-step goals in a job or outside the workplace. Career coaches can help employees figure out a new path when their current job isn’t fulfilling, they can help pinpoint why employers aren’t calling, they are aware of the current marketplace, and help you find your way to the job you want. They’re hired to help you find the success you’re looking for whether building skills for your current employment or finding a new job.

Sponsorship is an invaluable asset in today’s job market. Sponsors are willing to put your name forward as a potential employee. They know you or at least know about you and are willing to say they trust you would be a great fit for a job. Sponsors take the risk here and you have to live up to the expectation. When you do great work, sponsors reap the benefits of being the ones behind the chance at success.

Mentors, coaches, and sponsors are three more tools to help in today’s marketplace.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Mary Beth Lee retired from teaching in Texas this year after 28 years as a student media adviser. She spends her time these days reading, writing, fighting for public education and enjoying the empty nester life in Downtown Fort Worth.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/get-american-genius-newsletter/

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

mentoring sticker representing the need for a mentor. mentoring sticker representing the need for a mentor.

Business News

5 reasons why you need a mentor, stat!

(BUSINESS) Having a mentor in business can improve your chances of success, and for some less obvious reasons than you may expect.

June 20, 2022
Two women discussing the differences in career coaches, sponsors, and mentors. Two women discussing the differences in career coaches, sponsors, and mentors.

Opinion Editorials

Calm your nerves & crush competition in your next in-person job interview

EDITORIAL) While we all know the usual interview schtick, take some time to really study for your next face-to-face job interview.

June 15, 2022
goals goals

Opinion Editorials

We’ve got the secret sauce for accomplishing your goals

(EDITORIAL) It may seem counter-intuitive, but reaching goals comes down to throwing away the one metric we can't help but use.

June 14, 2022
Trade employees in the workforce Trade employees in the workforce

Economic News

How small businesses can keep up with the changing workforce

(ECONOMIC) Trade schools are booming as career outlook grows. College enrollment is down. The workforce is changing. How can small business keep up?

June 3, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.