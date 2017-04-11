Time mis-management

We’ve all been there before: you wake up on time, expecting to get everything on your itinerary done before noon; out of nowhere, it’s 11 o’clock at night and you’re crying into a mug of wasabi peas.



If this sounds like your typical Sunday night, TimeHero might be the productivity tool for you.

The hero you deserve

TimeHero is what would happen if Slack, Blackboard, and your mother got together to help you tackle a project (minus the freshly baked cookies, perhaps).

It gently guides you toward better productivity while facilitating teamwork, communication, and project insights—all within one easy-to-use interface.

One of TimeHero’s best inclusions is its dynamic calendar that pushes your projects back as you procrastinate. This feature (which I call the “How Screwed am I?” calculator) shows you approximately when your projects will be complete based on your current progress.

A different kind of hero

The nice thing here, though, is that TimeHero doesn’t just let you know that you’re failing miserably at maintaining your productivity—it also sends you suggestions to attempt to get you back on track (or, at least, make the most of your time) as well.

It’s this touch of thoughtfulness that sets TimeHero apart from other productivity managers.

Other notable TimeHero features include the following:

In-app collaboration, file-sharing, and task-assigning

Color-coded calendars to show you exactly when the crap will hit the fan

Project overview in the form of graphs that would make Marshall Erikson weep for joy

Estimated vs. Actual time spent comparisons

Literal hugs through your computer (probably)

Pricing & packages

At this time, you can purchase a fairly comprehensive personal edition of TimeHero for $8 per month. The unlimited version of TimeHero scales up for larger businesses for $15 per month.

If the unlimited version still doesn’t cut it for you, consider signing up for TimeHero Enterprise, which offers customized time-use reports and branding for you and your team. Click To Tweet

As with any piece of emerging technology, you can probably expect additional tweaks and features soon. Also worth noting is TimeHero’s free mobile app, which will likely experience growth as the tool itself matures.

