Apple’s project Titan was filmed, they still deny it exists
(TECH NEWS) If a picture is worth a thousand words, what’s a video worth? Not much to Apple who is still denying a project that was videoed exists.
The cat’s out of the bag – this week a competitor has released a video of what he claims is an autonomous vehicle from Apple’s super-secret “Project Titan.”
Ever since last April, when Apple secured a permit to test autonomous cars in the state of California, rumors had been swirling that the tech giant was working on a fleet of self-driving vehicles.
Apple execs have been tight-lipped about the project, but it seems that they are shifting focus from building autonomous cars from scratch, and instead will work on creating software, collaborating with car manufacturers to build the cars themselves.
This decision was announced last year after engineer Bob Mansfield took over the project.
The video shows a Lexus SUV with a somewhat cumbersome-looking roof mount that seems to contain a number of cameras and sensors. The video was posted by MacCallister Higgins, co-founder of competing autonomous car startup Voyage.
Voyage is currently testing autonomous ride-sharing vehicles at a San Jose retirement community. The video shows a self-driving car at rest, but Higgins says he saw the vehicle driving out of Apple’s Sunnyvale campus last April.
Higgins jokingly referred to the vehicle as “The Thing,” perhaps poking fun at its clunky rooftop hardware system. Given that Apple general favors sleek, minimal designs, the hardware is suspected to be a prototype, and perhaps Apple will eventually create more discreet systems, such as the ones one Waymo’s self-driving minivans.
Another theory is that Apple has created universal self-driving hardware that can be fitted to different vehicles.
Industry insiders believe that Apple, which is a few years behind the curve when it comes to its competitors in the autonomous vehicle game, may be aiming its efforts at creating self-driving ride-sharing services similar to Uber. Last year, Apple invested $1 billion in Didi Chuxing, Uber’s main competitor in China.
Insiders also say that the tricked out Lexus SUVs are being used as a driverless shuttle between Apple’s campuses.
Apple has a ways to go to catch up with its competitors, including other tech companies like Alphabet, and other car companies like Ford, Volkswagen, Tesla, and General Motors.
Lotos Network uses blockchain to keep Buddhists honest
(TECH NEWS) The Lotos Network is a Buddhist community that is harnessing blockchain to ensure that temples are using their funds properly.
When the Buddha found enlightenment while meditating under a tree, he probably never could have imagined how his followers, many generations later, would practice the religion.
Today, a group of American Buddhists is combining digital technology – including cryptocurrency — with Buddhist practices. They’ve developed the Lotos Network, an online community of Buddhists students, teachers, and “digital temples.”
On Lotos Network, students can take one-on-one or group classes with Buddhist teachers, can track their own meditation progress and, interestingly, can contribute to a teacher or temple using “Karma Tokens,” the Lotos Network’s very own Ethereum-based blockchain cryptocurrency.
Unfortunately, a number of Buddhist temples have been accused of corruption. In Thailand, the police recently raided 14 Buddhist temples suspected of embezzling funds from the government that were intended for temple upkeep.
Lotos Network hopes to build trust between students and their teachers and temples by keeping publicly available logs so that students can see how their teachers are spending their contributions.
In this way, Lotos Network can “reward wholesome institutions by restoring their trust.” Temples will be motivated to stay honest, as their will be an “immutable audit trail” of all transactions. What’s more, temples and teachers will receive a reputation score that students can compare when shopping around for a teacher.
This approach raises interesting questions for businesses. Will customers eventually expect “transparency” to become more than just a buzzword? Could a retailer, an insurer, or a bank build customer trust by making their financial transactions public? Could cryptocurrencies help facilitate this process?
For example, Wells Fargo is facing class action lawsuit for opening a number of fake accounts. What if those transactions had been logged in an online database that both Wells Fargo employees and customers could see?
Or, what if Wells Fargo set up such a database to help its reputation recover after the scandal?
Lotos Network says that “Corruption in temples is common.” Let’s face it – corruption is common in all kinds of businesses, not to mention governments.
Other institutions could take a cue from Lotos Network, which is fighting corruption by making “all economic records transparent and recorded forever on blockchain.”
Moocha.io sources classes for you to get smarter
(BUSINESS NEWS) It is growing more and more common for people to take courses to supplement professional development and Moocha.io searches tons of sites for available courses.
The Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) movement is well underway, but professionals, particularly entrepreneurs and small business fellows, may find them to the perfect way to learn some new skills or brush up on existing ones.
Popular delivery platforms like ItunesU, Coursera, Edx offer free or low cost curriculum.
Moochia.io is one such way to find course offerings. Think of all the things you want some education on: public speaking (429 courses!), project management (1284 courses!), marketing (181 courses!), Excel (46 courses!) – the list goes on.
Training and development costs are often the first to get cut, so even big company employees can find some value in MOOC’s as online providers of content.
Also, given the great challenge of finding enough hours in the day, online delivery platforms typically offer self-paced, media heavy learning that you can consume as time becomes available.
With mobile and tablet applications for most providers, there are plenty of options. All that it takes to get started is usually just the will and the plan.
#TakingCharge of your learning goals starts with some self-assessment and review. Ask yourself – what are your strengths (which you want to keep developing, and feel good to develop) and where are your gaps – the skills you need to accomplish your goals.
Ask yourself what is needed to accomplish that to-do list – maybe you need to learn how to program, maybe you need a crash course on how to handle small business taxes – what’s going on?
Challenge: one of the biggest disadvantages of online courses is that in general – people don’t’ finish them. So one of the ways you can get more benefit is by committing a specific goal to complete a course: set a date, outline how much you need to get done per day/week, and track it.
Owning your own professional development is important both for your success, but also for your satisfaction: learning makes us more satisfied about our careers.
There are an abundance of good resources to utilize, not only MOOC’s, but books, podcasts, YouTube, and of course – good old social media. So, make a plan, get studying, and #ownthatlearning.
Giving kids smartwatches might not be too smart
(TECH NEWS) If you’re trying to teach your kid about stranger danger, giving them smartwatches won’t help the lesson.
All of these smart devices are not exactly the smartest choice when it comes to privacy. This is especially true for protecting your children. A new report from the Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC) and European Security firm Mnemonic tested just how safe smart watches are, and the results are unsettling.
The report, appropriately and almost embarrassingly titled “#WatchOut,” details analysis of 4 different types of smart watches from Gator, Tindell, Viksfjord and Xplora.
All of these watches have been marketed to consumers as a way to protect children. Some come with an SOS button and alert parents when their children go beyond certain boundaries. Unfortunately the report found that these features are unreliable.
In addition, two of the smartwatches were found to be vulnerable to hackers. If successful, hackers could remotely control the watches giving them access to location, personal information and even the ability to communicate through the device.
Even scarier, expert hackers would be able to listen to surroundings through the watch.
As researchers took a closer look at the smart device app permissions, they found that only one of them allows parents to opt out of data collection. Xplora explicitly states that they give data to marketers, which might be something that parents overlook.
Most people permit apps to collect and share data without a second thought.
The European Consumer Organization (BEUC) has adamantly opposed smart watches targeted towards children until these flaws are corrected. They ran a public service announcement warning against using the devices because of their failure to provide adequate security.
Ideally, BEUC wants to create mandatory regulations for companies to adhere to, to prevent future hacks. One member even said that smart watches that choose not to comply should be withdrawn from the market.
Flawed as they may be, these smartwatches are not the only vulnerable device putting children’s lives at risk. Mattel had to pull one of the newest Barbie dolls off of the shelves after realizing that the mic, once hacked, turned into a recording device in a child’s bedroom.
Regardless of the technological advantages of smart devices, it’s best to think twice before buying them for children.
