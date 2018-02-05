Whipnote’s AI tech takes live caption notes of conference calls

How many times have you been sitting in on a conference call, only half paying attention because you’re feverishly scribbling down notes? We’ve all been there, and it’s inefficient.

Worry no more because, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there’s a technology for that! Whipnote is a new form of AI developed to take and track conference call notes in real time.

“We started Whipnote with the vision of bringing artificial intelligence to our everyday interactions. We’ve always loved the non-intrusive simplicity of voice/AI apps like Siri and Alexa, but we couldn’t find anything that would work for actual human conversations,” says Sabrina Atienza, a Whipnote developer.

“Today we’re excited to announce that Whipnote combines the non-intrusiveness of these voice apps with the ability to fully transcribe our actual conversations in real-time. It’s like AI-powered TV live caption, now available for conference calls so that you never miss a key point, question, action item, or objection.”

Atienza hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on ProductHunt recently, following the announcement of Whipnote. The questions, comments, and feedback seem generally favorable for Whipnote’s technology, as most people agree they could use an AI stenographer for their conference calls.

It is acknowledged within the conversation that there are similar technologies out there (such as Gong.io) but Whipnote says it differentiates itself since it is compatible with direct calls (for example, me directly calling your cell phone).

Once all of the notes from the call are transcribed in one neat place, it makes it easier for you to follow up with the caller with all of the key points. According to their website, for every 20 conference calls, Whipnote saves you 15 hours, on average.

So, how does it work? You add Whipnote to your calendar invite for the conference call (notes@whipnote.com) and it will automatically join when the conference call starts. Once the call starts, you’ll receive an email with the live speech-to-text transcript (with the ability to edit, highlight, and annotate). Once the call is over, you can share with clients and colleagues via email.

As of now, Whipnote is only able to transcribe in English and requires a solid audio system for 90 percent accuracy on the transcription.