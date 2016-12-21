Zuckerberg cracks jokes, makes toast in impressive yet awkward AI video intro

Featuring the voice of Morgan Freeman

A video introducing Mark Zuckerberg’s at-home AI assistant drew oohhs, ahhs, laughs, and groans, offering an exciting glimpse into the future of AI technology. The system, which was introduced in a post by Zuckerberg on December 19, is voiced by Morgan Freeman and named Jarvis.

Proof-of-concept

“I’ve built a simple AI that I can talk to on my phone and computer, that can control my home, including lights, temperature, appliances, music and security, that learns my tastes and patterns, that can learn new words and concepts, and that can even entertain Max,” Zuckerberg said in the written post.

The video is a proof-of-concept of sorts, complete with dad jokes and a T-shirt cannon. Zuckerberg highlights several skills the AI possesses, including turning off his home lights with a text message, helping his daughter Max with Chinese, and making jokes about Nickelback.

Although just an idealized version of the actual system, Zuckerberg’s AI is certainly an improvement on the 1999 film Smart House and other smart home technology we have seen recently.

What can Jarvis do?

The video is awkward but impressive, especially some of the features that actually seem pretty useful. I was most interested in the implementation of face-recognition that automatically opens a gate or front door, allowing certain people inside. In the video, we see Zuckerberg’s parents arrive at his home, which sends a text alert that they’re entering the house.

Perhaps more interested for fans of technology is the written post, where Zuckerberg explains how he ended 2016 by completing his personal challenge to build a AI to run his home. He talks through several of the intricacies of the project, problems he faced along the way, and new features he hopes to implement later on.

Jarvis uses several artificial intelligence techniques, such as natural language processing, speech and face recognition, and reinforcement learning. It is written in Python, PHP, and Objective C.

Continuing to advance

The success of the AI comes partially from previous work Facebook has done, specifically in regards to facial recognition, Zuckerberg says. This also suggests that we will see Zuckerberg and more members of the Facebook team continuing to advance AI, incorporating previous Facebook research.

“Over time it would be interesting to find ways to make this available to the world,” Zuckerberg says in the written post.

“I considered open sourcing my code, but it’s currently too tightly tied to my own home, appliances, and network configuration. If I ever build a layer that abstracts more home automation functionality, I may release that. Or, of course, that could be a great foundation to build a new product.”

To the test

Of course, Amazon and Google have similar (but much less personalized) products on the market. But with Facebook’s vast selection of data and information available, Zuckerberg’s clear eagerness to continue developing the product, and the joy that hearing Morgan Freeman’s voice brings us all, this likely won’t be the last we hear about Jarvis.

Note from the Editor: We’re all still pretty hung up on Jarvis’ voice not being Paul Bettany (the actual voice of the original Jarvis).

